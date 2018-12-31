America's New Year's resolution: impeach Trump and remove him

From The Guardian

The shutdown, attacks on the judiciary, the politicization of the military. All confirm it: Congress must impeach. Now.



(Image by Flicker) Permission Details DMCA



After his first bizarre year, Donald Trump's apologists told us he was growing into the job and that in his second year he would be more restrained and respectful of democratic institutions.

Wrong. He's been worse.

Exhibit one: the "wall." After torpedoing Mitch McConnell's temporary spending deal to avert a shutdown, he's holding hostage more than 800,000 government employees ("mostly Democrats," he calls them, disparagingly) while subjecting the rest of America to untoward dangers.

On-site inspections at power plants have been halted. Hazardous waste cleanup efforts at Superfund sites are on hold. Reviews of toxic substances and pesticides have been stopped. Justice department cases are in limbo.

Meanwhile, now working without pay are thousands of air traffic controllers and aviation and railroad safety inspectors, nearly 54,000 Customs and Border Protection agents, 42,000 coast guard employees, 53,000 TSA agents, 17,000 correctional officers, 14,000 FBI agents, 4,000 Drug Enforcement Administration agents, and some 5,000 firefighters with the US Forest Service.

Having run the Department of Labor during the 1995 and 1996 shutdowns, I'm confident most of these public servants will continue to report for duty because they care about the missions they're upholding. But going without pay will strain their family budgets to the point that some will not be able to.

Shame on him for jeopardizing America this way in order to fund his wall which is nothing but a trumped-up solution to a trumped-up problem designed only to fuel his base.

In his second year, he's also done even more damage to the nation's judicial-criminal system than he did before.

At least twice in the past month he has reportedly raged against his acting attorney general for allowing federal prosecutors to reference him in the crimes his former bagman Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to committing.

This is potentially the most direct obstruction of justice yet. He's now pressuring an official whom he hand-picked and whose entire future depends on him, to take actions that would impair the independence of federal prosecutors.