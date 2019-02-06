 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Pinocchio Theory

By       Message Anthony Barnes       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 2/6/19

Author 2425
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

(Image by AFT)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

A "president" ... with strings attached?


"Everything I say is a lie. That's the truth!""

- Advertisement -

Many of those who indulge in myths and fairy tales" are likely to agree that as puppet personalities go, Pinocchio is not in the "Howdy Doody" category. Howdy Doody is Goody Two-Shoes on strings; Pinocchio is a puppet with issues. The made-of-wood toy boy created by Geppetto"-is an insidiously flawed, pathological liar. But things could certainly be far worse. If you consider the dark panoply of "bad puppet" behavior" -- which can fluctuate from the creepy carryings-on of Andre Toulon's swarm of murderous puppets in 1989's The Puppet Master, to the comedically-insane antics of "Buttons, the devious killer puppet from Comedy Central -- nobody's losing any sleep over a puppet who's main problem involves issues with the truth.

- Advertisement -

And so, in the fairy tale world of puppets, Pinocchio will probably always be thought of as exactly what he is: a mischievous, generally non-threatening little liar whose bodacious tales - "fake news" if you will - triggered within him, an unique physiological consequence; an ever-growing nose. He'd also be remembered as a wooden toy that harbored an odd fantasy about someday becoming a real live human being.

Now as for the real world, absolutely no real human should worry about being labeled a liar for pointing out that the main personality characteristic of the man America chose as its president back in 2016 closely matches that of the fairy tale puppet whose name has become a metaphor for lying.

Indeed by now, it should be obvious that the only thing distinguishing that puppet from this "president" is the fact that the "president" is of human origin and the puppet is not. But because of a few eerie similarities that are found in their lives' respective story lines, it's a distinction with few differences.

Pinocchio's story, perhaps sub-titled:"A Puppet's Fairy Tale"-Reality Show," presents the quintessential liar - Pinocchio - tethered in many ways to the benevolent puppet master (his "father," Geppetto) during the young puppet's come up. Pinocchio's desperation lies in his obsession with one day being accepted as a real boy.

Likewise,"The Great Trump MAGA Puppet Reality Show," itself a kind of surreal fairy tale , serves up the liar's apprentice - donald trump - seemingly tethered to Vladimir Putin, a Russian ex-KBG agent and slyly malevolent puppet master. The president's obsession is fueled by a desperate need for acceptance"-by the Russian oligarchy.

- Advertisement -

Pinocchio's story, as noted, is a fairy tale. Which theoretically means that in the world of reality there's zero chance that either he, Howdy Doody -- or any freaking toy p uppet for that matter -- could ever become the single most powerful figure on earth. It certainly overstates the obvious to point out that in the world on non-fiction, there's no way possible that a toy puppet could ever become a real boy, much less a U.S. president. But that certainly doesn't rule out the possibility that a real boy who becomes U.S. president can't end up a puppet.

So there we have it. A bizarre paradox involving a puppet that wanted to grow up to be a boy, and a real boy who grew up to become a puppet. Eerie? Ironic? Perhaps both.

The Art of the - Lie?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Anthony Barnes, of Boston, Massachusetts, is a free-lance writer who leans toward the progressive end of the political spectrum. "When I was a young man, I wanted to change the world. I found it was difficult to change the world, so I tried to (more...)
 

Anthony Barnes Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

SURPRISE! Chris Christie's 2016 Gambit

Starlight and Shadows

ISRAEL'S SHAME

PIG TALES

ERRORS AND NO FACTS: Business as Usual at Fox News

"Smart-Ass White Boys"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1195 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

You have the Puppetmaster all wrong

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 4:28:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3985 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I agree with the premise that the most concerning aspect of the Trump presidency isn't Trump himself but that he came at least within shooting distance--when you account for voter suppression, gerrymandering, possible foreign disinformation, all the usual suspects--of actually legitimately winning the Electoral College, despite unsuitability for the office that was obvious from the get go.

I disagree that the wording of the 25th amendment makes it technically impossible to remove him from office due to mental rather than physical infirmity, or the obvious fact he is in deep over his head. The impossibility is not technical, it's merely political. The political impossibility stems from the lies members of his own party are willing to tell themselves because it is politically advantageous to them to do so. Since the shutdown, however, that calculus may be changing. There could come a real "blue wave" if they continue playing along, hearing and seeing no evil, much longer.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 5:00:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 566 articles, 1792 quicklinks, 5614 comments, 7 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Excellent, Anthony, love this!


White it is true that "The truth is that it now strains credulity to suggest that a Hillary Clinton presidency would have turned out anywhere near as nightmarish to America as trump's has become", I also think that by 2025 we will be in a much better place politically having had trump, than if Hillary had been elected. There are amazing movers and shakers in Congress now who are a direct result of backlash against trump - Rep AOC is a very vocal one, but there are many more - and I believe that group of powerful congresspeople is what will right this ship. If Hillary had been elected, we just would have had a more leisurely and scenic ride to rock bottom.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 5:02:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 