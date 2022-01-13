 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A New Year One for Gotham

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 504046
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Schlosberg

Frank Sinatra may not have said this, but whoever did had the key to New York City.
Frank Sinatra may not have said this, but whoever did had the key to New York City.
(Image by sherryanndizon8)   Details   DMCA

As "the city that never sleeps" turned the calendar to 2022 with the inauguration of Eric Adams just after midnight, partygoers didn't need Frank Sinatra's reminder to "start spreading the news" heard on the New Year's broadcast from Times Square. New Yorkers were well aware, as Brooklyn's Chris Matthew Sciabarra put it, that "the best news about the next mayor is that it won't be Bill de Blasio."

Few would vouch that de Blasio's administration had lived up to Eric Alterman's first-year hopes that the post-Bloomberg mayor would "use the power of the city government to make New York a fairer and more equal place for all its inhabitants."

Was the relentlessness of inequality since 2014, even well before the unexpected effects of COVID, merely due to de Blasio being the wrong choice to steer "the power of the city government," or disgraced governor and sometime de Blasio foe Andrew Cuomo likewise mishandling state government, not the nature of government power itself?

Elections don't offer control over policies that persist no matter who is in office. Concentrated political power, rather than being a counterbalance to economic consolidation, is more likely to promote and ossify the latter far beyond market levels. Columbia University alumnus Thomas E. Woods warned Americans that "no matter whom you vote for [president], you always wind up getting John McCain." New Yorkers always wind up getting Rudy Giuliani.

It's not too late to revive the plan offered by Norman Mailer and Jimmy Breslin in 1969, whose mayoral campaign literature told New Yorkers that they "want neighborhoods to govern themselves." Since "politicians have ridden this city right into the ground," they asked for decision-making to be transferred away from them to local communities who could have "power over their schools, police, sanitation, housing, parks and life styles."

Citywide impositions of uniform policies on issues from standardized testing to indoor smoking inevitably makes them politically contentious. Decentralization would unleash the ability of voluntary groups to coordinate cooperative activities, the potential for which has expanded far beyond what was possible eight years ago, let alone 53. And it's not too late for New York City to "be a part of it."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Schlosberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Writer of political commentary for venues such as the Center for a Stateless Society.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Meet the Real King Joe

The Amazon is Not Enough to Hold James Bond

More Reasons of State, More Troubles

Brave New World Wide Web Revisited

Gravel Can Still Make a Mountain

The Race is On: Uber versus the Real Sharing Economy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 