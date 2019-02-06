

A "president" ... with strings attached?





"Everything I say is a lie. That's the truth!""

Many of those who indulge in myths and fairy tales" are likely to agree that as puppet personalities go, Pinocchio is not in the "Howdy Doody" category. Howdy Doody is Goody Two-Shoes on strings; Pinocchio is a puppet with issues. The made-of-wood toy boy created by Geppetto"-is an insidiously flawed, pathological liar. But things could certainly be far worse. If you consider the dark panoply of "bad puppet" behavior" -- which can fluctuate from the creepy carryings-on of Andre Toulon's swarm of murderous puppets in 1989's The Puppet Master, to the comedically-insane antics of "Buttons, the devious killer puppet from Comedy Central -- nobody's losing any sleep over a puppet who's main problem involves issues with the truth.

And so, in the fairy tale world of puppets, Pinocchio will probably always be thought of as exactly what he is: a mischievous, generally non-threatening little liar whose bodacious tales - "fake news" if you will - triggered within him, an unique physiological consequence; an ever-growing nose. He'd also be remembered as a wooden toy that harbored an odd fantasy about someday becoming a real live human being.

Now as for the real world, absolutely no real human should worry about being labeled a liar for pointing out that the main personality characteristic of the man America chose as its president back in 2016 closely matches that of the fairy tale puppet whose name has become a metaphor for lying.

Indeed by now, it should be obvious that the only thing distinguishing that puppet from this "president" is the fact that the "president" is of human origin and the puppet is not. But because of a few eerie similarities that are found in their lives' respective story lines, it's a distinction with few differences.

Pinocchio's story, perhaps sub-titled:"A Puppet's Fairy Tale"-Reality Show," presents the quintessential liar - Pinocchio - tethered in many ways to the benevolent puppet master (his "father," Geppetto) during the young puppet's come up. Pinocchio's desperation lies in his obsession with one day being accepted as a real boy.

Likewise,"The Great Trump MAGA Puppet Reality Show," itself a kind of surreal fairy tale , serves up the liar's apprentice - donald trump - seemingly tethered to Vladimir Putin, a Russian ex-KBG agent and slyly malevolent puppet master. The president's obsession is fueled by a desperate need for acceptance"-by the Russian oligarchy.

Pinocchio's story, as noted, is a fairy tale. Which theoretically means that in the world of reality there's zero chance that either he, Howdy Doody -- or any freaking toy p uppet for that matter -- could ever become the single most powerful figure on earth. It certainly overstates the obvious to point out that in the world on non-fiction, there's no way possible that a toy puppet could ever become a real boy, much less a U.S. president. But that certainly doesn't rule out the possibility that a real boy who becomes U.S. president can't end up a puppet.

So there we have it. A bizarre paradox involving a puppet that wanted to grow up to be a boy, and a real boy who grew up to become a puppet. Eerie? Ironic? Perhaps both.

The Art of the - Lie?

