Economic Justice and Human Ecology

A lovely expression has been around for quite a few years: Econ-Ecol. When I heard it, I become full of hope that such a marriage was indeed going to be consecrated any time soon. I even published in a peer-reviewed journal a paper titled "Economics for Physicists and Ecologists." The initial enthusiastic reaction from one economist made me think that we would soon get there. Instead, I had to assume that, since this economist did not find in the paper a continuation of the linear math practiced by economists, he lost interest. And other economists, evidently, never have even looked into this paper.

The math of Concordian economics is the math of non-linear, chaos theory.



Concordian economics

I might be wrong, of course, but until the seed planted in that paper comes to full bloom the Econ-Ecol marriage has to be still in waiting. What I can do, and I have been doing in the meantime, is to give some specifics about the points at which there a clear intersection between Economics and Ecology. Here are some of these intersection points.

There is a deep reason why these intersections have to be brought to life now more urgently than ever. The necessary $1.9 trillion of the current coronavirus relief program does nothing to resolve long term problems of inequality, and poverty, and economic growth, and ecological despoliation. It is only Concordian economics that will eventually take care of these pesky long term problems.

Besides, should we not worry that a replenishment of the current rescue program will not have smooth sailing next time around?

As there are four (modern) factors of production, so in Concordian economics there are four rights of access to the factors of production and four corresponding responsibilities, whose exercise actually gives birth to the rights. Passing from the realm of jurisprudence to that of political science and politics, through an extension of Concordian economics one passes on to building four economic policies out of these four economic rights and responsibilities. Ecological implications of Concordian economics are better observed in the context of these four economic policies: Concordian monetary policy, fiscal policy, labor policy, and industrial policy.

1. On Concordian Monetary Policy

Create money only to create real wealth while enlarging the ownership base of the nation and reducing the costs of capital formation.

The long term roots of Concordian Monetary Policy reside in the incredibly fruitful work of Benjamin Franklin. It was he who praised the use of paper money in the colonies; it was he who fomented the rebellion against England, once England tried to prevent the issuance of paper money by the colonists; it is to him that we owe the inscription of creation and distribution of money in the very Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution. Hence, the implicit attribution of control over the process of creation and distribution of money by We the People rather than They the Bankers.

Let us start with the financial causes of ecological degradation. They are many; in my humble opinion, the fundamental one is our level of indebtedness, as a consequence of which we create jobs, not to satisfy any real need, but because we need to repay our debts.

To alter this condition, we need to reform the monetary system. There are many things that are wrong with our monetary system. Rather than engaging in the exercise of listing any of them, I prefer to outline the solution to the many wrongs.

