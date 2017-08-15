- Advertisement -

White nationalists held a rally and killed at least one counter-protester in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, as reported by the Washington Post and AP in this Boston Globe article. Read this article carefully and you will see how America's liberal-establishment wing of the ruling class (Democratic party politicians and the Ford and Rockefeller foundations, among other ruling-class agents) bear enormous responsibility for helping white nationalist organizations recruit working-class whites.

Here's how establishment liberal leaders did it. For years now they have been doing things to make white working-class people feel under attack by anti-racists. First, these liberal leaders spent a few decades making sure that working-class whites applying for a job or admission into a college would hear back, "We're sorry. We can't give you the position you are seeking because we had to give it to a less qualified minority person." This "Affirmative Action" was designed (largely by President Richard Nixon, actually) to produce white resentment against non-whites, and to destroy the solidarity between whites and non whites that had developed during the earlier Civil Rights Movement. It worked! (Read " We Need THIS, Not Affirmative Action" to see what a genuine plan to redress past racial discrimination would have been.)

Then the establishment liberal leaders waged a campaign, funded (as shown here) by the Ford and Rockefeller foundations, to replace the unifying good phrase "racial discrimination against non-whites" (which unified whites and non-whites on the basis of their shared opposition to racial discrimination) with the terrible divisive phrase "white privilege," which as is carefully explained in "Is It a 'Privilege' Not To Be Discriminated Against?", and which you really need to read it if you don't already understand it is designed to make working-class whites believe that anti-racism is code for anti-white. This too has been very successful, for the ruling class's divide-and-rule strategy, that is.

If you doubt that this is what's enabling the white nationalist organizations to recruit, then take a look at the evidence in today's newspaper report of the Charlottesville rally, which reported:

"Tensions began Friday night, as several hundred white nationalists chanted 'White lives matter!' 'You will not replace us!' and 'Jews will not replace us!' as they carried torches marched in a parade through the University of Virginia campus."

Clearly these white nationalist chants are the chants of people who feel they are under attack. This is not a fluke of the Charlottesville rally; it is the main theme that white nationalist organizations use to recruit new members, as I discuss in some detail in my article, "What Do 'White Supremacists' Believe?" The white nationalist recruiting posters at the University of Central Florida illustrate this same defensive theme: One portrays a white man and woman above the text that reads, "We have a right to exist." The other portrays a white man in chains that are labeled "white guilt" and the text below reads "Free yourself from cultural Marxism."

If white working-class people had good organizations that truly championed their interests--interests that they share with working-class people of all races--then white nationalist organizations with their crackpot science would not appeal to them. But the liberal-establishment wing of the ruling class (along with its conservative wing) has done its best to make sure that there are no such good organizations welcoming white working-class people.

The Republican Party welcomes them, but only on the basis of "social issues" such as abortion and same-sex marriage and "being tougher on crime" (which means incarcerating in prison more blacks and Hispanics who are demonized as criminal races by the racist War on Drugs that is supported and implemented by the Liberal Establishment). The Republican party never ever dreams of championing the economic interests of working-class people against the contrary interests of capitalists, nor of championing the values of working-class people equality and mutual aid (a.k.a. solidarity) against the contrary capitalist values of inequality and dog-eat-dog competition.

The Democratic Party is just as bad, but in a different manner. The Democratic Party's recent presidential candidate dismissed white working-class people as "deplorables" and the party has been in the forefront of using Affirmative Action, and "white-privilege" rhetoric, to demonize white working-class people as guilty of benefiting from racial discrimination.

