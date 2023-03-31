 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 3/31/23

All animals go to heaven

By   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

White rhino portrait
White rhino portrait
(Image by the tinz)   Details   DMCA


All animals go to heaven
To live in Coyote's house.
But there are only people in hell.
If you are reading this
You found me!
Yay!
It's good to be back.


Where was I?


I was hiding in the eye of the last
Northern White Rhino's eye.
I was dreaming of large people
With their heads encased in latex masks
I was arguing with my screen-saver,
A bright young woman
Who thought that I should
Dress in nicer clothes
And smile more.


What was I doing?


I was keeping my teeth clean.
I was eating good, healthy food.
I was having good bowel-movements.
I was getting stronger!
(I am getting stronger.)
I wasn't writing any poems.
As you see, I am rusty.


Where was I literally?


I was in Florida.
(I wrote a book.)
When I got back
I attended an evening of performances
Curated by my son.
Shelley Hirsch was there.
Her encore made me weep.
I was sitting in the balcony.
It was like she pushed a button in my heart
Labeled: CRY.
First time in months.
She said, she wasn't feeling confident.
I said, are you kidding?
You could do anything
And you have us!
We are in your hands.
She believed me
I could tell.


What am I doing right now?


I am looking out the window
At some wild turkeys in the meadow.

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend