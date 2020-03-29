 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 12 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/29/20

An Economy Americans Will Die For: A Cautionary Tale

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   14 comments
Author 89170
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

bus
bus
(Image by PBPA Hari ng Sablay ??)   Details   DMCA

It's been almost two weeks now since Wisconsin residents have been asked to shelter in place. Social distancing has been in effect as well. The private car transportation, that is, seniors driving seniors to doctor's appointments and the store ended when most businesses shutdown to protect their workers, or in this case, volunteers. Maybe for seniors in wheelchairs, services are available for the elderly and disabled to keep doctor appointments. Otherwise" A few days ago, I had to pick up some things at the grocery store, so out I went!

I have my gloves on, and a thick scarf covers my nose and mouth. The day is chilly, after all; but I refused to worry about how silly I might look. It makes sense to be cautious: I have cancer, and I'm in my mid-sixties. I walk down a road for one continuous block that is really three, but, in five minutes or so, the bus arrives.

As a senior, I usually sit close to the front of the bus, so when I went to climb up the stairs of the front door, I realized it wasn't opening. There's the driver, motioning me to the back door. An open back door. I have to reach for the rail on either side of the door to climb up the higher-than-front door step. I manage and, as I look to the driver, I couldn't miss the yellow caution tape between us. One older woman was already on the bus, seated at one side. I looked to the other but behind this caution tape that has been placed from one side of the bus to the other, making unavailable the senior/elderly and disabled seating.

But how could the disabled, people with wheelchairs, enter the bus under these circumstances?

I greeted the driver after I took my seat. He indicted that fares are no longer necessary. I put my dollar back in my bag.

This is a small town and most riders know the drivers. The week before, I expressed my concern for the health and safety of all the drivers to a couple of drivers. For the most part, the drivers are younger, but there are a few who are past 50-years of age, at least. The younger drivers, male and female, have children at home.

Be careful, I said to two drivers the week before. Both have young children.

And now, the yellow caution tape! Who is being cautioned not to come forward?

It's rarely crowded, at least not during the morning hours when mostly seniors and the disabled and mostlyto the shock, I'm sure, of many white Americanswhites, ride the bus. Occasionally, there are the unemployed, white and black, on their way to the Job Center in search of employment or assistance in procuring benefits. Some riders come on and, exercising their imaginations, telling fantastical stories. How else to compete with drivers and their stories of life in the working class, if not middle class?

To some "regulars," these drivers are everything. In their lives, there is room for the lives of the bus drivers.

If some riders have left the town or state to live elsewhere, its mainly through military service long ago. Many wear caps with the colorful badges of the Navy or the Marines or the Army indicating their engagement in World War II or Korean War. You know, the vets Americans pay lip service to.

Who will know of the extraordinary lives of struggle"

At the end of my trip to the grocery store, just about two miles away from home, I encountered four other older citizens, three of them elderly white men, and, on the way back home, I think two older white men. In fact, one sat right behind me, given we we forced to sit in close proximity. And we are not likely to sit in the very back row.

I don't know why I felt so uncomfortable. I kept thinking about bus riding way back in the day during legalized segregation, predominately in the South. Was this how it was during Jim Crow?

Sit in the back!

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

10 people are discussing this page, with 14 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
Author 89170
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 3 fans, 53 articles, 75 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Are certain populations in American to be designated, expendable?

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 4:52:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 3 fans, 1 articles, 378 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Dr. Lenore Daniels:   New Content

That has been the case since America was founded. Some only recognize that because now they are the next on the chopping block.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:48:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 25 fans, 68 articles, 19 quicklinks, 3600 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

Nyet. Can't see it. Somewhere, Chicago I think, an idiot mayor threatened to arrest people if they were out jogging.

This might be a good time for the homeless to pretend that they are jogging.

Hopefully they will jog right on into the mayor's office and all twenty of them, nonviolently deep french kiss and tongue him and then sit around and on his desk while passing some silent but deadlies and breathing real heavy in his ear. Yeah. That's the ticket. I wonder if he can hear them now? Jogging in for a respite.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 9:38:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Allan Wayne

Become a Fan
Author 21546
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 9, 2008), 8 fans, 89 articles, 18 quicklinks, 1237 comments, 105 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Back in my day, popo meant something else.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 9:45:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 23 fans, 3 articles, 1619 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

"...next on the block." You hit the nail on the head, John. I've been ranting for years that the upper middle class is next inn line for predation. The Black Swan event of 2008 was the coup de grace for the middle class.

It's now a simple question of who's left to pilfer? It follows the same arc that led Lafayette and the other over taxed, set upon lower peerage to lead rebellions against thier rulers. Unfortunately, the class equivalents here in the US aren't reading Voltaire and Rousseau, but watching Frontline and MSNBC, listneing to NPR and reading WaPo and the NYT. They will soon be witnessing their status collapse as the Vulture Capitalist descend during this reset to vacuum their distressed assets into their coffers. Soon enough there will be only two classes like in El Savador in the 80s: the 400 ruling families and the rest of us, handcuffed in debt.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 11:50:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
JenniferWNY

Become a Fan
Author 89385
(Member since Aug 11, 2013), 75 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Dr. Lenore Daniels:   New Content

Certain Segments of the population have been designated by those with wealth and power as expendable.

Fortunately that is not the view of the a Majority of the American People!!

Donald tRUMP is one of the leading believers that many of the American People should be willing to sacrifice themselves, and their lives, to benefit the economy so that the rich can get even richer!!!!

Bernie Sanders was our only hope to begin to change this country back to a condition where All People Are Equal!!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 9:45:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 25 fans, 68 articles, 19 quicklinks, 3600 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Dr. Lenore Daniels:   New Content

99%...us.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:00:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 99 fans, 74 articles, 133 quicklinks, 2943 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

another viewpoint on the rip-off from Dylan Ratigan and Jimmy Dore. the ultimate scam

click here

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 6:17:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 3 fans, 1 articles, 378 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to lila york:   New Content

I hope folks will also watch the Matt Stoller interview. I'm a Bernie Bro, but Stoller is so right to point out that the fraud passed 96/0.

.youtube.com/watch?v=IsPjPmDzN8w

Jimmy is wrong about AOC here because there was no House Vote on it but what AOC says is correct.

.youtube.com/watch?v=9u23YwwfTVU

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:45:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 3 fans, 1 articles, 378 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

Here's another interview with Stoller on Rising.

.youtube.com/watch?v=denWwf3J__s

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:56:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818
(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 13 fans, 5 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1214 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to lila york:   New Content

yep; Lila - the whole interview is staggering; i wish everyone would watch it. a convenient way to do the biggest land and resouce grab, maybe ever - literally overnight. To add to the conversation on what's going on, I recommend viewing this video with Adam Baratta: Black Swan is coming. I'll be posting this link a lot; I think it's important to circulate these links and find places besides youtube (google), facebook (Zuckerberg) and any other billionaire-owned social platforms and media, to protect this information from disappearing.

yurl.com/v9s5y4g

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 8:48:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 515 articles, 803 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

TL;DR: "While so many Americans have lost their jobs, source of income, the bus drivers here in town have jobs, I think I'll take this opportunity to blame 'capitalism' for my taxpayer-subsidized bus becoming 100% less expensive and 1% less convenient to ride."

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:03:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 25 fans, 68 articles, 19 quicklinks, 3600 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

Perhaps you never ride the bus, nor have aching hips and knees. Perhaps you can still do deep knee bends, push ups and pull ups. Wow! Go on wit cho bad sef!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 9:34:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 7 fans, 2 articles, 34 quicklinks, 936 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Many grocery stores are now putting up clear shields, sort of like sneeze guards, to separate cashiers from shoppers. Seems like something similar could be done on the buses and nothing else besides social distancing would be needed to protect everyone.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:47:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 