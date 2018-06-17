Who taught me to read "both books and the sky.
He taught me that "you'll always get caught,
if you don't tell the truth,"
and he taught me to work hard.
Then he was gone.
I was ten years old,
and I was alone.
From then, til now, in the 67 years since,
I may not have always lived my life
as he may have wanted me to, but
I have always tried to live my life
with the honor with which he lived his.
