A Way to motivate Vaccination Acceptance and Free Us From Masks.

This is a thought experiment that might work, but might also cause considerable consternation.

I would rather not wear a mask if I don't have to, once I'm two weeks out from my second vaccine shot.

It would be nice if a badge could be issued, so if you are vaccinated you don't have to wear a mask. That way people could choose, mask or vaccine.

I have a feeling it would motivate a lot of people. There's no question that already, some employers are requiring proof of vaccination or of testing positive in the past.

To make something like that the badge would have to be federal government or state issued and it would have to be a crime to use a fake one.

The rejection of vaccination has become a political act. It has life threatening consequences and can make it much harder to beat the pandemic.

The way I see it, the vaccination documentation would be like a drivers license, giving people access without masks, assuring employment and probably necessary for international travel and maybe access to public venues, like concerts, pro sports events or other places of public congregation.

A lot of this is already happening. The part I may be proposing that is more unique is the idea of not having to wear a mask if you have been vaccinated. This is science based. If you've been vaccinated, you are safer for yourself and others. It's just like cigarette smokers. They endanger their own health, but they can no longer endanger others in many indoor places. A generation has grown up never having to fly in a plane with a smoking section. The abolishment of them would probably have been viewed as an intrusion into people's liberties.

The way I see it, motivating people to get vaccinated is going to be a huge challenge. By giving perks and conveniences to those who do get the vaccine could dramatically increase the percentage of people getting the jab.

I realize that people who don't want to be vaccinated may see this vision as fascist and a threat to liberty But it is not envisioning people to do anything. it is offering them incentive to get vaccinated.

This is definitely a controversial idea that would be created with a slipper slope. So I'm asking you to comment on WHERE this slippery slope could take us. I'm also sorry if this idea makes you experience apoplexy. With that thought in mind. I'm illustrating this article with a video of a mask-refusing Karen who was arrested. There were MANY to choose from.