 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Aircraft Carriers: Give Truman and Ford a Burial at Sea

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/2/19

Author 76576

USS Harry S. Truman takes on ammunition (150603-N-NK123-359)
USS Harry S. Truman takes on ammunition (150603-N-NK123-359)
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The US Department of Defense wants to retire an old aircraft carrier early while building two new ones (and adding other goodies to their shopping list).

Surprise, surprise politicians from states with the shipyards and naval bases that employ their constituents want to keep the old carrier AND build the new ones.

America and Americans would be better off if Congress retired the USS Harry S. Truman, nixed the DoD request for two new Ford-class carriers, and worked up plans for an orderly retirement of several more carriers too. The US Navy's surface warfare ship complement is too large, too expensive, and too "fighting previous wars"-oriented to serve any rational "defense" purpose.

- Advertisement -

The US Navy operates 20 of the world's 41 active aircraft carriers, including 11 flat-top "super-carriers," each Carrier Strike Group disposing of more firepower than most countries' entire militaries. There's precisely zero danger of the US falling into a flat-top "carrier gap," even if that was something to be avoided. And it isn't.

World War Two, in which carriers replaced battleships as the central factor in naval warfare, ended three quarters of a century ago. Carriers as such may not be entirely passe, but 1,000-foot "super-carriers" like the existing Nimitz-class and the forthcoming Ford-class are. If carriers have a future, it's in STOBAR ("Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery") ships. They're smaller, cheaper, less vulnerable, and over the last 75 years aircraft have been developed that don't need a thousand feet of deck to take off from or land on.

The notional lifespan of a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is 50 years, but none are quite that old. The USS Nimitz's keel was laid 50 years ago last June, but the ship wasn't finished, commissioned, and deployed until the mid-1970s ( it's undergone 19 reduced availability periods, including two "complex" overhauls, since then; it's in the middle of a state of "planned incremental availability" at the moment).

- Advertisement -

The reasons these old ships remain in service (and new ones designed on the same general concept are under construction) aren't defensive, or even military, in nature. They're about money. Money for "defense" contractors, money for the politicians they contribute to, and paychecks for the employees who vote for those politicians.

Unfortunately, once that money's spent and the ships and weapons make it into active service, the temptation to use them tends to overwhelm good sense, dragging America into non-defensive wars neither it nor the world around it needs.

The US government's "defense" budget is the single largest discretionary area of federal spending. It's an aging hippie in dire need of a clean shave and a buzz cut. There's no better place to start trimming than the US Navy's carriers and their supporting ships and infrastructure.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Political Parties Should Say What They Mean. The Libertarian Party Does.

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Alexander Kershaw

Become a Fan
Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014), 3 fans, 311 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The main reason for the weapons program is profits for the industry. They do not even care about building good products. There is nothing that carriers can do that is useful. When Britain launched its only carrier last year the Prime Minister bragged. The Russian Ambassador commented that it was a big expensive easily defeated target. China demonstrated carrier group vulnerability by surfacing a sub within 500 meters of a carrier, making sure it was spotted and then quietly submerging and disappearing. All the "high tech" detection equipment was useless against technology which was developed to be efficient instead of to make a profit. Russia has a torpedo that can travel submerged at supersonic speeds which means it cannot be detected by sonar before it strikes. Sonar works at sonic speed.

The US leadership beats its chest and frightens us to justify those expenditures to make profits for their campaign donors. The most effective way to eliminate the ligalized bribery of campaign donations is to have publicly funded campaigns exclusively. Common Cause has been working for that for decades.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 2, 2019 at 3:46:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16887 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Alexander Kershaw:   New Content

Are you sure that a torpedo can travel submerged at supersonic speeds?

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 2, 2019 at 4:09:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 