 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 9 Share on Twitter 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/5/22

A Radical Assessment of January 6

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   144 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)


(Image by Quote Fancy)   Details   DMCA

Even a broken clock is correct twice a day.

Likewise, an incompetent, historically ignorant, politically naive, diplomatically challenged, shallow, impulsive, narcissistic reality show host elected by a conned citizenry to the highest office in the land can occasionally get a few things right as well.

I won't get into a spitting contest over whether the election was rigged to an extent necessary to "steal" it from Trump. Every election is rigged, to varying degrees. To deny that is to be out of touch with how fundamentally corrupt our electoral system is at all levels, and what an abysmal state our last-gasp democracy is in. Recall that on one occasion, election rigging wasn't up to the task, so a president was elected by judicial fiat.

Nor will I come anywhere near Trump's motives or level of involvement in the shambolic insurrection that took place on January 6.

The important thing he got right was this: We should throw every last bum out of our legislative branch, both House and Senate. I didn't say assassinate or torture them, although a good case could be made for "disappearing" the entire lot . . . for good! And for the good of the nation. At least barring them from public life. I include everyone, even Sanders, AOC, the rest of the squad, all of the virtue-signaling mannikins now in Congress who spend more time raising money for their reelection campaigns and their corrupt corporate-oligarchy political parties, than taking care of the business of governing and caring for the people.

A clean sweep.

A fresh start.

Yes, there have been a few promising initiatives. But overall, there is no evidence that any of the people in power, and I also include Biden, Harris, and just about everyone in the collection of self-serving mediocrities which populate this and past administrations, know or care the first thing about serving everyday citizens and "promoting the general welfare".

I'm sure I'll get a barrage of comments defending these lackluster sock puppets of the ruling elite. Let me just recommend in advance: I'm not talking about measuring these phonies by the vapid standards we become accustomed to. The bar has been lowered so many times, it's not a bar anymore. It's a broken pipe laying in the mud. Reach deep inside, folks. Use your imagination. Recall the dreams and idealism of your youth. Imagine what the U.S. could be instead of trying to decide how much humiliation and misery we should tolerate.

I don't have to defend the necessity of an occasional revolution. As you can see from the above quote, Thomas Jefferson did it for me. By his measure we're about 12 revolutions overdue.

Even John F. Kennedy recognized that when confronted with extreme abuse of power, we are left with no alternative.


(Image by Celeb Quote)   Details   DMCA

What he said was unambiguous. If the system isn't able to self-correct, then the system gets a big bloody nose. In extreme cases, we skip the left hook to the nose and go right for a decapitation. I hear Chanel makes a nice line of designer guillotines. How timely.

Let's be clear. At no time in recent history has the need to replace those in power been so urgent and obvious. Real democracy is dead in the U.S. and the country is ruled by oligarchs. Not very smart oligarchs. Not oligarchs with a shred of decency. But money talks. The ruling elite have the money. Most everyday people are scrambling to survive. There's no contest.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 8   Well Said 8   Supported 6  
Rate It | View Ratings

John Rachel Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Be Afraid ... Be Very Afraid!

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Trump's Gone Too Far This Time!

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Freedom of the Press

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

29 people are discussing this page, with 144 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

Joe Biden calls January 6 "The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War." The Congressional resolution which established the investigation of January 6 called the mob assault "one of the darkest days of our democracy."The Democratic Party elites are calling January 6 the domestic equivalent of the 911 attacks. Did all of these people get their education watching Saturday morning cartoons? What are these pathetic snowflakes going to do when some tech-savvy insurrectionist strolls onto the national mall carrying a suitcase nuke and turns DC into a caramelized crater?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 11:06:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (7+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952
(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 4 fans, 4831 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Most likely nothing, since they'll be vaporized. Why, are you volunteering?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 12:26:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

The vaporization is a problem. Do they understand this?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:15:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 3 articles, 3484 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

But that's not going to happen. Why? Because vaporizing D.C. would be doing the country a huge favor. And, the ppl who have that kind of technology are the ones who profit from D.C. doing what it does.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 10:27:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 212 quicklinks, 5863 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Yes, after Jan 6th/2020, the House Majority Leader Pelosi (D-CA) established her Committee to hold hearings and investigate this Trump inspired domestic terrorist riot and attack on the Capitol - "the former president", "singularly responsible", President Joe Biden tells the American People on Jan6th/2021, 'domestic terrorism', Trump's 'insurrection speech', 'seditious', except after 9/11, neither the Democrats or Republicans have called for a real investigation of 9/11 even though there had been 3 concrete and steel skyscrapers in New York City that got 'blown up in plain sight' of everyone, killing almost 3,000 persons.

#ForensicScience - 'Explosive Evidence at 3 WTC Towers'.

Surely, 'our president and congress' should be reviewing all the 9/11 evidence of all the federal crimes - 'the bombings of places of public use and/or government facilities' - these federal crimes that have been already reported to the Attorney General, the US Attorney, the Southern District of New York, and reported to the Department of Justice of the United States - The #911CongressionalInquiry.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 12:07:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Andrew Kreig

Become a Fan
Author 35217
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 17, 2009), 42 fans, 91 articles, 16 quicklinks, 288 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This column is so over the top with the writer's self-promotion and not-so-veiled support for fascism that it raises the question of why he is being repeatedly published and featured on a supposed progressive site about politics.

Aside from his sophomoric malarkey about revolution, the author's main point seems to be to show how righteous he is with his life style, with a subsidiary point of providing a vehicle to promote his own writings, including in the author's section.

As for his argument, his advocacy of the removal of all members of the U.S. Congress of whatever party and whatever length of time already in office illustrates his extreme narcissism and contempt for not simply legislators but also for voters, law and other civic institutions.

That he does so from the vantage point and safe haven of a foreign nation and specifically advocates for a Trumpian worldview exemplifies many other negative aspects of his perspective and worthiness to instruct others. The worldview seeks to justify the attempted overthrow of elections and an expansion of the Trump kleptocracy, climate change denial and utilization of America's war machine to further expand the power of the most well-connected American and overseas finance capitalists, many of whom finance propaganda.

Anyone with the slightest research capabilities knows from history that all dictators claim to represent "The People" but as a first order of business seek to discredit elected legislators, using propagandists and thugs.

If he wants to live overseas and brag about how righteous he is with his focus on peace, fine. But it's a real question why he's hawking his wares here among those who live and work in the United States -- and why his self-indulgence has importance to those seeking viable solutions the main problems confronting residents here.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 12:19:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Andrew Kreig:   New Content

Andrew, your criticism is far too harsh. He makes a lot of valid points. While I wouldn't go to the extremes that he recommends -- I really believe he doesn't either, but he was making a point in suggesting this -- he is right about our elections. Of course, I don't believe in the Steal as Trump alleges, but the Dems did cheat Sanders and anyone who disputes this should take a look at Ted Soares website: tdmsresearch.com.

He is right about our reps who spend an inordinate time raising money for their campaigns. I myself, who have little money, am bombarded by an incessant stream of emails from political campaigns asking for money.

There are so many problems with our representation, that it would take many volumes to address them all. But John's article was pungent with the truth that most of us are unwilling to face.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 2:01:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (11+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Tom Calarco:   New Content

Thank you for understanding what I'm saying. Thank you VERY MUCH!

Yes, the presentation is harsh, over-the-top. Partially that's the way I write, mostly it's because in this day-and-age of hyperbole and spectacle, it's impossible to make a point or even get anyone's attention without coming off like a circus clown.

I stand by my "throw the bums out" recommendation. I think we need a HUGE reset and we begin that by eliminating the old guard. Here was one of my first articles on OEN in 2014.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:20:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (8+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Andrew Kreig:   New Content

I don't find anything in this article about my lifestyle. Nor is there any praise of the vile Trump and his incompetent presidency. I'm sorry the concepts are too complex for you.

I take it from this you think Thomas Jefferson, John F Kennedy Jr, and Senator Sanders with his battle cry for a revolution during his presidential bid, are all Trumpian fascists. You are incomprehensible and add nothing but more TDS to this discussion.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:13:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Andrew Kreig:   New Content

I'm replying here to Andrew Kreig just to identify type of commentary I'm referencing, but what I have to say is for everyone.

Mr. Kreig is obviously an intelligent, well-read person. But his viciousness -- which I don't take personally -- is a reflection of the toxic atmosphere which poisons the conversations we must have to put our country back on track. It's full of non-sensical, illogical, frankly juvenile attacks with a few thoughts sprinkled in to make him appear rational. He's not. At one time I have no doubt that Mr. Kreig was able to think clearly, perhaps constructively.

This "divide and conquer" strategy of the ruling powers is SO OBVIOUS. Keep everyone so riled up, at one another's throats, we're incapable of 1) noticing how incompetent if not malicious they are, 2) mounting sensible, informed, thoughtful opposition to their tyranny, and 3) uniting behind our common interests as citizens and human beings to fashion a workable government and forge an agenda which fulfills the promises we've made to ourselves over the decades.

I can't say I'm optimistic either for Mr. Kreig or for our country. I hold on to a shred of optimism because, yes, Mr. Kreig, I live in a country now that functions admirably, where there's a sense of community and respect for others. So I know it's possible. What will prevent this from being realized is the venom that so many now spew, venting their anger and frustrations on those not responsible for the mess, playing right into the hands of the oligarchy who engineer and encourage our divisiveness, so they can continue looting our national wealth.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 8:10:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952
(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 4 fans, 4831 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Maybe, but those who would lead the revolution today would not take us in a good direction. I'll take mediocrity (and roll my eyes over "wokism" and "political correctness") over totalitarianism and cruelty any day of the week.

It's true that Trump, like a stopped clock, got a couple of things right. It's also true that he's a cult leader and deranged narcissist, 100% motivated by self interest. Anything he got right was pure coincidence, being perceived as pleasing his adoring crowd.

Violent revolution has almost never achieved anything worthwhile or lasting. The USA is almost the sole exception in history.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 12:25:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

Out of 334 million people, it seems we should be able to find people with the integrity and creativity to lead us in a good direction. Is this naive?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:29:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 41 quicklinks, 4463 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

You are precient. Perhaps you are including the "American Revolution" in nothing worthwhile and lasting? I understand your point. Still unalienable rights may translate into human rights. Most americans have no idea that deep power has declared war on them. If you want some insight look at how the people have lost control of their government at the state level and most obviously at the federal level. You think the EPA is your friend? How about USDA or Interior? The FDA? Hell they want to hide documents that they apparently reviewed and approved in 105 days for use by the criminal authorities to mandate that you take a gene altering procedure without informed consent as soon as possible while it wants approval from a FOIA request to take over 27,000 days to release this mandatable information to the public.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 12:48:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Josh Mitteldorf

Become a Fan
Author 2756
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 14, 2006), 53 fans, 692 articles, 456 quicklinks, 1262 comments, 11 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes! Calling Jan 6 a "riot" or an "insurrection" is wildly out of touch with reality. The only thing I want to add is the overwhelming evidence that what violence and lawlessness there was was encouraged by agents provocateurs from the FBI.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 12:30:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (13+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Herbert Calhoun

Become a Fan
Author 2637
(Member since Sep 6, 2006), 27 fans, 122 articles, 394 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Nice for you to say at a stand-off distance in Osaka. Come home and take whiff at Nancy Pelosi's office. And then you'll get my full attention.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 12:46:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 41 quicklinks, 4463 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Herbert Calhoun:   New Content

I think the stench can be mentally whiffed even if one were on the moon in the absence of oxygen.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 5:34:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 3 articles, 3484 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

DING DING DING DING DING We have a winnah heya!

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:04:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Herbert Calhoun

Become a Fan
Author 2637
(Member since Sep 6, 2006), 27 fans, 122 articles, 394 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

The dems do not seem to understand how potent this imagery is. If they do nothing, as they seem committed to doing, that will end my voting career. What's the use of voting when lying gangsters can take over, screw up our democracy and prepare themselves to takeover in 2024 and do so in broad daylight. There is no way the dems can win the midterm. In fact 2022 may be the largest lost for a party in American history. Biden thinks feeding us a few crumbs will keep his base on board. However, I see massive disinterest as running clear into 2024. They keep saying it's the message, but it is a lot more than their message: They are brain-dead to what matters to most voters: It's our democracy stupid! Merrick Garland is a milquetoast disaster. I once had respect for him, but he is perhaps worse than Bill Barr. Maybe this is exactly what Biden wants.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:09:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 3 articles, 3484 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Herbert Calhoun:   New Content

Actually, our "representatives" couldn't care less about representing us, because they KNOW the vote-counts are rigged & that we can't vote their sorry bums out.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 11:36:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Jill Herendeen:   New Content

I agree completely. At the same time, most voters still don't understand that. Therefore, massive, focused, galvanizing organizational efforts still have enormous value: 1) they will wake voters up to how corrupt the system is, 2) they'll encourage unity around shared values and shared goals to offset the 'divide-and-conquer' strategy of our establishment entities, 3) they'll get people talking to one another again, 4) if done right, they can make crystal clear where the battle lines really are. If enough people see the corruption, I can imagine a few thousand polling places being burned to the ground. That would send a strong message. We go from there.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 at 2:26:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Herbert Calhoun:   New Content

I made a choice for my life that turned out excellent in every respect. I saw where the country was heading in 2006 under George W and was suffocating in that stench.

Among the advantages to being outside the foul, disintegrating empire that I still have hope for, is that I can see that things in the U.S. don't have to be the way they are. I share that not to taunt anyone there or claim any exceptional credit. We all have choices. My point is that among them is not electing people like Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the criminals in office. I don't need to sniff any part of her body to know that she's a corrupt puppet to her ruling class. Neither do you, whether you live in San Francisco or Sri Lanka.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:27:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Herbert Calhoun

Become a Fan
Author 2637
(Member since Sep 6, 2006), 27 fans, 122 articles, 394 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Nothing I can say to that. Since I mostly agree with you. I missed the vulgarity of Japan (but I have seen some on Utube) when I was there in the 1980s. I have only sweet memories of Osaka. My only point was that we are now on a steep downward trajectory and that "real patriots" ought to be home to help right the sinking ship. I finally realize that ideology is cheap, and like a heavy rock, only makes us sink faster. But how one can say anything positive about Trump beats the hell out of me. But hey, what do I know?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 7:48:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Herbert Calhoun:   New Content

"... an incompetent, historically ignorant, politically naive, diplomatically challenged, shallow, impulsive, narcissistic reality show host ..."

I see what you mean. I just can't stop flattering the Orange Maggot.

So, by your reasoning people who really cared about their family members should have been on the Titanic as it sunk to the bottom of the ocean. "True loving members" of the family! Who would be there to attend the memorial services? Only "not true members" of the family. The neighbors down the street? The garbage collector? Maybe when my father died of brain cancer, I was not a "good son" because I didn't go out and expose my head to a pile of high-grade uranium?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 9:19:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Herbert Calhoun

Become a Fan
Author 2637
(Member since Sep 6, 2006), 27 fans, 122 articles, 394 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Ha! Cute. No, what I mean is we need all the patriot brainpower on deck because these morally challenged Pygmies (meaning no disrespect to Pygmies) running our government are on a suicide mission to hell. I still believe the ship can be saved. I am 80. It's too late for me to run away (again). One way or another, I am going down with the ship.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 6:13:17 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Herbert Calhoun:   New Content

"One way or another, I am going down with the ship."

That's beautiful. Great ending for a movie. Big powerful orchestra swell by John Williams. Fireworks over the Washington DC mall. Standing ovation from a teary-eyed audience. Go for it!

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 at 2:29:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 21 fans, 153 articles, 625 quicklinks, 2045 comments, 45 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This article should not be on OpEdNews. It says, "I won't get into a spitting contest over whether the election was rigged to an extent necessary to "steal" it from Trump." That statement lends credence to the totally fabricated and disproved claims of election fraud.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 12:53:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Don:

There is a great deal of evidence that every Presidential election since at least 2000 has been tampered with by both parties.

For example, Al Gore actually won the election in 2000, but some hanky-panky in Florida allowed Bush to win.

The Secretary of State in Ohio cheated John Kerry of votes in 2004.

There are other examples, the most egregious being the Dems cheating Bernie. Yes, his article does belong here and should open the eyes of some like yourself about the truth.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 2:06:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (13+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Tom Calarco:   New Content

Thank you for confirming what I mentioned in passing. The tampering and hobbling of our democratic process takes place at so many levels, it's hard to keep track of it all. Greg Palast has done some brilliant work exposing manipulations that affect millions of voters, or would-be voters. I don't know why he doesn't get more attention and credit for his work.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:07:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 41 quicklinks, 4463 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Oh no! You again.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 5:35:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

I was trying to head off one of the typical distractions that obsesses folks about the election. Resolving this is not essential to having a discussion about the merits or necessity of a true revolution and triggers too much TDS for anything productive to follow.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:33:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 17 fans, 44 articles, 29 quicklinks, 3061 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

John, excellent article that is very well written. You are one of the few here at OEN -- there are a few others as well -- who has grasped and understood the true essence of the dark place where we are at in this day and age. And many do understand there are many things that need to be done and are quick to point that out. But, it is very easy to point out that the glass is broken as you look at it scattered across the hard tile floor. And many do understand we got to do this or we got to do that or we have to fix this something or we have to fix that something before it is too late! I do not disagree. They are correct. But how do we do correct anything? That is the question. It is not like there is a hole in the dike we can just stick a finger into.

How do we correct anything, now that we're back to the default setting: Guys like Biden and gals like Harris spouting slogans that are ear candy and brain anesthetics, woke gender-blenders like Buttigieg striking poses to get a third-leg up on the next presidential election, fake progressives cheerleading their walk-in-place approach to solving the most serious problems in history, and hapless, hopeless, pathetic voters looking at fake radicals like the Squad as the flickering pilot lights for real change. What all of this screams is form without substance. We get fooled again. New boss is the old boss with a focus-group tested bumpersticker on his BMW.

... there is no evidence that any of the people in power, and I also include Biden, Harris, and just about everyone in the collection of self-serving mediocrities which populate this and past administrations, know or care the first thing about serving everyday citizens and "promoting the general welfare".

No evidence indeed! When!! was the last time Washington did ANYTHING of ANY REAL SIGNIFICANCE to help we the people and promote the general welfare??? WHEN!!??? Do NOT! say Obama Care.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 9:51:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (8+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

It requires people getting involved at a LOCAL level, person-to-person, neighbor-to-neighbor, community-by-community, focusing on shared concerns and values, then uniting in a massive bloc to, as I've said over and over, replace everyone now in power with individuals who are responsible to, will report to, who will loyally serve the folks who put them in office. I've offered a detailed methodology for this but no one seems interested. It does require paying attention and getting involved, but it's not very difficult or strenuous work. Working on it would bring people together in a spirit of shared purpose.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 10:43:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 17 fans, 44 articles, 29 quicklinks, 3061 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

John, you said, There are many people who want to turn things around and there is a tremendous reserve of energy to be tapped. Yet, nobody seems interested in doing anything. Yet I read and read and never see a detailed strategy to FOCUS all this potential activism. A lot of whining. No plan.

John, I know you have said many times in different ways, everybody wants change but nobody has any ideas of how to create any change. But then there is you who is ready with a plan for change that you "advertise" to others, but nobody wants to join in and help. Its like everybody is waiting for somebody else to get things started which is what you are trying to do. You are trying to get things started but nobody responds. Makes you wonder how badly people really want change if the best they can do, is do nothing -- Time out, the game is about to start. Back to you later.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 12:09:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

It puzzles and confuses me too. I got 91 candidates to sign the contract in 2018. None of them used it in their campaigns. That seems nonsensical to me. If I buy a computer and never turn it on, what's the point?

More to your final question: I make the mistake of taking people at their word. Meaning I'm the idiot. Because people say a lot of things. Sometimes they're serious, other times not. It's a whole range. "I want to eat dinner." They eat dinner. "I want to get in shape and lose 25 lbs." They join a gym, never go, continue to eat like a pig and next year they say: "I want to get in shape and lose 35 lbs." Perhaps all the talk about wanting to put our country back on track fits more into the "get in shape and lose weight" category.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:49:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Harvie Branscomb

Become a Fan
Author 9747
(Member since Jan 6, 2008), 4 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The part of the article most worthy of a reprise: "The real danger lay in the weaponization and politicalization of this non-event by the Democratic Party and the intelligence agencies... " If you can release yourself from at least the first oppressive layer of methodical bias confirmation ( and many here will) you may see both honesty and relevance and perhaps a direction to action in this statement. Society will not correct its flaws using repetition of the same dishonest but effective methods that are used by the always present opposition. To be a progressive is to distrust and to break out of the interlocking celebration of supposed but superficial quality and crowd-bullied dissing of the conveniently stereotyped enemy. The supposed "medicine" represented by the attack phrase "Big-Lie" is worse than the disease it presumes to cure. Any article that refuses to wield the conventional left-preserving (or right-preserving) propaganda deserves some attention and this one more than some others. However, the idea of wholesale replacement of government does not appeal to this progressive. Individual decisions based on merit and honesty and only minimally affected by stereotypes in media are the best and maybe only route to successful improvement in government. Elections need to work for and be the work of the voters not the politicians.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 1:21:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Harvie Branscomb:   New Content

I've written countless articles about why we clear the room. Most of them recommend a clean, straightforward approach and a simple mechanism. We throw them out of office, then require them to PROVE to us they are worthy of returning to their positions of power. Now they are so entrenched, we're required to prove why they should not be in power, which given the tools at their disposal for manipulating perception and outright prevarication, put too onerous a task on the average citizen for electoral politics to produce a functioning government which actually serves the citizenry.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:40:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 41 quicklinks, 4463 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Harvie Branscomb:   New Content

The final tally of 532 members of congress voting to approve the 2022 Pentagon budget of $768,000,000,000 was 451-81, 88-11 in the senate and 363-70 in the house. Why quibble over which political party has the interest of the (american) people at heart? The House threw in an extra $25,000,000,000 for the flush fund.

I would argue that the 451 nodding in approval rather than the entire rabble should be treated less kindly than John says they deserve to be treated. Of course he left it open about which manner the miscreants should be thrown out...how high and how far? How high is the moon?It should be done in a manner such that the zombies never return. We can spare 81 house and senate members this time, but don't leave them unattended for even a minute.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:58:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (9+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Excellent point, Shad. Both parties and their corporate puppets can get behind death, destruction, and chaos, but can't pass Medicare-4-All.

"Of course he left it open about which manner the miscreants should be thrown out...how high and how far?"

This should be decided democratically. A simple thumbs-up or a thumbs-down, like in Rome's Coliseum during their "games" works for me.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 8:18:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 17 fans, 44 articles, 29 quicklinks, 3061 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Thanks for the update Shad. I was just thinking, it doesn't really make me feel any better that the vote wasn't unanimous.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 9:21:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

The largest official DOD budget in history. Now Russia and China have finally had it with the U.S. provocations. Big showdowns coming up. Do you see it reported in MSM?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 9:32:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Shad, the MIC has been in control since they killed JFK.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 10:04:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 18 fans, 9 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2794 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In pro rasslin' matches, I always root for the bad guy. Can you please clarify for me which one is the bad guy in this political theater/rasslin' match?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 1:30:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (9+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

I think many of us would agree: Neither.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 2:07:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

I think many of us would agree: Neither.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:29:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

I'm a principled person and have a firm policy on this: I always root for whoever is buying the beer.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 9:38:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 18 fans, 9 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2794 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

I was sitting in the Fremont Tavern when Jimmy Carter conceded before polls closed. I told my buddy across the booth that I would vote for him if he bought me a beer. It was not a rare thing to buy a beer or a round, and he took me up on it. I went out and voted, knowing that that might be the only time I got something besides grief for a presidential vote. So far, it is holding true.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 2:44:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

When you look at the talent pool in the U.S. it is truly shocking and insulting the folks that we are forced to select from. But the good ones are locked out and we get to choose between a Hillary and a Trump or a Biden and a Trump. A choice of the lesser evil? Yes ... and a choice of the lesser pathetic.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 9:21:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 3 articles, 3484 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

That's because the primaries (particularly the Democratic primaries) are also rigged.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 10:26:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

A fresh, insight-filled take. Only one problem, John, unless we radically change our economic system, we will continue to face the same problems.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 1:53:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (11+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Tom Calarco:   New Content

Which points to the Catch-22 and why I'm being so extreme: Without regime change in Washington DC, we can't radically change our economic system. The problems are profound, systemic, structural. Current politicos tinker and then spend the rest of their time convincing us they are doing something amazing. Time to remove the charlatans, the phonies, the posers, and replace them with serious reformers.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:48:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 4 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1184 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I cannot say how many "thumbs up" I would give to this article, but it wouldn't be enough. I suffer from the same angst and fury. However, I'm afraid that John misread the Beatles when they said:

Don't cha know that you can count me out.

Thus identifying the problem. Too many of us are failing to participate.

It was very disappointing to read the comments that attacked this article. Repeating the empty claim, made without evidence I'm willing to accept (just as I don't believe the NIST report on the WTC collapse), that this election was the most secure in US history made by nameless "security experts", some connected to Homeland Security, is falling for the "Not Big Lie". I agree with Tom Calarco, but don't believe he goes far enough back in history. I remember Regan's "October Surprise", was that "fair"?

Why the ad hominem attacks made against John because he lives in Japan? Where is the evidence John supports Fascism? The "I live here so know better" reeks of the narcissism John is accused of.

As far as what to do about dealing with the government we have, it is quite obvious to me that trying to compromise with evil has just generated more evil. Perhaps the General Strike which I talk about in Lance's article is an option.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 2:45:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (9+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

"But if you're talking about destruction, you can count me out."

Lennon didn't want any scratches on his Rolls Royce. Or was it a Bentley?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:50:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 4 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1184 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

You should have given more consideration to your response. It comes across as flippant and dismissive. I sincerely doubt that Lennon was concerned with scratches on his transportation.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 7:39:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

Spoofing is unacceptable? Actually Lennon's cop-out was offensive to many. I admire him and his work enormously but there were occasions when he had some serious lapses. This was one of them. It reduced the impact of the song and suggested he was just another promoter of safe and snuggly protest. Singing a song and carrying a sign was okay but hitting the establishment hard in a way that hurt them was unsavory. Sorry you took offense. I was being ironic and rude, which somehow feels right to me. Maybe growing up in Detroit surrounded by racists and fundamentalists compromised my diplomatic skills?

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:02:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

Yes, most of us also know that Mayor Daley in Chicago rigged the election there for Kennedy, tipping the close contest in favor of him over Nixon.

However, if you haven't yet seen Ted Soares' site, you should: tdmsresearch.com

His analysis has used the exit polls of CNN and compared them with the final tallies. He explains that when discrepancies between exit poll numbers and the final tallies are more than 5 percent, then there is strong evidence of tampering. In other words, such increased numbers suggest an unlikely number of increased votes for a candidate, suggesting that someone gave them added votes.

The table below from Soares website shows 23 Democrat primaries in 2016 from March 10-May 1. In them, discrepancies of more than 5 percent occurred in 11 states, and in four of them, more than 10 percent! All in favor of Hillary Rodham Clinton.

2016 Democrat primaries
2016 Democrat primaries
(Image by Ted Soares / tdmsresearch.com) Details DMCA

In Cook County, Illinois, I saw a video during which several voting machine monitors testified that on average of the machines they checked, Hillary received about 40 more votes than Bernie.

A similar thing happened in 2020 and you saw the relentless attack in the media on Bernie. It burned me up, to use the old cliche, as I watched CNN's John King gleefully reporting Joe's great numbers. What a pathetic government we have.

Go to tdmsresearch.com

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 7:07:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (7+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 4 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1184 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tom Calarco:   New Content

Not to put down Soares' research, Brad Friedman and Greg Palest have already filled me in. I really don't need additional sources to convince me.

What I need is some clue on "what are we going to do about it".

I do hope others will follow your links.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 7:30:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

I have followed Greg Palast, as well. He has been a great source and seems to be under the radar. Soares' information is more accessible, however, I think.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 9:21:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898
(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 3 articles, 3484 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tom Calarco:   New Content

Also, unlike Soares, Palast doesn't seem to have caught on to electronic vote-flipping.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:00:44 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes, Josh, they succeeded in making a mountain out of a molehill.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:05:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

GLAD TO SEE YOU WEIGHIN' IN, harv.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:11:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

YES, my dear friend. as in osaka, the snowflakes likely will soon melt.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:17:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 29 fans, 4 articles, 2398 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks, John, for that expressive, heartfelt declaration. Apparently, no one in the lynch mob wailing over January 6th remembers Yippie "insurrections" in DC in the 60s or those of Attica Brigades and others throwing rocks at the Justice Department and shouting death to Nixon in the early 70s. Not difficult to imagine Abbie Hoffman with his feet on Pelosi's desk either. From the Boston Tea Party to the nomination of the Pegasus J. Pig for president in Chicago, guerilla thater is as American as apple pie. Leave it to the obslolete DNC and their has-been accolytes among the poncy liberal class to use theater to usher in fascism. In every liberal breast there beats a heart of darkness I always say. So did Phil Ochs, R.I.P. .youtube.com/watch?v=0nFvhhCulaw

Liked your guillotine reference. The French still employed it for capital offenses as recently as the 60s. It was last seen in Pontecorvo's Battle of Algiers. Now from guerilla theater to theater of the absurd: imagine the battleaxe HRC dressed in a classic navy and champagne suit one inch above the knee, spritzed with some No.5 and strapped to the "Chanel." An image worthy of Bunuel.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:18:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (9+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

Yes, street theater was alive and well back then. Ed Sanders, Abbie Hoffman, et al.

In a way, that's what January 6 really was. To call it a serious effort to overthrow the government is like calling a Happy Meal a serious attempt at mitigating world hunger.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:54:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 17 fans, 44 articles, 29 quicklinks, 3061 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

Phil Ochs, R.I.P.

Ringing of Revolution

eo.com/488033165

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 8:38:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

"He traveled the globe performing his unique mix of inspired guitar work and cutting-edge lyrics. While on tour in Africa, he was mugged; during this attack, his throat was injured, resulting in the loss of part of his vocal range. This blow to Ochs' career added to his deepening depression. At the age of 35, haunted by a combination of his waning career, alcoholism and chronic depression, Phil Ochs committed suicide on April 9, 1976."

Sad ending of a life of someone whose voice inspired and thrilled so many people.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 9:19:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 25 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4549 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

"We ain't Marching Any More."

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 10:31:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

That's for sure! Marches used to be a great place to hook up. Now we have to use Tinder.

But seriously, how about the Pogues? . . .

When I was a young man I carried my pack
And I lived the free life of a rover
From the Murrays green basin to the dusty outback
I waltzed my Matilda all over
Then in nineteen fifteen my country said Son
It's time to stop rambling 'cause there's work to be done
So they gave me a tin hat and they gave me a gun
And they sent me away to the war

And the band played Waltzing Matilda
As we sailed away from the quay
And amidst all the tears and the shouts and the cheers
We sailed off to Gallipoli

How well I remember that terrible day
How the blood stained the sand and the water
And how in that hell that they called Suvla Bay
We were butchered like lambs at the slaughter
Johnny Turk he was ready, he primed himself well
He chased us with bullets, he rained us with shells
And in five minutes flat he'd blown us all to hell
Nearly blew us right back to Australia

But the band played Waltzing Matilda
As we stopped to bury our slain
We buried ours and the Turks buried theirs
Then we started all over again

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:20:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Now those that were left, well we tried to survive
In a mad world of blood, death and fire
And for ten weary weeks I kept myself alive
But around me the corpses piled higher
Then a big Turkish shell knocked me ar*e over tit
And when I woke up in my hospital bed
And saw what it had done, I wished I was dead
Never knew there were worse things than dying

For no more I'll go waltzing Matilda
All around the green bush far and near
For to hump tent and pegs, a man needs two legs
No more waltzing Matilda for me

So they collected the cripples, the wounded, the maimed
And they shipped us back home to Australia
The armless, the legless, the blind, the insane
Those proud wounded heroes of Suvla
And as our ship pulled into Circular Quay
I looked at the place where my legs used to be
And thank Christ there was nobody waiting for me
To grieve and to mourn and to pity

And the band played Waltzing Matilda
As they carried us down the gangway
But nobody cheered, they just stood and stared
Then turned all their faces away

And now every April I sit on my porch
And I watch the parade pass before me
And I watch my old comrades, how proudly they march
Reliving old dreams of past glory

I see the old men, all twisted and torn
The forgotten heroes from a forgotten war
And the young people ask, "What are they marching for?"
And I ask myself the same question

And the band plays Waltzing Matilda
And the old men answer the call
But year after year their numbers get fewer
Some day no one will march there at all

Waltzing Matilda, Waltzing Matilda
Who'll come a waltzing Matilda with me?

[ So . . . are we marching or waltzing? ]

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:21:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 29 fans, 4 articles, 2398 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

I was at his last performance in Central Park. It was The War is Over Concert in May 1975. Unforgetable day.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 12:37:18 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

I'm not really a 'those were the good old days' kind of guy but there sure was a lot of good, substantial, thought-provoking music back in the 60s and 70s. You'd actually wanted to know what the song lyrics said.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 1:46:12 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Tom, you surely sharpen good points.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:19:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

JLR, AS AN ARTIST you would make Hillary gorgeous before

the downslide and roll.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:23:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 29 fans, 4 articles, 2398 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

I'm afraid, Nellie, that no one, not even the great Rick Baker, could make her look beautiful.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 4:16:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

Beauty is in the eyelids of the beholder.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 9:23:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 4 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1184 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Sarcasm can communicate much more than a long, drawn-out, well-reasoned thesis. Until it is overused. At which point, no one cares any longer.

If you want to alienate everyone and destroy your otherwise fairly well reasoned analysis of 1/6/21 keep it up.

I don't think you want to reprise Lenny Bruce so why are you?

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 10:38:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

Not sure what to make of your histrionics here. I don't see any sarcasm at all. Often times we close our eyes and our imagination romanticizes the objects of our attention or affection. That we project that beauty onto our eyelids or some internal mental screen is how we make it through life surrounded by unsavory sights and unsavory people who feel a need to randomly denigrate others for no particular purpose or advantage. I'm flattered by the comparison to Lenny Bruce but frankly have not given the man any thought for about 40 years.

Thanks for your constructive and supportive thoughts. Please continue to offer advice on how to navigate the delicate balance between 'too much' and 'just the right amount' of sarcasm. I just don't have the perspective and discipline to do this on my own.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 at 2:09:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

JOHN RACHEL, MAY I OFFER THIS PIECE FOR nobel

consideration?"

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:50:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

We'll have to crowd fund my travel to Stockholm to accept the prize. I'm open to getting there by land. I here the Trans Siberian Railroad is comfortable, if a little slow.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:42:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207
(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 3 fans, 316 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

John,

I agree with your conclusion. Our electoral/political system is totally corrupt. Those who defend it, including some who have left comments here, are defending a corpse. Democracy died when the Supreme Court legalized bribery. I am a long time progressive. I have never voted for the Republican Party. I have usually held my nose and voted for the "lesser evil". However, when I learned of Biden's decision decision to continue the torture and murder of Julian Assange (and, with it, our first amendment rights of freedom of press and freedom of speech) I decided that I will not continue to vote for these corrupt right wingers (wrongly labeled "moderates") because they wear a Democrat rather than Republican label. I think a good beginning of the "revolution" would be a general strike and boycott of these charades called "elections". Members of both political parties should participate. Those who took part in the January 6 riot do so because they are justifiably angry; however, they need to learn that their real enemies are the 1%, who own and operate both political parties. We are the most propagandized, and, therefore, ignorant, people in the modern world. If people were made to understand who is responsible for the their sorry plight, we could make some progress.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:54:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (8+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 4 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1184 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content

FWIW: there's suppose to be a "general strike" on 2/22/22 and another one on May Day.

I have not found any organizing details anywhere, just posters going by.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 4:23:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
Author 451
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 58 fans, 258 articles, 27 quicklinks, 8539 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

perfect article

very good

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 4:09:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (10+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Mark Sashine:   New Content

Succinct! To the point! Will you write my next one?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 6:43:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 25 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4549 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I strongly believe that the 1-6-21 riot on the Capital was a crime of Biblical proportions, written of in Daniel 11:45 appointed times of Daniel 11:40-45. Ever since Egypt and Libya erupted 10 years ago my eyes have been on Ethiopia making 3 out of 3 of them times of the end. (You didn't hear end of world from me.) It took a week after 1-6-21 for me to fully comprehend the significance it. He has just not yet gone away to be found no more. I say the Little Horn (Of Daniel 7.) of the Religious Right, who uprooted 3 kings since Reagan, is living on borrowed times. The damage they have done to these latter days, later than ever before, can only be cured by building them Peace-Freedom Civil Rights Dreams of the 60s. The war crimes of last 70+ years can be passed over but they must stop. Exporting Thanksgiving Dinners to the Countries we have destroyed this 21st century can make proper repainting. (And I mean repainting.)

Best way forward I see is a call for all States to register everyone over 18 to elect delegates for an Article V Convention of States held with a Pow Wow with the Lakota Sioux at Pine Ridge South Dakota. I hear there are about 17 left there waiting for US to come to its senses.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 5:48:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Jack Flanders

Become a Fan
Author 8802
(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 728 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I agree with John's analysis, but am wary of his solution if only because it is sure to be anticipated, countered and co-opted. I am not a defeatist. I simply have too little confidence in my own predictions.

I am much more confident that public opinion is more powerful than we give it credit for, with a major caveat being the opinions we are given. The misinformation that we are swimming in is utterly hostile.

I think that the image of guillotines is an unproductive fantasy. It's a satisfying fantasy, but I think are better served by focusing on what we, as individuals, actually have the power to do now' because that makes us unstoppable. While that notion may feel like "what can I do? I am just one person"? That is disempowering. Don't listen.

This thread has many valuable comments from different perspectives. One, in particular, struck me. "..unless we radically change our economic system, we will continue to face the same problems." - Tom Calarco.

I think there is so much we need to learn and share - like the many historical examples given here, to resist the disinformation-distraction campaign and take action. Like frogs that are being boiled slowly, we need to understand our situation - and do something.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 8:03:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 25 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4549 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jack Flanders:   New Content

Its only the dawning of the new age brotherhood stuff of sharing the world.

"We are star dust we are golden beat up blue collar to the core who built this broken promised land."

"We are billion year old cardborn caught in the devil's bargain."

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 10:11:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Jack Flanders:   New Content

Not to sound like a naive hippie flower child, it all starts by talking and listening. And that requires dropping labels, ideologies, party affiliations, gang colors, stereotypes, preconceptions, and anything which prevents us from hearing what others have to say ON THEIR TERMS, NOT OURS. People with different backgrounds, life experiences, lifestyles process things differently and therefore express themselves differently. It's easy to jump to the wrong conclusions. We see a lot of it right here in the comments. And we, as citizens in a nation which is in big trouble and heading the wrong direction, certainly have a lot to talk about.

Quick Test: If every MSM outlet and forum is giving something 24/7 coverage, it's probably not worth talking about.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:26:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Jack Flanders

Become a Fan
Author 8802
(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 728 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Great point(s), John. The news has been a "whiteout" for years and there is very little difference between a whiteout and a blackout. We need to reclaim our attention, our conversations, and terms and hold authorities to much higher standards.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 6:10:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Jack Flanders:   New Content

The so-called media conversation has been a distraction, setting the boundaries of a narrative that excludes anything meaningful and substantive. It's 100% entertainment. We the people must define and drive the narrative. That narrative will reflect OUR values, OUR priorities, OUR agenda. If the media refuses to cooperate, we change the channel.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 6:16:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 41 quicklinks, 4463 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Amen! Amen!

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:06:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Liam Watt

Become a Fan
Author 88883
(Member since Jul 12, 2013), 2 fans, 1 articles, 150 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Nitty Gritty. All Agreed. What to Do? John Rachel's Candidates' Contract (did I get that right John?) is a place to start. It will at least show you to what extent your candidates are hand picked behind closed doors.

And when they fail to uphold the terms agreed to in the Candidates' Contract, there's another hungry wanna be progressive poster boy in line for the same dog and pony show.

It IS a problem. Word of mouth / door to door may be our last hope, except that I don't know any two people who agree on ANYTHING - such is the effectiveness of the mind bending blinding blizzard of propaganda we've been subjected to for most of our lives. What to do indeed. Get another booster shot. At least you'll feel a little less anxious about your immanent death on a breathing machine. We have been SO had.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 11:33:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Liam Watt:   New Content

The candidate contract is just one highly visible element of a comprehensive strategy. It's the groundwork and application of the contract in every context and interaction among candidates that gives the strategy force. I've written a book, over 200 articles, have put together nine detailed videos, and have three dedicated websites explaining the entire methodology. It can't be summed up in a comment. If someone doesn't take the time to look at the entire package, it's like looking at a tree and asking, "How are we going make a place to live and raise a family using THAT?"

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:37:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Liam Watt:   New Content

Let me amend and expand. I actually wrote two books on this, the first being a novel. Despite it's being fiction, it lays out in narrative fashion exactly how the STRATEGY is deployed. It's not boring. All good reviews and 5-stars.

The STRATEGY is not a piece of paper. It's a complete plan for establishing a bond of trust between an enlightened, honest candidate and his/her future constituents. The deployment of the strategy begins ONE-AND-A-HALF-YEARS before the election with non-partisan issue surveys, and goes from there. It's boots-on-the-ground, bottom-up, community activism. IT'S NOT A F*CKING PIECE OF PAPER.

I apologize for being so impatient but I can't handle trying explain six years of work in 60 words or less. 99.9% of the few who've looked at the candidate contract, read the contract and think they "get it". They don't. You can't look at the STRATEGY for five minutes and understand it any more than you can look at the flight manual for a Boeing 767 for five minutes and know how to fly the plane. But ...

Why should anyone waste their time looking at what I have to say? Apparently no one has come up with a good reason.

The cruel irony is that there's no alternative for an independent poorly-funded candidate to mount a campaign against a well-funded, well-connected, major-party establishment candidate. There simply is no way to defeat these people by their rules. They have the media, the money, the rich and powerful, the corporate interests, Wall Street, Park Place and Broadway. It's no contest ... BY THEIR RULES. Which is why the candidate contract strategy is worth trying. But it has to have critical mass. Signing the contract, then filing it under 'miscellaneous' is a waste of everyone's time. Mine especially.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 6:33:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Helen Carpenter

Become a Fan
Author 508740
(Member since Apr 15, 2017), 6 fans, 1 articles, 18 quicklinks, 578 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

John, we all should applaud you for finding a safe harbor. Many of us don't realize it's survival mode now - just in:

Italy makes Covid vaccinations compulsory for over-50s

click here .

At the same moment: "In 2020, Scotland recorded the highest number of peacetime excess deaths since 1891, when the country was hit by an outbreak of the Russian flu."

bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-58899460

New York Assembly Bill A416: Relates to the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are potentially dangerous to the public health

Removal? click here

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 5:09:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Helen Carpenter:   New Content

Yes, lockdowns are becoming lockups. Macron has publicly announced he's harassing the non-vaccinated French to make their lives unbearable. Australian authorities are hunting down even people who test negative like they're fugitives. There's bad news everywhere (except here) and anyone who claims they don't know what to make of this is either brainwashed or brain dead. The battle lines have been drawn.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 5:21:49 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 14 fans, 1065 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

" One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply to painful too acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back" Carl Sagan

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 7:05:44 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 14 fans, 1065 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

Mass Formation Psychosis

"When you have a society that has been decoupled that has free-floating anxiety in the sense that things don't make sense, we can't understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.

And one of the aspects of that phenomenon is the people they identify as their leaders, who come in and say "I alone can fix this for you," they will follow that person through hell...

Anyone who questions the narrative is immediately attacked. This is what happened. We have all of those conditions."

The above link has been wiped from or discredited from major sources after going viral. Unfortunately for THEM they are loosing control of the narrative. Inch by inch. And they are panicked. Desperate people do desperate things.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 7:41:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

I was watching Carl Sagan make a presentation to Congress on climate just yesterday. What a phenomenal mind, so clear, so incisive, so precise. When you compare that type of stunning discussion with what is going on now, it's like comparing Shakespeare to the grunting of a rutting pig.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 7:54:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

jack, i know you've been with us maybe 15 years. i'm glad you're hearing john R; he's phenomenal - rob would be nearly lost these days without our automotive-city nipponese. Speak out some more

i like how you think/say.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 7:48:18 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Ms Nan, exceptional comment-s. right on mark.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 8:12:55 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

LIAM, you add a lot to these comments. Thanks. please bless all

of us with more commentary.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 8:30:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Happy NEW YEAR, Helen - i'm exhilirated every time you offer

us your findings/thoughts.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 8:34:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

nicely put, John. that's the way it has to be.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 9:10:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Philip Pease

Become a Fan
Author 10841
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 8, 2008), 6 fans, 1278 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I find your article not helpful and seems to me to have an undercurrent of violence "throw them all out". The American constitution calls for the peaceful method for the people to get rid of representatives they don't like and replace them with ones they do. My perspective is the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol was an attempt to prevent this peaceful transfer of power from happening. It was the use of force in an attempt to keep Trump in power; a repudiation of the Constitution. My perception of this article is that John Rachel believes the U.S. governent is corrupt and that he supports a violent insurrection. He supports Trump and his call to supporters to overturn the election so as the keep him in power.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 9:33:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Philip Pease:   New Content

Philip, I think you have misread John's article. The irony of stop the steal is that Trump used doubts about our election process for his own, shady fascist purposes. He cares little about truth and will do anything to maintain his power. He is in my opinion the American Hi.ler, and John is as far removed from that as anyone who posts here.

Rob, you need to fix the algorithm ... it wouldn't let me use the word, Hi.le. I got in trouble on Facebook for posting a picture of der Fuhrer. Talk about fascism. We need to stop allowing computers to tyrannize us.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 10:02:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

yuh, DOD budget in MSM -- NEVER.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 9:53:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Liam Watt

Become a Fan
Author 88883
(Member since Jul 12, 2013), 2 fans, 1 articles, 150 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Nels. Thanks for your perpetual encouragement.

John. I don't mean to be dismissive of your long term investment, commitment, and impressive body of work. Although my thoughts and feelings are in complete alignment with all you express, my time availability is severely limited by workaday necessities. ( I suspect I'm not alone in this quandary). If I could get my girlfriend to support me, I'd look you up and put all my energy into helping push your huge wagon up that steep and daunting hill.

If the question is "How do we start a movement?" - I have nothing new to offer. Back in 2011, I thought "Occupy" and the Arab Spring were hopeful signs. They were flashes of collective ignition that were quickly extinguished.

At this point in time, I can say I'm hopeful, but not optimistic. Even Jesus couldn't make a dent in Rome's tyranny. But one small contribution I CAN make is to support this news site and be grateful for Rob and all who participate in this forum. And - who knows - maybe we can all get together around the spark you've lit and perseveringly stoke a fire and fan the flames.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 10:21:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

i hear your and shad's reactions to DON. i know he's quite an

intelligent fellow, but somehow his good intentions go astray

with me. i may be missing or avoiding something...must trust that

he means well.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 10:31:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 21 fans, 153 articles, 625 quicklinks, 2045 comments, 45 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Oh, and this is total b.s., unsupported by evidence: "The real danger lay in the weaponization and politicalization of this non-event by the Democratic Party and the intelligence agencies, which had a number of embedded provocateurs, on the scene as the PR stunt devolved to its disastrous denouement." This article is an extremist rant. It even calls for revolution at the end. And replace the government with WHAT? Anarchy? The Proud Boys? Trump?

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 10:39:51 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 2 fans, 4 articles, 273 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

How many volumes do you want us to write to support what John says with evidence? How many books already written do you want us to list that support what he is saying? Get educated, Don. You're obviously lacking in your knowledge of contemporary American history and politics. Perhaps someone who has the time and a readily available list can forward it to Don.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:05:54 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 41 quicklinks, 4463 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

I find comments such as this typical of what contributes to what Ms. Nan's calls free floating anxiety. I find myself reading along and absorbing well reasoned information when suddenly it sounds like the needle being dragged across a vinyl album. It's like, WTF did he just say??? I return to the previous passage and try to follow the connection, but nyet. It's not there. It reminds me of the respected medical professionals around the world who have been censored and suppressed and driven to sites where their views can be expressed. One only has to read the comments on these sites to realize that there is a disconnection between prayer and state rule. Even Del Bigtree of the HighWire has taken to claiming that the US has the greatest medical profession in the world...and occassionally waving the flag. A lot of dissonance from the same source.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:26:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Destinie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 521999
(Member since Aug 15, 2021), 70 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

It's obvious you missed the point of this article. The deep state manipulators want you to ask stupid questions like this. That's why they portray such a ridiculous event as a threat to our democracy. 'You want the guy with the painted face and horns running our government?'

There were probably equally unimaginative people back in 1775 saying, 'What will happen if we separate from the king? You want a bunch of farmers running our government?'

No wonder we don't make any progress. Everybody is running scared, afraid to take charge.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 4:32:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (7+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Destinie Johnson:   New Content

Yes, Destinie, you're absolutely right. In fact on my political websites, this same article is titled January 6 Gave Revolution A Bad Name, drawing attention to the fear porn that's being foisted on the public. As they did with the Russiagate scam, the Democratic Party is still mucking around in the stinky swamp of disinformation on the January 6th "insurrection" for political leverage. Of course, this will backfire eventually and further sink the party into oblivion.

What is truly astonishing and discouraging about bright guys like Don is how little faith they have in themselves or their fellow citizens. Like the only alternative to pay-for-play sham democracy of the rich, for the rich, by the rich is Proud Boys going through government offices with sledgehammers. Right here at OEN we've had hundreds of phenomenal ideas for fundamentally improving the functioning of government, making it more sensitive to the needs of the people. There's no shortage of excellent ideas. There's a shortage of true and effective participation and activism.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 5:17:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

john, i read your response to andrew. he, using his legal schooling,

is doing a great job needed in the US and is often frustrated like the rest of us. Bear patience.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:03:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4750 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

I've run out of patience. Does the pitcher for a baseball team view an orange as a baseball? No, he looks at it for what it is, not what his 'default' knee jerk reaction might dictate. The "legalistic" knee jerk is typical. But it completely misses the entire framework, just like throwing an orange during the World Series is not particularly smart or remotely sane. The candidate contract strategy is an electoral strategy, not a legal strategy.

Why have I run out of patience? Because that's the 11,467th time I've written that last sentence.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 4:42:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3085 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

si, juanito - Luis, THE SCOURGE OF THE BURGEOISIE, UN

buen hombre'. VIVA franco.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:36:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?