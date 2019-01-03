 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Year's Worth Of Trump's Bubbly Bullshit: Welcome To The Biggest (and LONGEST) Hangover!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rev. Dan Vojir       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 22149
Become a Fan
  (38 fans)


Copyrighted Image? DMCA

It could last for years!


The hangover. The only ray of hope for that throbbing head is that it won 't last forever. So how many of you readers have not quite gotten over it? One reason: perhaps your brain has switched its motor neurons to its memory function. In other words, the bad memories of 2018 are creating your headache. And you realize the ray of hope is getting dimmer. And as 2019 proceeds it may continue to get dimmer and dimmer and dimmer while the consequences the Trump era's 2018 become more acute.


2018 could be termed politically as "The Year of Repeal and Deregulation." While trying to repeal Obamacare, the Trump administration worked hard to repeal and deregulate almost everything else. Why? Because in certain sectors, Trump's bullshit struck a chord: everything that Obama did was bad for you, no matter what it was. And my administration is going to Make things (and America) Great Again! So, in effect, people drank Trump's fake champagne, totally disregarding the fact that most of America was going to suffer from the hangover. (Call it the results of "second-hand irresponsible drinking").


This just in:

Business Insider:

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday warned investors that the company expects to fall as much as $9 billion short of its earlier revenue target for the first fiscal quarter of 2019. In a rare guidance revision, Cook pointed to a struggling market in China as the biggest factor for the change.

Needless to say, the DOW took a serious hit as well as Apple stock. Another casualty of Trump's 2018 antics, or in other words, "It's Trump's Trade War, stupid!"


And Trump? Due to his lack-of-reading habits, Trump probably doesn't know anything about these things except for the fact that rules were made to be broken or changed to his own egotistical benefit. Like his executive orders, he can brag about how many he's signed, but couldn't possibly give you any details as to WHAT he signed. And couldn't tell you anything about the repeals and deregulations listed below.

Scary.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years. A former radio talk show host (Strictly Books " Talk America Radio Network) and book publisher, Dan has connected with some of the most (more...)
 

Rev. Dan Vojir Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The End Of An Era? Praise The Lord! Televangelist Paul Crouch Dies And Leaves Behind A Life Of Decadence Beyond Belief.

"Some Girls Rape Easy": Hypocrisy, Sex and The Republican War Against Women.

Joining "Bishop" Eddie Long, Prosperity Preacher Creflo Dollar Gets Support From His Fans...ala Mommy Dearest

Forget EBOLA: The Greatest Threat To Africa's Medical Missionaries Is Ann Coulter!

The Vatican's Fake Occupy Implodes: Documents Evoke A History Of Money Laundering, Sexual Terrorism, And Even ... Murder

Holy Misogyny! Dating Advice From Megachurch Minister: "Dress Modestly And Save Yourself ... For Me!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rev. Dan Vojir

Become a Fan
Author 22149
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 17, 2008), 38 fans, 626 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1035 comments, 58 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Hopefully, Trump's own headache will pick up intensity in 2019. And our (an admittedly slight) relief from this hangover will be spelled I-M-P-E-A-C-H-M-E-N-T.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 3, 2019 at 7:33:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 