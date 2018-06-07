Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Sci Tech

Abrupt Climate Change and Near Term Extinction, with Dr. Guy McPherson

Related Topic(s):

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/7/18

As much as I don't like posting long videos--in spite of continuing to do it!--I am compelled by what I see as their importance. I've posted Guy McPherson videos before, but I thought this one covered new and broader ground than others I've seen, here in an interview format. Note that it is better categorized as a podcast, so you can turn off your cell phone screen and just listen while driving, lying in bed, or whatever. Even if you just watch thirty minutes or so of this, I strongly recommend it.

I recall in 9th grade giving serious consideration to what I wanted to be "when I grew up." It was clearly going to be in science, though I ended up in elementary education, still doing much science there over the years, trading classes with other teachers who felt inept at science but good in other areas, setting up science fairs, giving input on science curriculum, etc. I've continued to read much science over the decades, particularly in evolution and now much more in other areas, often with another favorite scientist of mine, Professor Brian Cox. I did get a bachelor's in biology, and I still vividly recall asking myself back in the early sixties, "Well, what could be more important than the study of life on earth?"

Hence my particular attraction to Dr. McPherson's work, given that he has a huge background in evolutionary science, as well as climatology, that he avidly taught and wrote about for 21 years, receiving many prestigious awards along the way.

He is now, quite by default, the world's leading expert in abrupt climate change and near term extinction, two topics that eclipse all else, near as I can tell. Having had as many teachers as I've had over the years, six years of college and countless other classes for maintaining my teaching certificate, I consider Guy to be at the head of the line in teachers I could best relate to. His breath and depth of subject matter is outstanding, and I love his teaching style, with humor, honesty, and awareness of so much in the political world, that he makes many references to.

I feel honored "to turn the floor to him." It is NOT good news, as much as we'd like to hear otherwise. In fact, I'm personally on the see-saw of the last "stages of grief," coming out of depression and going into acceptance, whilst still trying to carry on a meaningful life in whatever time we have left. Note: I do follow and read other climatologists and feel I'm getting a deeper understanding of our planet's climate system, as many others are as well. I watch closely for potential solutions to the problems that we have been many decades actively making, and while I see many, they always seem "too little, too late." I'd desperately love to be proven wrong.

(Article changed on June 7, 2018 at 20:43)

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s):
