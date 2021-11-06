 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

An Anti-Democratic Force in Wilmington, NC, November 10, 1898, Part III

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 89170
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

On November 8, 1898, Wilmington's the Messenger warned that the city had "GONE TO THE N------." Today, on election day, for the sake of the city, for the continuation of white supremacy, the newspaper urged white citizens to vote. "Rise Ye Sons of Carolina."

Proud Caucasians one and all...

Hear your wives and daughters call...

Rise, defend their spotless virtue...

With your strong and manly arms...

Rise and drive this black despoiler from your state.

As David Zucchino writes in Wilmington's Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy, the white newspapers called on Wilmington's white population to act. For months, these newspapers created narratives of nightmarish scenarios in which the black man, in particular, was always the villain, a haunting menace that threatened the purity of the white community. What was to be done with the "Negro problem"? End the reign of terror!


One hundred and fifty white men had assembled at the Fifth Precinct of the First Ward, "where 313 blacks and 30 whites had registered" to vote. Outside, men "turned off electric street lights" while others entered the polling station and began upending tables and knocking over all the lamps. Among the men was former Mayor William Harrison who took advantage of the commotion to remove ballots from the Democrats' boxes only to stuff them into an "unattended ballot box for the state senator race." At the Second Precinct of the Fifth Ward," a group of men did the same stuffing of Democrat ballots into voting boxes.

The tally at the Fifth Precinct revealed an "astonishing" win for the Democrat William Davis, writes Zucchino, who received 456 votes, 113 more "than the total number of registered voters in the precinct."

It was astonishing to count votes for Davis at the Second Precinct, particularly when he received "251 votes to just 39 for the Fusionist-Republican candidate," despite the fact that blacks out-numbered whites 240 to 140.

The Republican vote was devastating. The Fusionists, counting on fairness from the Democrats, seemed to think the fight for equality and justice ended when, thanks to their organization, black men won seats throughout the state. The Fusionist majority 960-vote in 1896 flipped to "a 500-vote margin for Democrats in 1898" in the county. Not surprisingly, as Zucchino explains, the instigators of election fraud-won seats in the state house (George Rountree) while others won seats on the county Board of Commissioners (Roger Moore).

The Republican governor, Daniel Russell, had a strategy to protect his safety since he took the threats against his life seriously. His strategy for travel from Raleigh to Wilmington to vote worked well enough. But it fell apart on the way back to the state capitol. Forced to hide in the baggage car of the train, Governor Russell listened for hours as the Red Shirts stood outside calling for his death. "'Where's the governor. Bring him out! Lynch him! Lynch the governor!'"

The early edition of the Messenger warned that "there is retribution in history."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
Author 89170
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 108 articles, 152 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it."

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 6, 2021 at 8:40:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 