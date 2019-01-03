A Year's Worth Of Trump's Bubbly Bullshit: Welcome To The Biggest (and LONGEST) Hangover!



The hangover. The only ray of hope for that throbbing head is that it won 't last forever. So how many of you readers have not quite gotten over it? One reason: perhaps your brain has switched its motor neurons to its memory function. In other words, the bad memories of 2018 are creating your headache. And you realize the ray of hope is getting dimmer. And as 2019 proceeds it may continue to get dimmer and dimmer and dimmer while the consequences the Trump era's 2018 become more acute.





2018 could be termed politically as "The Year of Repeal and Deregulation." While trying to repeal Obamacare, the Trump administration worked hard to repeal and deregulate almost everything else. Why? Because in certain sectors, Trump's bullshit struck a chord: everything that Obama did was bad for you, no matter what it was. And my administration is going to Make things (and America) Great Again! So, in effect, people drank Trump's fake champagne, totally disregarding the fact that most of America was going to suffer from the hangover. (Call it the results of "second-hand irresponsible drinking").





This just in:

Business Insider:

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday warned investors that the company expects to fall as much as $9 billion short of its earlier revenue target for the first fiscal quarter of 2019. In a rare guidance revision, Cook pointed to a struggling market in China as the biggest factor for the change.

Needless to say, the DOW took a serious hit as well as Apple stock. Another casualty of Trump's 2018 antics, or in other words, "It's Trump's Trade War, stupid!"





And Trump? Due to his lack-of-reading habits, Trump probably doesn't know anything about these things except for the fact that rules were made to be broken or changed to his own egotistical benefit. Like his executive orders, he can brag about how many he's signed, but couldn't possibly give you any details as to WHAT he signed. And couldn't tell you anything about the repeals and deregulations listed below.

Scary.

