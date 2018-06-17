Power of Story Send a Tweet        
An Ode to My Father, Samuel Hubert Cox

By William John Cox

Who taught me to read "both books and the sky.

He taught me that "you'll always get caught,

if you don't tell the truth,"

and he taught me to work hard.

Then he was gone.

I was ten years old,

and I was alone.

From then, til now, in the 67 years since,

I may not have always lived my life

as he may have wanted me to, but

I have always tried to live my life

with the honor with which he lived his.

William John Cox authored the Policy Manual of the Los Angeles Police Department and the Role of the Police in America for a National Advisory Commission during the Nixon administration. As a public interest, pro bono, attorney, he filed a class action lawsuit in 1979 petitioning the Supreme Court to order a National Policy Referendum; he investigated and successfully sued a group of radical (more...)
 

