All Confusion and Contradictions in Trump's Apocalyptic America

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



In Front Of White House

(Image by Andre Vltchek) Details DMCA



Americans are angry. I suspected they would be, but I got confirmation that they are, all over the place: in Miami, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Minneapolis, New York, and Boston. Basically, everywhere I went, while "taking pulse and temperature" of this country where I used to live, cumulatively, for more than a decade, I felt frustration and bewilderment.

"What is your job?" Shouted an African-American lady, right in the middle of the Union Station in the nation's capital. Obviously, it was a rhetorical question, as she almost immediately answered her own query: "There are no jobs!"

Mr. Floyd got murdered by perverse, sadistic police officers. The economy is collapsing, at least for the poor and the middle class. The COVID-19 pandemic is like a rollercoaster, up and down, up and down, with no end in sight.

People are confused, while the government is increasingly aggressive. Much of the so-called "progressive media" is suddenly not behaving progressively at all. Racism is sometimes fought against with brand new types of racism. Anti-racist movements get periodically infiltrated by the extreme right-wing groups, as I witnessed in Minneapolis.

The U.S. government is basically confronting countries like China, Venezuela, Russia and Iran. Not just verbally, but militarily. And the reason why our world is not in the middle of WWIII, yet, is because of tremendous restrain and wisdom of the U.S. adversaries.

*

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).