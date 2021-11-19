 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H4'ed 11/19/21

Activists interrupt UN: "Your failure to act is leading to extinction!"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 522115
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Arthur Kanegis

""Activists interrupt UN: "Your failure to act is leading to extinction!"

(New York -- November 19) A Broadway actor leapt over a barricade to the front of the United Nations and warned national leaders that their failure to act is plunging us toward extinction.

Garry Davis, age 27, war veteran and former bomber pilot, called on the delegates to create a parliament of, by and for the people of Earth -- so we the people can have a say in saving our planet. "If you can't do it, step aside and a Peoples World Assembly will arise from our ranks to do it," Davis shouted.

UN security forces grabbed Davis. As they tussled with him, Colonel Robert Sarrazac leapt up on the opposite balcony and shouted in French: "In the name of the people of the world not represented here, I interrupt!" One after another protesters continued Davis' speech adding: "The nations you represent divide us and lead us to the brink."

Pierre Berge', one of the protesters, said the interruption was planned and executed by "very famous writers such as John Paul Sartre, Albert Camus, Andre Breton, Simone de Beauvoir, Raymond Queneau, and many, many others," including Andre Gide and Abbe Pierre.

The protesters had entered the hall as individuals scattered among the balcony audience. On Mr. Davis' signal they began one by one to spring into action - holding the floor for over an hour!

Extinction Warnings to the UN - Then and Now
Extinction Warnings to the UN - Then and Now
(Image by Arthur Kanegis)   Details   DMCA

"The surprising thing about this event," said David Gallup, President of the World Service Authority founded by Garry Davis, "is that it occurred November 19th --- back in 1948."

The interruption, captured by newsreel footage, galvanized war-weary Europe - and helped spark a movement that culminated when the United Nations unanimously passed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10th!

That footage and more are in a remarkable film that Martin Sheen and Director Arthur Kanegis are offering in a special online screening -- from now through December 10 at TheWorldIsMyCountry.com

Actor Martin Sheen likened Garry Davis' historic act to Greta Thunberg today:

"He was like the first actor/activist! And I'm inspired by these young people today

Martin Sheen - Remarkable story
Martin Sheen - Remarkable story
(Image by Arthur Kanegis)   Details   DMCA
particularly Greta Thunberg," Sheen said. " She just stands -- and by her very presence is a force to be reckoned with. She is the future. It belongs to her. She has more right to say what we should be doing than any of the people that are currently in power."


"The World Is My Country" has played on over 100 PBS affiliates coast-to-coast and is slated to play on DirecTV & Dish Network in 2022.

David Gallup and Arthur Kanegis are available for radio, streaming and TV interviews through December 10.

Contact: David Gallup at the World Service Authority: 1 (202) 638-2662

David@worldcitizengov.org

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Arthur Kanegis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arthur Kanegis is a film director, podcast host and writer published in The Nation; The New Republic; The Washington Monthly and more. Kanegis directed "The World Is My Country." https://theworldismycountry.com -- playing on PBS affiliates (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Afghanistan Proves Military POWER... Isn't! So what is Powerful?

9/11 to Afghanistan - If we learn the right lesson we can save our world!

NOW--Hear Rob Kall interviewed on the People-Powered Planet Podcast

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Arthur Kanegis

Become a Fan
Author 522115
(Member since Aug 30, 2021), 4 articles, 4 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Gotcha! Garry was a Song and Dance Man on Broadway - a master at theatrics! Although he passed away in 2013, I'm sure he's smiling down at our telling his story like news.

It's almost like it happened yesterday!

It happened November 19, 1948 and you can see the newsreel footage at theworldismycountry.com/activist - or just go right ahead and watch the whole movie now!

TheWorldIsMyCountry.com/tickets

Submitted on Friday, Nov 19, 2021 at 8:36:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 