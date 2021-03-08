Affordable Solar Powered Car with 1K mile range available in 2021

San Diego-based manufacturer, Aptera Motors, is taking orders for delivery this year on their affordable Solar Electric Vehicles, noting, "We are building an efficiency-obsessed brand because we want to inspire people to do more than just drive their cars. We believe super-efficient, safe, fun-to-drive vehicles are at the heart of managing the Earth's natural resources for the sake of future generations."

The Aptera has three wheels, costs around $25,000, and contains 34-square feet of solar cells. Drawing less than 100Wh per mile for everyday driving, Aptera can go five times farther than other electric vehicles with the same-sized solar system. The first "Never Charge" electric vehicle, its solar system can produce more power than most drivers will ever need for the road.

"Aptera" means "wingless flight."

You can preorder now - the company announced in mid-February that it has gotten over 7,000 orders for delivery in 2021.