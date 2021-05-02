 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H4'ed 5/2/21

An Invitation to Economists, Physicists, and Ecologists - and Ego-nomists

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 506883
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

My recent publication on Economic Justice and Human Ecology is a short catalogue of ecological and human benefits that will flow from an infusion of economic justice into our Econ-Ecol system. This list spurs me to issue an invitation to Economists, Ecologists, and Physicists to help our country to become a more perfect Union.

Thanks to Blair Gelbond, a contributor at OpEd News, I have been made aware of a neologism created by Peter Russell in his Global Brain Awakens (1995). Peter Russell speaks of "ego-nomics." So, I am happy to include all "Ego-nomists" in my invitation. They are the literati of old and a few others: Novelists, Reporters, Political Scientists, Philosophers, Sociologists, Psychologists, MDs, all Artists, Theologians, Mathematicians, Scientists today one must specify Neurologists.

Clearly, economists, ecologists, and physicists, plus novelists, reporters, political scientists, philosophers, sociologists, psychologists, MDs, all artists, theologians, mathematicians, scientists, and neurologists, individually, have a wealth of proposals on how to improve living conditions in the world so that everyone will enjoy a much richer life than the one experienced at present.

Separate, as Benjamin Franklyn wisely warned us, we might doom ourselves. Together, we will all prosper. (Do not be scared; the issues are not so complex as to be beyond our understanding).

Concordian econmics
Concordian econmics
(Image by Carmine Gorga)   Details   DMCA

Will my older publication titled "Economics for Physicists and Ecologists" help? This article was originally published in Transactions on Advanced Research, Vol.4 (1) 6-9, January 2008. Here it is:

Abstract: The lack of communication among physicists, ecologists, and economists can be mostly attributed to the type of mathematics economists use as well as their study of flows of money rather than stocks of real wealth. This paper presents the essential characteristics of a new framework of economic analysis, Concordian economics, which uses standard mathematics and geometry and observes stocks as well as flows of real and monetary wealth. This paper thus attempts to build bridges among the relative disciplines, because it is becoming increasingly clear that vexing problems of human and natural ecology can be solved only through collaboration among economists, physicists, and ecologists.

Keywords: economics, stocks, monetary wealth

1. INTRODUCTION

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carmine Gorga, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

President, The Somist Institute, 87 Middle Street
Gloucester, MA USA 01930

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Cascade of Errors (1517-2017)

Why Don't We Hear This Question: What Does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, Want?

Redemption of the Bully

Stop The Global Financial Elite Perversion Of John Maynard Keynes

To Pay For Health Care There Is Also The Amish Way, The American Way

What To Do If The Stock Market Crashes?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
Author 506883
(Member since Oct 13, 2016), 2 fans, 34 articles, 50 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"Women are not irrational; they are relational."
       -- Carmine Gorga

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

A few years ago, I invited ecologists and physicists to study the new world of Concordian economics - through which they could settle their differences for the benefit of everyone. Nothing happened. If I now extend this invitation to practitioners of "ego-nomics, will we obtain different results?"

Submitted on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 9:40:12 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 