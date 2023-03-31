All animals go to heaven
To live in Coyote's house.
But there are only people in hell.
If you are reading this
You found me!
Yay!
It's good to be back.
Where was I?
I was hiding in the eye of the last
Northern White Rhino's eye.
I was dreaming of large people
With their heads encased in latex masks
I was arguing with my screen-saver,
A bright young woman
Who thought that I should
Dress in nicer clothes
And smile more.
What was I doing?
I was keeping my teeth clean.
I was eating good, healthy food.
I was having good bowel-movements.
I was getting stronger!
(I am getting stronger.)
I wasn't writing any poems.
As you see, I am rusty.
Where was I literally?
I was in Florida.
(I wrote a book.)
When I got back
I attended an evening of performances
Curated by my son.
Shelley Hirsch was there.
Her encore made me weep.
I was sitting in the balcony.
It was like she pushed a button in my heart
Labeled: CRY.
First time in months.
She said, she wasn't feeling confident.
I said, are you kidding?
You could do anything
And you have us!
We are in your hands.
She believed me
I could tell.
What am I doing right now?
I am looking out the window
At some wild turkeys in the meadow.