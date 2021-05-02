An Invitation to Economists, Physicists, and Ecologists - and Ego-nomists

My recent publication on Economic Justice and Human Ecology is a short catalogue of ecological and human benefits that will flow from an infusion of economic justice into our Econ-Ecol system. This list spurs me to issue an invitation to Economists, Ecologists, and Physicists to help our country to become a more perfect Union.

Thanks to Blair Gelbond, a contributor at OpEd News, I have been made aware of a neologism created by Peter Russell in his Global Brain Awakens (1995). Peter Russell speaks of "ego-nomics." So, I am happy to include all "Ego-nomists" in my invitation. They are the literati of old and a few others: Novelists, Reporters, Political Scientists, Philosophers, Sociologists, Psychologists, MDs, all Artists, Theologians, Mathematicians, Scientists today one must specify Neurologists.

Clearly, economists, ecologists, and physicists, plus novelists, reporters, political scientists, philosophers, sociologists, psychologists, MDs, all artists, theologians, mathematicians, scientists, and neurologists, individually, have a wealth of proposals on how to improve living conditions in the world so that everyone will enjoy a much richer life than the one experienced at present.

Separate, as Benjamin Franklyn wisely warned us, we might doom ourselves. Together, we will all prosper. (Do not be scared; the issues are not so complex as to be beyond our understanding).

Will my older publication titled "Economics for Physicists and Ecologists" help? This article was originally published in Transactions on Advanced Research, Vol.4 (1) 6-9, January 2008. Here it is:

Abstract: The lack of communication among physicists, ecologists, and economists can be mostly attributed to the type of mathematics economists use as well as their study of flows of money rather than stocks of real wealth. This paper presents the essential characteristics of a new framework of economic analysis, Concordian economics, which uses standard mathematics and geometry and observes stocks as well as flows of real and monetary wealth. This paper thus attempts to build bridges among the relative disciplines, because it is becoming increasingly clear that vexing problems of human and natural ecology can be solved only through collaboration among economists, physicists, and ecologists.

Keywords: economics, stocks, monetary wealth

1. INTRODUCTION

