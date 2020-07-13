America's Bad Seed: A President Without A Conscience Supported By Religious Leaders Without Principle.



A Child without a conscience

(Image by Daniel F. Vojir) Details DMCA



The scene: The Family Leadership Summit

The place: Ames, Iowa

The Date: July 16, 2016

In attendance: "Family Research Council, a socially conservative lobbying organization; Liberty University, the world's largest evangelical university; and the National Organization for Marriage, a group established to prevent the legalization of same-sex marriage."

...and Donald Trump, Presidential hopeful.

Have you ever asked God for forgiveness for your actions?"

"I am not sure I have...I think if I do something wrong, I think, I just try and make it right. I don't bring God into that picture. I don't." This was prefaced by "I am Presbyterian. And I go to church and I love God and I love my church," he said.

It is now July !3, 2020. What's wrong with the above picture?

You have to ask?

***

The Bad Seed is a 1954 novel turned play (Maxwell Anderson) turned movie (1956) and was very controversial for its time because it tackled the subject of "nature vs nurture."



Gimme back those shoes

(Image by Daniel F. Vojir) Details DMCA



Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).