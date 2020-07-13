 
 
America's Bad Seed: A President Without A Conscience Supported By Religious Leaders Without Principle.

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Author 22149
A Child without a conscience
(Image by Daniel F. Vojir)   Details   DMCA

The scene: The Family Leadership Summit

The place: Ames, Iowa

The Date: July 16, 2016

In attendance: "Family Research Council, a socially conservative lobbying organization; Liberty University, the world's largest evangelical university; and the National Organization for Marriage, a group established to prevent the legalization of same-sex marriage."

...and Donald Trump, Presidential hopeful.

Have you ever asked God for forgiveness for your actions?"

"I am not sure I have...I think if I do something wrong, I think, I just try and make it right. I don't bring God into that picture. I don't." This was prefaced by "I am Presbyterian. And I go to church and I love God and I love my church," he said.

It is now July !3, 2020. What's wrong with the above picture?

You have to ask?

***

The Bad Seed is a 1954 novel turned play (Maxwell Anderson) turned movie (1956) and was very controversial for its time because it tackled the subject of "nature vs nurture."

Gimme back those shoes
(Image by Daniel F. Vojir)   Details   DMCA

Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years.
 
Related Topic(s):
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rev. Dan Vojir

(Member since Sep 17, 2008)
The Bad Seed has been considered one of the scariest psychological thrillers ever. Trump should be considered to be one of scariest Presidents ever.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 13, 2020 at 5:46:42 AM

Author 0
