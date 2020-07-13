America's Bad Seed: A President Without A Conscience Supported By Religious Leaders Without Principle.

The scene: The Family Leadership Summit
The place: Ames, Iowa
The Date: July 16, 2016
In attendance: "Family Research Council, a socially conservative lobbying organization; Liberty University, the world's largest evangelical university; and the National Organization for Marriage, a group established to prevent the legalization of same-sex marriage."
...and Donald Trump, Presidential hopeful.
Have you ever asked God for forgiveness for your actions?"
"I am not sure I have...I think if I do something wrong, I think, I just try and make it right. I don't bring God into that picture. I don't." This was prefaced by "I am Presbyterian. And I go to church and I love God and I love my church," he said.
It is now July !3, 2020. What's wrong with the above picture?
You have to ask?
***
The Bad Seed is a 1954 novel turned play (Maxwell Anderson) turned movie (1956) and was very controversial for its time because it tackled the subject of "nature vs nurture."
