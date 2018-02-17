

Visit your family. Travel to spend a week with them. Call up friends you haven't seen in years. Drop in on people across town and tell them you love them and you miss them. Connect and reconnect. Only connect.

We live in crazy times when it's normal to be isolated and lonely. We live in the most pathologically individualistic culture in the history of the world. We must take initiative to break through expectations and share our lives with others. We must do this for ourselves, and each time we do, we do it for someone else as well.



