Ahed Tamimi spends her 17th birthday in Israeli prison

By Meryl Ann Butler

Related Topic(s): Ahed Tamimi; Birthday; Israel; Palestine; Prison

Ahed Tamimi imprisoned on her 17th birthday
(Image by Collage of public domain images by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Israeli soldiers shot 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi's cousin in the face, shattering his skull. Shortly after, Ahed slapped an Israeli soldier who was trying to forcibly enter her home.

So they stormed into her house in the middle of the night and took her to a military prison, where she is being abused and traumatized.

Israeli writer Ben Caspit has publicly called for Ahed Tamini to be sexually assaulted while she is being imprisoned.

What you can do:

*You can send Ahed a message of support for her birthday, Jan, 31, 2018, via CODEPINK here: as well as read the inspiring messages of support which people around the world are writing to her. You can also download, print and post the card to: Ahed Tamimi, HaSharon Prison, Even Yehuda, P.O. Box 7, 40 330 Israel.

*CODEPINK has been actively demanding Ahed's release, sign their petition here.

*Tamimi's father and Avaaz are also demanding Ahed's release, sign their petition here.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

