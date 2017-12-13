Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Victory for a Night, a Loss for the Future

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message J. Edward Tremlett       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/13/17

Author 5009
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

From flickr.com: RMooreRape7 {MID-208933}
RMooreRape7
(Image by FolsomNatural)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Tuesday night was definitely one for the books: a nail-biting photo finish that saw the lead go back and forth a time or two, until Doug "Left Jab" Jones managed to surge ahead of Roy "Molester" Moore, and stay there.

The initial response is one of surprise and elation. A lot of Jones' supporters -- either unconvinced by the polls, or afraid to believe them after the fiasco of 2016 -- were convinced it was going to be a sad evening, filled with gloating from the usual rightward suspects.

Instead, we have a sigh of relief. We have a Senate that is in play, again. We have a sensible, well-meaning Democrat on board in a body that desperately needs a voice of reason.

And we have the satisfaction of giving Steve Bannon and the Trumpster Fire in Chief a big old middle finger.

- Advertisement -

(Trump's first tweet on the subject was surprisingly cordial. One wonders if he actually wrote it.)

That's the good news. But there is a big heap of nasty, badly-done spinach to go with our electoral steak.

Put bluntly - it shouldn't have come to this.

- Advertisement -

There is no reason that Roy Moore -- a loony crank whose understanding of the Constitution is, frankly, laughable -- should have been on that ballot. The debacle over the Ten Commandments was bad enough, but his other antics on the bench were sign of his inability to govern within the law.

With each new pronouncement from his camp, in the waning days of the race, his true ugliness became clearer and clearer. Were we really better off during the era of slavery? Would we be served well by denying women the right to vote? Were trans people and gays really to blame for all our problems?

And yes, there's that thing about underage women. Oddly enough, that didn't seem to diminish his support too much.

And that's the really troubling thing, here. A historically illiterate, constitutionally challenged troll who'd been thrown off the Alabama Supreme court not once but twice, and had numerous issues concerning his sexual behavior -- some if it with minors -- was somehow neck-and-neck with a fairly middle-of-the-road Democrat for most of the night.

It should not even have been close. It should have been a cakewalk for Jones. Moore should have been pasted into glue.

Instead, he enjoyed a real race -- one that came with the support of many establishment Republicans, who at first waffled when presented with his sexual peccadillos, but then came around as the time came closer.

- Advertisement -

We expected such idiocy out of 45. We didn't expect it from the so-called leaders of the American conservative movement.

To be fair, saner heads from that side of the aisle did poke their heads above water to say "no." The National Review cried enough, as did Michael Steele and Alabama's other Senator, Richard Shelby.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

J. Edward Tremlett is a lot of things, currently. He's back in the states after a seven-year stint in Dubai, UAE. He's been published in such diverse places as The American Partisan, the International American, The End is Nigh, Pyramid Magazine (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tips for Conservatives Fleeing the Country

Why LTC Lakin's Birther Quest Is Doomed

A Challenge to Birthers - Pay Lakin Back

New Paper Proves "Cookie Monster" Shot JFK

Doom and Gloom for the Dumb and the Glum

"Earthers" Accuse Obama of Being an Alien

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

J. Edward Tremlett

Become a Fan
Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 3224 comments, 248 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I figure there's two factors to keep in mind here. One was that there was a significant number of write ins - most likely disgusted Republicans. The other was that, as has been pointed out by a few writers here, anti-democratic shenanigans to make voting more difficult for Black people were in full effect.

Doug Jones still won, though.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 at 12:27:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 