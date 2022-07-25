An Rx for the Human Condition and for Philanthropists

I am deferring a bit in telling you the intent of this article to explain its title, which could be a bit perplexing. Philanthropists give away some of their wealth, popularly called guilt giving, purportedly to improve in one way or another the human condition. The money donated is mostly wasted in my opinion because the initiatives funded are aimed at alleviating symptoms, not at the causes of a widespread, appalling huma condition.

I will cite here a case in point, that of the super-rich philanthropist, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. One of the initiatives he is funding is increasing the widespread vaccination of malaria, a deadly malady. [1] But the mosquito is only the proximal cause, not the original cause of the disease. Poverty is. [2] And poverty is caused by a vastly unequal distribution of means to ends in any society, including that of America. Poor people, despite popular beliefs fostered by the super wealthy, are not the cause of their poverty. Research confirms what common sense should tell us, namely, that the super wealthy are the cause. [3]

Mr. Gates is an exception to the guilt giver. The company he co-founded has enhanced the human condition of people who use Microsoft products. Indeed, without it, commerce would crash, and social interactions would take a nosedive. His reputation, along with my being influenced by Mr. Ralph Nader's book, "Only the Super Rich Can Save Us," prompted me to send to him and another socially responsible philanthropist, Mr. Warren Buffett, my book on rescuing America from its corpocracy and its power elite. [4] I never got a response and assumed they were at least symbolically tethered to America's corpocracy and its power elite, the primary source of the deplorable human condition, including countless deaths worldwide.

Article's Intent

The intent of this article is three-fold, first, to briefly review the current human condition caused by the US corpocracy; second, to recommend a prescription for philanthropists to follow toward improving dramatically the human condition in America; and third, to propose that Gates and/or Buffett launch initiatives that would immeasurably improve the human condition in America, with overflows world-wide and would prevent Doomsday that is predicted by a slew of experts to happen at the end of this century, just three or four generations away. [5]

The Current Human Condition Due to the US Corpocracy

Years ago, I compiled nearly 170 reported incidents of harmful actions and the harm done, sometimes irreversible, at the hands of people working in 13 of America's industries plus the U.S. government. [6] I also compiled and summarized examples of the harm caused as shown in the following compilation:

"Sadtistics"

Examples of Harm Caused the American People

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).