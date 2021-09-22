NOW--Hear Rob Kall interviewed on the People-Powered Planet Podcast

Rob Kall, founder of OpEd News and author of "The Bottom-Up Revolution" is being interviewed Wednesday September 22 at 10AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern) on the People-Powered Planet Podcast. To join the live Zoom and ask him questions go to PeoplePoweredPlanet.com and sign up for the free Zoom link.

The Bottom-Up Revolution is an inspiring book that shows how every element of society is erupting from the bottom up -- including story-telling and even government! He hosts the Bottom up Radio show. Rob founded OpEdnews.com which publishes 500-1000 articles a month - including whistle-blowers and important news missed by the mainstream press.

"I've come to see myself as working towards empowering and awakening people, first through biofeedback and self regulation training, and more recently, as a progressive publisher, writer of over 2000 articles and host of a radio show exploring a return to our bottom up roots, with the vision that bottom up values offer humanity a kinder, more sustainable future." Rob said.

The People-Powered Planet Podcast is hosted by Arthur Kanegis, director of "The World Is My Country" playing on PBS affiliates coast-to-coast -- and coming soon on Link TV to Direct TV & Dish Network. Martin Sheen presents the film and has been promoting it on MSNBC, Extra TV, Thom Hartmann and more

It tells the riveting story of World Citizen #1 Garry Davis - and ends with his compelling vision for how we, the people of our planet, can create a new form of bottom-up governance that doesn't dominate us but rather is a service to all. This new form of governance we'll all create will actually have the power to outlaw ecocide and war -- to save us all from doom, and give us the tools to build a world that works for everyone. Martin Sheen introduces the movie as "a roadmap to a better future" See it at TheWorldIsMyCountry.com

Rob also founded Storycon, the Summit Meeting on the Art, Science and application of story.

"I love that Rob's book talks about the Hero's Journey storyline about how we can go through change, transformation and growth and be reborn anew," Kanegis said. "Right now that's so applicable to our story as human beings on this imperiled planet. A Scientist friend told me 'It's too late, humanity is doomed.' I told him you're a scientist and projecting from current trends. But I'm a movie maker - and I know that at the last minute, just when it looks like there's no hope left, a hero comes along to save the day. In our film I ask Leonardo DiCaprio 'who is that hero who will save us?' His answer? 'The hero is all of us!' Watch our Podcast and read Rob's book and you'll discover how YOU can be that hero."

Join the ZOOM or watch the replay at TheWorldIsMyCountry.com/club