- Advertisement -

Who taught me to read "both books and the sky.

He taught me that "you'll always get caught,

- Advertisement -

if you don't tell the truth,"

and he taught me to work hard.

- Advertisement -

Then he was gone.

I was ten years old,

and I was alone.

From then, til now, in the 67 years since,

I may not have always lived my life

- Advertisement -

as he may have wanted me to, but

I have always tried to live my life

with the honor with which he lived his.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4