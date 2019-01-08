 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

America is Closed Over a Fence

By Joe Giambrone

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/8/19

by Joe Giambrone

"I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in...And I do think you have to control your borders."

--Hillary Clinton, Nov. 9, 2015

The Democrats have played into Trump's hands and given him a symbolic victory for his base, while ending up arguing for incompetent, ineffectual borders. Is that really the issue to burn down the country over? They knew that he liked to build things and stick his name on them, but they were determined beyond all sanity to prevent him from having this small bone. Now he is enabled to up the stakes and play his games on a much larger scale. He may declare a "national emergency" and attempt to seize emergency powers, with echoes of Nazi Germany.

Many in the Democratic Party have resorted to Trump's game: just do the opposite. If Obama did it, Trump was against it. If Trump likes it, the Dem "#Resistance" automatically hates it with knee-jerk politics devoid of any thought and oblivious to their own hypocrisy. Democrats behaved this way over the proposed Syria invasion withdrawal--an illegal war that America has zero right to be involved in at all--and now over the proposed border wall or metal fence. It doesn't matter to them if the policy is legitimate; they only want to contradict Trump. They've contradicted him into a major government shutdown with an air traffic control system that's in a perilous state of sick-outs with no pay to critical workers.

"The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion..."

--U.S. Constitution, Article IV, Section 4.

The President has every right to make this an issue, as it's literally a national security issue: the purview of the Commander in Chief. Trump knows this. Constitutionally, he's on solid ground. One of the only legitimate uses of federal military and policing power is to defend the borders against incursion. This is business as usual, unexceptional around the world. States police their borders. It's a major part of what defines a country.

It's About the Money?

Is it really? The United States of America has closed up shop over $5 Billion dollars?

We apparently have $38 Billion in US taxpayer money to dump on the state of Israel. Those same politicians who don't have money for domestic issues voted for the largest so-called foreign "aid" package in history to the apartheid state, a rogue state which remains in violation of more UN resolutions than any other.

But, fiscally, it's even worse than this and quite shocking. Trump literally requested $48 Billion less in military spending than the Congress demanded in 2018. The military budget then jumped again to a "$160 billion boost in defense spending over two years."

I don't remember the impassioned Twitter storms, Facebook memes, or government shutdown over that addition $160 Billion for perpetual, illegal wars.

But $5 Billion allegedly breaks the bank, and America is over. Call me skeptical.

 

opednews.com

Joe Giambrone is an American author, freelance writer and filmmaker. Non-fiction works appear at International Policy Digest, WhoWhatWhy, Foreign Policy Journal, Counterpunch, Globalresearch, OpedNews, High Times and other online outlets. His science fiction thriller Transfixion and his Hollywood satire
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
