OpEdNews Op Eds

All Fire and Fury in Ukraine

Euromaidan in Kiev, Police in Hrushevsky street 2014
(Image by Wikimedia Commons)   Permission   Details   DMCA
-- A Shabby Deck of Political Cards

For those folks who haven't seen Ukraine on Fire(UOF), the Oliver Stone-produced documentary on the on-going Ukrainian crisis, it is not overstating the case to say it's an essential historical document and one of the most important, insightful political documentaries of recent times. It may also be one of the most portentous.

Quite apart from the illuminating history lesson the film delivers as a backdrop to the current situation in one of Europe's most pivotal of battlegrounds, there are many takeaways from the film. To begin, it stands as a vital corrective of the disinformation, misinformation, evangelistic doublespeak, unadulterated agitprop, faux analysis, and plain old garden-variety groupthink that attended the public discourse on the events and developments in the country, and which ultimately framed most people's views of the situation. Needless to say, the messages and impressions conveyed by this ongoing, relentless 'psy-op' cum fake news onslaught still 'rules the roost' in most people's minds.

Further, the film's narrative is highly revealing in the manner in which the Western mainstream media (MSM) reported on the events surrounding the turmoil and conflict. In the process it showcases how much the perfidious thought contagion spread by the ever-nefarious neoconservatives and their fellow travelers the liberal interventionists infects U.S. foreign policy, along with the foreign policies of America's assorted vassal states.

It underscores moreover Russia's seemingly inexhaustible forbearance with the U.S., which, sans any rational, coherent geopolitical basis for doing so, has been tested beyond reasonable endurance or expectation. This point is rendered especially palpable during the interviews Stone conducts with Russian president Vladimir Putin for UOF. (This is not to mention the actual The Putin Interviews).

At the same time UOF reveals again for those looking America's recidivistic predisposition for interfering in the affairs of other countries; this is an observation that's always been evident save for the most preternaturally ignorant, ideologically myopic, or imperially inclined. Given the present zeitgeist as reflected by the headline-hogging "soap-saga" of "Russia-gate" -- buttressed by former CIA chief James Woolsey's whimsically smug concession recently that America interferes in other countries' affairs "only for a very good cause [and] in the interests of democracy" -- this is a reality that cannot be overstated. This is especially so when there are all too few examples where anyone might point to America's interference actually serving the democratic interests (by any way that might be objectively measured) of any given country one might care to name.

The narrative encompassed by UOF is by extension a serious indictment on President Barack Obama's handling of the Ukraine situation and his role in the creation of this singularly unholy mess -- a prime exemplar of just how chaotic, dysfunctional, indeed war-like, were in large part the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize winner's foreign policies. Ukraine on Fire attests unequivocally just how far removed the reality of Obama's tenure was from his campaign rhetoric.

More broadly, the disaster in Ukraine -- as we'll see still a work in progress even now under his successor, someone who pledged to curtail this direction in U.S. policy making, a promise which in no small measure propelled the Orange One into the Oval Office -- is one of many that will forever inform people's views of Number 44's shop-soiled legacy. As Eric Zuesse noted a year after the coup, Obama employed a tactic of,

'...attacking Russia by using fundamentalist and other conservative extremists in a given Russia-allied nation, so as to turn that"nation away from Russia, and toward America, and then of trying to crush these same right-wing extremists who've been so effective in defeating (or at least weakening) the pro-Russian leader in that Russia-allied country. This tactic leaves civil war and enormous bloodshed in the given formerly (or still) Russia-allied nation.'

Three years after Zuesse made this comment, and over one year after the Great Black Hope left office, that situation to all intents prevails, with few harboring any optimism things are going to get better anytime soon. In fact ominously, quite the opposite scenario is unfolding. Earlier this year, Gilbert Doctorow reported that a new draft law adopted by the Ukrainian Parliament and awaiting president Petro Poroshenko's signature, threatens to escalate the Ukrainian conflict into a full-blown war, pitting nuclear-armed Russia against the United States and NATO. 'Due to dire economic conditions,' Doctorow says,

'... [Ukrainian president] Poroshenko and other government officials in Kiev have become deeply unpopular, and with diminished chances for electoral success may see war as politically advantageous.'

As history indelibly reminds us, this is an all too frequently recurring scenario in the conduct of international affairs. In a statement that undercuts much of the furor over the Russia-gate imbroglio, Doctorow observes that in contrast to the image of Trump administration policies being dictated by Moscow as portrayed by proponents of Russia-gate conspiracy theories, 'the United States is moving towards deeper confrontation with the Kremlin in the geopolitical hotspot of Ukraine. For its part, the Kremlin has very little to gain and a great deal to lose economically and diplomatically from a campaign now against Kiev. If successful, as likely would be the case given the vast disparity in military potential of the two sides, it could easily become a Pyrrhic victory'. [My emphasis]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

Greg Maybury is a Perth (Australia) based freelance writer. His main areas of interest are American history and politics in general, with a special focus on economic, national security, military and geopolitical affairs, and both US domestic and (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

-- Tribute to Robert Parry

"Appreciation is a wonderful thing; It makes what is excellent in others, belong to us as well". Voltaire

As most folks will know, the redoubtable Robert Parry from Consortium News passed away quite suddenly from pancreatic cancer early this year. In fact this piece (above) is in its own way a tribute to the man.

Bob was the first person of note in the alternative, independent news media space to acknowledge I might have something to offer by way of analysis of and insight into the Big Issues. Over the past 4 years or so, he published quite a few of my pieces, and I was grateful for his support and the advice I received from the man. Without this it's likely I might not now be having this 'chin-wag'.

In short, to the extent I'm on the above map, Bob helped put me there. If I never write another word, I'll be eternally grateful for the opportunity he afforded me, along with his counsel and support.

His passing was in many ways for me especially poignant. Back on December 22, just a day or two apparently before the first of his three strokes (which only incidentally alerted his doctors to his cancer), Bob sent me an email in reply to an earlier Yuletide greeting I'd forwarded to him and his family. After the predictable responses in kind, the gist of his reply went like this:

'I'll actually be in Australia for a week or so in January visiting family who live [there]. I'm not sure exactly where you are but if you're around Sydney perhaps we could meet for a drink.'

Not having met him before, as you would I immediately responded "yes", and was looking forward to pressing the flesh with such an iconic journalist and throwing back a few cold ones. I was even prepped to fly to Sydney especially for it. (I live in Perth, the other side of the country).

Needless to say, I didn't hear anything more from him. Sadly my deep desire to finally meet the man -- with all that might go with that -- did not happen. As they say, 'not meant to be'.

Thinking about that ill-fated meeting, my take is less regret so much I didn't get to meet Bob in person for a 'chin-wag' about the Big Issues and life in general, but no small satisfaction I guess (if that's the right word) I got to 'know him' at all. It was most certainly an honour and a privilege.

There are two things I'd like to add here: At the risk of sounding trite, none of us will ever know when our time is up, so supporting and understanding each other, treating each other with respect, and not taking anything or anyone for granted is a very good thing because we can be here today and gone tomorrow. It's that simple!

And with Parry's passing, we need to continue the good fight. He would want us all to pick up where he left off and run even harder with it. Bob totally understood what we are all up against, and it ain't pretty. The Big Issues are getting Bigger, and they're not going away, at least not while my 'rectals' are still pointing toward terra firma (which I hope they continue to do so for the 'foreseeable'!).

Greg Maybury

Perth, Western Australia

March, 2018

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018 at 4:04:48 PM

