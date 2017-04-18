- Advertisement -

In just the same way that we in the United States have background checks for people who wish to have firearms, the same is not true for allowing nations to have nuclear weapons. While I believe that the world would be a better place if no one had firearms or nuclear weapons, it appears this will never happen, as some people say they need firearms to protect themselves from those criminals that already possess firearms. Nations argue the same point about acquiring nuclear weapons. Either way, unless this country uses the same approach as Australia and other nations that have eliminated most privately held firearms entirely, background checks to check for criminality and those individuals that suffer from mental illness, the possession of firearms by those who shouldn't have them must be implemented.

I would take this standard and apply it to the possession of nuclear weapons. There are those who shouldn't have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them. (The reality of course is that no nation should have nuclear weapons) In the case of North Korea, we have one man who decides everything that goes on in that country on a national level, who wasn't elected and seems to have no opposition whatsoever to anything he says or does. Speaking for myself, I wouldn't trust this person in my neighborhood with a loaded gun. Having Kim Un Sung in the possession of nuclear weapons or Thermo-nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them is tantamount to having someone not only possessing a gun, but having an assault rifle and ten 20 round clips.

Some that say that it is hypocritical for the nation that developed this type of weapon and who possesses a stockpile of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, to tell another country that they shouldn't have them. This may be true, and we may not have the right to do this, and we may be wrong in the belief that we should have these types of weapons, and no one else should possess them, in this case I really don't care if we are hypocritical.

I would be the first one to rid the planet of all types of nuclear weapons. Still, the decision to develop atomic weapons was made before I was born. I was born 66 years ago and most people reading this article, although not everyone, have not been around this long. Even though, I spent 20 years supposedly "serving my nation" in the military, I have never subscribed to the development of nuclear weapons by either the United States or the old Soviet Union. It has always been my belief that people should never have let the United States government or the Russians, after seeing the carnage of World War II, have let their governments develop nuclear weapons, especially after seeing what it did to the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In my defense, I was 17 years old when I entered the military and wasn't as astute as I am now. I wore my uniform to protest the Vietnam War and attended the Washington veterans against the Vietnam War demonstration. Still, I never realized how corrupt our government or and other governments around the world really were.

In the case of my outlook on the government in Washington along with other governments of the world, I didn't start to see what was underneath the veil of propaganda and secrecy until after 9/11 and the run-up to the disastrous war against the country of Iraq. I was retired from the military at that time and I saw how the mainstream media was marching to the tune of war and spouting the propaganda of Washington, even though Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11. With my military experience, I understood how Bush and his minions were misleading the American people. This is when I started writing politically on a small blog of my own. Since then, I have been writing about lies and propaganda whenever I see it. In the case of the present situation in Korea, I see only a madman that rules and isolated nation, virtually unaware of what goes on in the world, developing nuclear weapons and the capability of using them against other nations. The hate that North Korea and to an extent even South Korea has towards the nation of Japan is real and understandable. The hate that North Korea has towards the United States is also real and understandable. Even though the North Koreans might have justification for despising the United States, it would be foolish to let them develop weapons of mass destruction, no matter how justified they believe they are. The facts are that the leader of North Korea and his government cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them.

I don't like Donald Trump and I don't like American foreign policy and I distrust my own government to the extent that I can't watch mainstream media or read most American publications for that matter, because I believe this country is sleepwalking towards a fascism. I do believe however, that what our government is saying about North Korea is totally correct and letting them have long-range ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads is about the worst thing that can happen. (Although some may say it is poetic justice). They might not develop long-range ballistic missiles in my lifetime, but they surely will in my children and grandchildren's lifetimes and I'm not comfortable with that. I think that our government, along with other governments, must insist that North Korea stop its nuclear program. Like other people, I worry that the use of force would involve tremendous death and destruction to not only North Korea, but South Korea, and could escalate out of control and could start World War III. Still, I would hope that the nations of the world will unite to deny North Korea the means to launch nuclear attacks on Japan and the United States.

I implore people to get involved and make the American government realized that they cannot command North Korea to give up its weapons program because they're threatening to use of force. The truth is that North Korea is not going to unilaterally give up its nuclear program because of the dictates of the United States. The only way that North Korea is going to give up its nuclear program is if they get something in return. The last time that North Korea suspended its nuclear program, the United States immediately began demonizing them and continued with its threats and sanctions.

The United States must realize that it no longer is a policeman of the world. The world does not bend to the will of the Americans because of its economic and military power. The United States must also realize that great powers and empires come and go. No single country or Empire can dictate what the world does forever. America must realize that the world now is no longer the world it was after the second world war. After the second world war America's economy was 54% of the world economy. This is no longer the case. America has only been a world power in the last 100 years. This is a second of time in the history of the world. The truth is that soon, the United States will no longer be the dominant economic or military power. This may hurt the feelings of the far right in America, but this is the way of civilization

The American people and our allies and other nations, must impress upon this administration that their will alone will not change the course of North Korea. North Korea will not bow to the dictates of the United States. In my opinion, they would rather face the military might of America than let America force its will upon them. (Much like the ancient Greeks stood up to Persia before the Peloponnese war) When Trump says that if China can't stop North Korea that we will "solve the problem. This means that he in fact, is claiming that the United States is the arbiter of everything that happens on the planet. The mature decision would be to bring in Russia and other nations to demand that North Korea stop this foolish enterprise that they are embarking on. This may be an appropriate time to also talk about the nuclear militarization of Pakistan, India and Israel. China, Russia and the United States must impress upon North Korea that it is imperative that they give up their nuclear weapons program.

The maximum that says, "you can't get something for nothing" applies here. North Korea is not going to give up its nuclear weapons program unless it gets something in return. Since the United States, Russia and China have allowed them to come this far is really a statement of how ineffective the United Nations is in keeping weapons of mass destruction away from dictatorships that are apt to use them. In effect, we all are responsible for North Korea's nuclear program, that means every nation that sits or has ever sat on the Security Council. Since North Korea is desperately poor with no important trading partners besides China, opening that country up to trade with the rest of the world would be a start. Because we don't particularly like their government, doesn't mean that we have the power to isolate them from the rest of the world. One reason North Korea is called the "hermit Kingdom" is because sanctions have made it that way. Letting them have the means to cause World War III is so disastrous that even large concessions must be made to stop this madness. Letting North Korea have nuclear weapons and the power to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles is akin to letting a five-year-old play with that assault rifle.

Look, the United States supports dictatorships that are just as repressive as North Korea's because they satisfy American desires and policy. It would satisfy American desires and policy to have North Korea renounce its nuclear weapons program. Arming dictatorships such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar is proof that America really doesn't care if a nation is a dictatorship or not. If we can supply weapons and do business dealings in these countries, we can do the same with North Korea. Let them join the rest of the world community and bring them up to par with their neighbors South Korea Japan, and China. The very fact that North Korea has been ostracized from dealing with the rest of the world should make us reconsider why they developed nuclear weapons in the first place. Our animosity towards North Korea stemming from the Korean War should be tempered, as it happened a long time ago and really doesn't add anything to the situation of the world today. Americans need to bring this to the attention of their government before they make a disastrous mistake that could have dark consequences for the entire world.

Maybe, if everyone reading this article could email it this article to President Trump just tweet it, we could change the direct action of this crisis and maybe even the way we conduct ourselves in the future. Still, I'm not holding my breath.