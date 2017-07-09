Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Another Splendid Little Coup...The Rise and Rise of the Regime Renovators (Part Two)

By Greg Maybury
opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/9/17

Author 95579
Vladimir Putin met with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani -- Uncle Sam's Regime Change Targets
(Image by The Kremlin, Moscow, Russia)   Permission   Details   DMCA


(Image by Greg Maybury)   Permission   Details   DMCA

'It has been a splendid little war, begun with the highest motives, carried on with magnificent intelligence and spirit, favored by that Fortune which loves the brave.' US Secretary of State John Hay, referencing the Spanish-American War of 1898, in a letter to Teddy Roosevelt, July 27 of that year, the war ushering in America's Imperial epoch and unambiguously heralding its hegemonic ambitions.

'I've seen that we do not intend to free, but to subjugate [people]. We've gone there to conquer, not to redeem. It should be our pleasure and duty to make people free, and let them deal with their own domestic questions in their own way. [I] am opposed to having the eagle put its talons on any other land.' Comments by Mark Twain, anti-imperialist, reflecting on the real objectives of America's war with Spain.

'War is the continuation of politics by other means.' Carl von Clausewitz, Prussian general, military theorist.

'Politics is the continuation of war by other means.' Michel Foucault, French philosopher, social theorist.

'And the circle goes round and round'. Anon


(Image by Greg Maybury)   Permission   Details   DMCA

-- When You're on a Good Thing (Stick to the Knitting) --

Notwithstanding the blowback from the 1953 Iran coup and the later blowback from the removal of the Shah over a quarter century later, little has changed in the realm of regime renovation in the history of United States.

The disastrous Bay of Pigs operation in 1961 and the subsequent, near catastrophic Cuban Missile Crisis the following year deriving from the failure of even that monumentally inept regime change maneuver evidently provided few lessons for the Renovators then or their political progeny since. At the same time it underscored in effect what had become the bedrock principle of American foreign policy and Great Power Projection. Which is to say, for its part the U.S. still engages in this tried and true, one-size-fits-all foreign policy gambit, bringing to mind that old adage 'when you're on a good thing, stick to it!'

Whilst the motivations for the Iranian coup were nominally economic (the government of the time were making noises about nationalizing the Iranian oil industry), there was also the strategic geopolitical considerations in the U.S. that Iran might come within the sphere of Soviet influence. This would've severely limiting the West's hegemony in the region, such an outcome one imagines delivering an unacceptable blow to America's incipient imperial id. There was also a certain amount of fear that Iranian Communists might gain control of the political situation, or even that the Soviets might overtake the country, either the stuff of American and British nightmares or over-egged paranoia.

Certainly, the Americans were never too keen on the Soviets crashing their party anywhere, especially so in this region. Like the British before them, the U.S. has always been quite territorial about other people's territory, especially when said "territory" involved oil, or any other strategic commodity or geopolitical consideration. Whether this fear was rational given the reality at the time and the available intelligence is a subject many still debate.

As we've seen with this and so many others, the reasons for the coup were fuelled less by the ostensibly lofty ideological concerns related to the Cold War (freedom versus tyranny anyone?) than they were to less lofty considerations such as greed, self-preservation and national pride and one or three other Deadly Imperial Sins.

To be sure it seems reasonable to assume that the Soviets -- cunning devils that they were -- were 'geeing' the Iranians up to nationalize their oil industry in order to 'put the wind up' the British and the Americans in turn. It's clear now that the CIA and the British, along with their fellow travelers in the then (Harry) Truman administration in the years leading up the coup, were leveraging the Cold War sentiment of the time in order to camouflage the real reasons for seeking regime change in Iran...'shades of things to come'.

At all events, then president Truman evidently saw the Iranian plot coming from the bottom of the 'too-risky' basket and didn't 'drag the chain' on rejecting it. Whatever his achievements, for his part the former Missouri haberdasher was always going to be known as the man who nodded the dropping of the Big Ones on Japan, even though the decision was effectively taken for him beforehand, and he rarely demurred in claiming the bragging rights. Whether he was right or wrong in doing this is a 'what-if' moment for another time.

Greg Maybury is a Perth (Australia) based freelance writer. His main areas of interest are American history and politics in general, with a special focus on economic, national security, military and geopolitical affairs, and both US domestic and foreign policy.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Greg Maybury

Author 95579
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 8, 2014), 23 fans, 40 articles, 161 comments


  New Content

G'Day Folks, Part Two of my latest epic. (Ed. Note: Slight change in title. Long story. No biggie.)

Synopsis: For those Americans au fait with their country's fondness for engineering coups, ousting democratically elected leaders, and interfering in the political affairs of other nations -- to all intents the perennial bedrock principle of U.S. foreign policy -- Iran is a well-documented exemplar.

Given the supreme ironies inherent in the political imbroglio in the U.S. attending Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, along with America's resolve to seek once again regime change in Russia's ally Iran, it's timely we revisit this slice of history. Doing so presents us an opportunity to view the so-called 'Russia-gate' furore, the Iran regime change ambitions, and the increasingly bloody war in Syria -- itself an ally of both Russia and Iran -- within a broader, more nuanced historical context. From there we might derive a more informed perspective on the contemporary geopolitical zeitgeist and the hegemonic forces that have fashioned it. Attending that deeper perspective should be a sure sign of the existential dangers for civilization and humanity at large of allowing our leaders in the West to continue down this path unchallenged, one that is as well-worn as it's fraught with peril.

-------

*Afterword:

For the record, and as an exercise in clearing the decks, I feel compelled to share the following with readers. I was taken to task by a couple of folks on Facebook for something I included in this article. For one person in particular (who I'd tagged in good faith genuinely thinking they'd find it of interest), the issue seemed to be that I had no business quoting and referencing -- and in effect in their summation, endorsing the views thereof -- an author who presented compelling evidence the Shah of Iran's removal from power in 1979 was "engineered by the same forces" that brought him into power in the first instance. In this case said "forces" were Britain's MI6 and the CIA.

The 'taggee' categorically refuted this assessment to the point of considerable umbrage. The author's name in question is F William Engdahl, in my view one of the most astute, thorough and reliable analysts and commentators on the history and geopolitics of the Middle East. The book in question was his A Century of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order (2012).

These folks were in effect calling into serious question my prerogative as a writer to cite whomever I please if I believe the information to be authoritatively sourced, sufficiently compelling, and central to the narrative. It ticked all these boxes IMO. What made this response more puzzling was the none-too-subtle suggestion by one of these folks I should've run the piece by the individual I'd tagged to get their approval on the content prior to including them on the tag!

Moreover, the language used by the 'taggee' was not exactly cordial or polite, and that's putting it mildly. Along with refuting my right to include/reference Engdahl's views in my piece, both were stating categorically that the information was false, incorrect, not true, etc. Even the word 'hasbara' was used, taking the conversation -- as one-sided as it was -- into "Say WTF?" territory.

One person claimed to have "lived the events" in question, so therefore apparently they knew better than myself of course, but also better than Engdahl. Not sure that this revelation amounts to much. Case in point: I also "lived the experience" of the dismissal of the Gough Whitlam government here in Australia in 1975, and at the time I -- like 99% of Australians -- was unaware of the CIA and MI6's involvement in that regime renovation gambit, (one that'll be covered in a later article BTW). This information only came to light may years later, with no less an authority than my compatriot John Pilger having written quite a bit about this.

Bottom line here is this: If I'm wrong here on the specifics of the Shah's removal, I'm happy to pick up me bat and ball and go home with my tail between my legs as it were. But that would also mean by extrapolation Engdahl has his facts wrong. And until and unless he retracts his assessment, I'm disinclined to amend my narrative. I am however exploring this matter further with other sources, and will keep interested readers informed via my Facebook pages. As it stands though, here's the drill for me, for what it is worth. In summary:

1) I will stand by my assessment of this individual's (the 'taggee') remarks/responses. Whether public or private, I had no problem with someone disagreeing with what I've written, it was with the manner in which their views were expressed. In this case I felt it left quite a bit to be desired. Even if justified in finding fault with what I'd written, there were much better ways of conveying that. There is no place I believe for rudeness.

2) At this point I've no reason not to believe Engdahl's assessment, an author of considerable reputation and integrity. Dare I suggest it, he is one more versed in the relevant history than myself, and I'd suggest, both of the folks in question, put together. Insofar as I can gather, neither have written any books or articles on the subject, and neither provided any hard evidence or facts that categorically refutes Engdahl's conclusions, which come from a book that is now 5 years old in its latest iteration. As such it's been doing the rounds for awhile. (The edition I was referencing was the 2004 revised edition; it was first published in 1994). And why this person had a problem accepting his assessment -- or at least considering it as a possibility -- is beyond me as the 1979 coup scenario is straight out of the 'renovators' playbook.

3) Whilst I admit to being taken aback by Engdahl's revelation, irrespective of its contentious nature, I don't believe citing it or referencing it detracts from the overarching purpose of the core narrative, one which I believe I made clear at the outset. A couple of other folks whose views I regard highly have also expressed reservations about Engdahl's assessment of the Shah's removal -- albeit with greater decorum, respect, and constructive insight than my Facebook 'antagonists' -- and I'll explore further with others. My own innate curiosity has kicked in. This is an important matter, and to the extent it can be verified conclusively (when can such matters ever be verified thusly?), certainly invites further elucidation.#

4) As far I'm concerned this settles the matter, at least for now. For my part I won't tag this individual on any further posts, whether my own or others, even if I feel they might find them of interest. In the same way I'm not into forcing something down someone's throat, I'm not prepared to accept petulance, rudeness, or intemperate feedback of the accusatory kind about what I write. I'm also not into second guessing people's responses to material I distribute (I don't post/tag willy nilly anyway), as that is a zero sum game. As one Facebook associate said by way of supporting my side of things, I'm entitled to express a view. Although it's in serious jeapardy of late and may well become 'obsolete' sooner rather than later, then I will continue to exercise the right to free speech.

#For different perspectives on the backstory of the Shah's demise at some remove from the more generally accepted narrative, see also the report by Kambiz Fattahi of the BBC's Persian Service, "Two Weeks in January: America's secret engagement with Khomeini" from 3 June 2016, and the piece by James Perloff from the New American, "Iran and the Shah: What Really Happened", from 12 May 2009.)

May the forces of peace, truth, justice, and freedom be with you all. Greg Maybury, 1 July, 2017.

--*--

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 9, 2017 at 1:29:32 AM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 36 fans, 42 articles, 199 quicklinks, 2255 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

I find Gregg's Part 2 to be as enjoyable reading as Part 1. The combination of his Aussie humor, irony, slang and unashamed directness of his message is a wordsmiths mine.

Gregg is fearless in cutting to the truth that is so often the target of the "sophisticated deceivers" that try to tell us that it is ridiculous to say that US foreign policy and wars are all about oil, gas and pipelines. Of course it is about oil, and I hope I am not putting words into Greggs mouth.

The other truth is that US foreign policy has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with making the world safe for democracy, human rights, women's rights, civil rights and protecting people. It is about protecting profits of the people who bribe the politicians, media, academia, NGO's, and all their other camp followers and servants.

Iran may have been the first CIA coup d'e'tat that used the lie of freedom and democracy, but the US history is full of wars the public was tricked into using that hoax. The first coup to use life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness (i.e. happiness to own slaves) was the Revolutionary War. It just so happened that the Founding Fathers were able to keep their promise by giving the people land that did not belong to them, i.e. Indian land.

As for the Roosevelt's, I am sure that Teddy and Franklin were spinning in their "bolt hold" with pride for Kermit for following in their footsteps. Much of the Roosevelt fortune came from Delano brand opium sold in China, Teddy "freed" the Texans and 1/3 of Mexico, Cuba, and the Philippines and empowered Japan as a surrogate to control Asia; Franklin was no less an imperialist, was itching to get into WW2, antagonized Japan with oil embargos, taunted them actually with oil tankers bypassing within sight of the Japanese mainland, was busy saving capitalism and had the greatest humanitarian asset steering him, Eleanor.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 9, 2017 at 3:10:47 AM

Author 0
