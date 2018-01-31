- Advertisement -

Israeli soldiers shot 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi's cousin in the face, shattering his skull. Shortly after, Ahed slapped an Israeli soldier who was trying to forcibly enter her home.

So they stormed into her house in the middle of the night and took her to a military prison, where she is being abused and traumatized.

Israeli writer Ben Caspit has publicly called for Ahed Tamini to be sexually assaulted while she is being imprisoned.

What you can do:

- Advertisement -

*You can send Ahed a message of support for her birthday, Jan, 31, 2018, via CODEPINK here: as well as read the inspiring messages of support which people around the world are writing to her. You can also download, print and post the card to: Ahed Tamimi, HaSharon Prison, Even Yehuda, P.O. Box 7, 40 330 Israel.

*CODEPINK has been actively demanding Ahed's release, sign their petition here.

*Tamimi's father and Avaaz are also demanding Ahed's release, sign their petition here.