 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The problems with The Canadian Press - and those who spread its message.

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 522472
Message Claudia Chaufan

We represent a large group of scientists, medical professionals, and academics, dismayed about the misinformation on COVID-19 showcased in the Canadian Press article, "Alberta Health Services Says Advisory Group Notes Problems with Ivermectin Studies."1 None of the outlets that have reproduced this article, uncritically in our opinion - including the Toronto Star, the Winnipeg Free Press, and Saanich News - have accepted our rebuttal. Therefore, and given what we believe is the importance of our message in these uncertain times, we reproduce it here in its entirety. We invite readers to refer to the original article to confirm that we are not misrepresenting its key claims, that we hereby challenge.

First, the article claims that ivermectin is "primarily used to treat cases of worms in livestock", omitting far more important applications of ivermectin beyond its veterinary use. With close to 4 billion doses delivered since 1987, ivermectin has been successfully applied worldwide in the treatment of major, disabling human diseases. It is listed as one of 100 essential medicines by the World Health Organization, and has an exceptional safety profile, at doses 10 times those approved by the FDA.2,3 Drs. William C. Campbell and Satoshi Ōmura were awarded the 2015 Nobel Prize in Medicine for its discovery.4

Second, the article claims that studies showing the safety and effectiveness of ivermectin "suffer from bias and small sample size." It ignores the at least 18 randomized controlled trials of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19, and the numerous prevention trials that have found large, statistically significant reductions in death, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance.5 It also ignores the meticulous meta-analysis performed by WHO consultant Dr. Tess Lawrie showing the safety and efficacy of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.6 For comparison, remdesivir was approved for use after only one positive study7, yet is no longer recommended by the WHO, due to safety concerns and lack of effectiveness8 - notwithstanding its endorsement by Health Canada to this day.9

Finally, the article asserts that "vaccination remains our best means of preventing COVID-19 at this moment", omitting mounting, negative evidence - reports of adverse reactions post-vaccination - over 2,200,000 worldwide -10 concerning reports on myocarditis,11 and reputable research in peer-reviewed journals showing no association between vaccination rates and cases of COVID-19 - in fact, countries with higher vaccination rates appear to have higher, recent cases of COVID-19.12

What is most troubling is the article's announcement that Alberta Health Services "will be conducting a review" of a doctor who has disputed the government narrative on COVID-19 policy, and, as punishment, has not been "scheduled to work again as a replacement in the Alberta health system." The witch-hunt against professionals who defy official orders to not treat COVID-19 with safe, effective, and inexpensive drugs13, and refuse to follow the "Tylenol and watchful waiting" guidelines of regulatory agencies,14 is the death knell of science, of ethical medical practice, and of human decency in Canada. The blatant disregard of the principle of informed consent enshrined in the Nuremberg Code,15 in the Helsinki Declaration,16 and in the Canadian Physicians code of conduct,17 through mandated injections rushed through the approval process,18 adds insult to injury.

Will such grotesque spreading of fake news that any thinking Canadian (or American) with access to the internet could easily fact-check, lead readers of mainstream news outlets to muster the courage to seek and find the truth about COVID-19 elsewhere? It is hard to imagine what else can save us. Regardless, we believe that in a democracy the public ought to be given access to all sides of these critical issues.

Authors:

Claudia Chaufan, MD, PhD, Health Policy and Global Health, York University (corresponding author)

Steve Pelech, PhD, Biochemistry and Immunology, University of British Columbia

Anton de Ruiter, PhD, Aerospace Engineering, University of Toronto

Jan Vrbik, PhD, Mathematics and Statistics, Brock University

Julie Ponesse, PhD, Ethics, (former) Western University

References

1. The Canadian Press. Review of ivermectin says studies have issues. Winnipeg Free Press. click here. Published 15:10:46 CDT. Accessed October 14, 2021.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Claudia Chaufan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I received my MD from the University of Buenos Aires and a PhD in Sociology at the University of California. I am Associate Professor of Health Policy and Global Health at York University in Canada, past US Fulbright Scholar, past Graduate Program (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A challenge to the mainstream narrative on COVID-19 public health science and policy from a group of concerned Canadians

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Claudia Chaufan

Become a Fan
Author 522472
(Member since Oct 15, 2021), 1 articles, 1 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We are challenging the mainstream narrative on COVID 19 public health science and policy. We are a group of concerned Canadian academics seeking to end the current, troubling suppression of scientific debate, unprecedented in the authors' lifetime.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 15, 2021 at 10:39:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 