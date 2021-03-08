 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News    H3'ed 3/8/21

Affordable Solar Powered Car with 1K mile range available in 2021

By (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

APTERA2019-Side-View.
APTERA2019-Side-View.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Chris Anthony, CEO, Aptera Motors Corp.)   Details   Source   DMCA

San Diego-based manufacturer, Aptera Motors, is taking orders for delivery this year on their affordable Solar Electric Vehicles, noting, "We are building an efficiency-obsessed brand because we want to inspire people to do more than just drive their cars. We believe super-efficient, safe, fun-to-drive vehicles are at the heart of managing the Earth's natural resources for the sake of future generations."

Steve Fambro and Chris Anthony.
Steve Fambro and Chris Anthony.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: ApteraMotorsMedia)   Details   Source   DMCA

The Aptera has three wheels, costs around $25,000, and contains 34-square feet of solar cells. Drawing less than 100Wh per mile for everyday driving, Aptera can go five times farther than other electric vehicles with the same-sized solar system. The first "Never Charge" electric vehicle, its solar system can produce more power than most drivers will ever need for the road.

"Aptera" means "wingless flight."

You can preorder now - the company announced in mid-February that it has gotten over 7,000 orders for delivery in 2021.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 723 articles, 2119 quicklinks, 6454 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes I want one! Silver, please!

Submitted on Monday, Mar 8, 2021 at 10:00:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 4 fans, 63 articles, 421 quicklinks, 1621 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Wow! This is the first ever that I've heard anything about this. And it's already available?! 1000 mile range, "No Charge" at the price of a Toyota Camry??? Why in the world is this not the top story on the planet!!!???

Thanks, Meryl Ann!!!

Submitted on Monday, Mar 8, 2021 at 11:02:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 723 articles, 2119 quicklinks, 6454 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

Thanks, Al!

I'm guessing the oil interests are trying to keep this out of the news (and probably the other auto manufacturers, too!...and it's been a while coming, I think these guys started on this about 20 years ago...but here we are!

exiting!!!

Submitted on Monday, Mar 8, 2021 at 11:35:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 