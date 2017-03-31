Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

A "New Sheriff in Town" Is Kicking Up Her Heels

By James Wall
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/31/17

Author 72820
From Wallwritings

From youtube.com: Nikki Haley: 'The Days of Israel Bashing Are Over' There is a New Sheriff in Town. {MID-71275}
Nikki Haley: 'The Days of Israel Bashing Are Over' There is a New Sheriff in Town.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Salt)
Nikki Haley, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, (above) was greeted as a rock star at this year's AIPAC Washington Conference.

The former governor of South Carolina wowed the crowd of 19,000, in an on-stage interview in which she bragged that she blocked the appointment of former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad to a high UN position, solely because he is a Palestinian.

She followed up by bragging that she had persuaded the UN secretary general to withdraw a report which described Israeli policies as apartheid.

The longest and loudest AIPAC crowd roar came when she "brought the house down" by proclaiming "the days of Israel-bashing at the United Nations are over."

She declared her intention to end Israel-bashing by metaphorically combining her footwear with her display of strength: "I wear heels. It's not for a fashion statement. It's because if I see something wrong, we're going to kick them every single time...Anyone that says you can't get anything done at the U.N., they need to know there's a new sheriff in town."

Ha'aretz reported: "Haley embraced the fierce Republican hostility towards the United Nations and [she] is wielding defense of Israel as the sword with which she will slay the organization."

Speaking in her southern folksy style, Haley, unwittingly perhaps, exposed an attitude which carries more than just a whiff of condescending racism toward Palestinians.

"So when they decided to try and put a Palestinian in one of the highest positions that had ever been given at the U.N., we said no and we had him booted out. That doesn't mean he wasn't a nice man. That doesn't mean he wasn't good to America. What it means is, until the Palestinian Authority comes to the table, until the U.N. responds the way they're supposed to, there are no freebees for the Palestinian Authority anymore."

Haley, the daughter of immigrant parents from India, grew up in South Carolina. Was there no inner voice from her childhood to tell her just how racist she sounded when she said, until the Palestinians come to the table and do what we tell them to do, there will be "no more freebees" anymore?

My childhood was in Georgia, next door to Haley's South Carolina. Racist culture remains deeply embedded in both Georgia and South Carolina. In a society which has a history of racism, one way to exercise racial superiority is to demean and dismiss anyone who proposes the end of racist structures.

Haley's second racially-rancid comment came when she dismissed the "ridiculous" Falk Report, as she incorrectly dubs it, by demeaning one of its co-authors, Princeton Professor Richard A. Falk.

"So then they tested us again. And a ridiculous report, the Falk Report, came out. I don't know who the guy is or what he's about, but he's got serious problems. Goes and compares Israel to an apartheid state. So the first thing we do is we call the secretary general and say, this is absolutely ridiculous. You have to pull it. The secretary general immediately pulled the report. And then the director has now resigned."

"They," from Haley's perspective, are against us. They "test us" with reports that are "ridiculous." This is classic colonial racist thinking where "they and us" live in two different realms.

Haley dismisses the "guy" who was behind the apartheid study as someone who has "serious problems." She has been at her UN post long enough to learn that Richard A. Falk is not just some guy who engages in "Israel-bashing."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://wallwritings.wordpress.com/

James Wall is currently a Contributing Editor of The Christian Century magazine, based in Chicago, Illinois. From 1972 through 1999, he was editor and publisher of the Christian Century magazine.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kali Ma

This of course is not unexpected. The UN serves various purposes for the member states. One of those purposes is for promoting the political agenda of the ruling party in their home nation. So of course when it comes to anything to do with Israel that Haley or if it was Obama's ambassador or if it was Clinton's ambassador in the UN, they would all say more or less the same thing since when it comes to Israel the Dems and the GOP are for the most part on the same script when playing to the home crowd. The Palestinian issue is a thorny one for both because on the one hand they cannot fully support anything and everything Israel says or does because of the alliance with powerful Muslim nations that America need to mollify to some degree, and on the other hand the many powerful Jews around the world also need to be mollified. In America it is not just the Jews since so many Jews disagree with the treatment of the Palestinians, it is also important to mollify all the devout Christians who generally despise Muslims and see themselves as the protectors of the Holy Land from the Muslims. So it is a sticky situation for political leadership, but for something like this report from Ward it is a no-brainer since it carries no weight and doesn't tell anything new and by inserting the word apartheid into the mix that makes it politically-correct to bash it as an unnecessary provocation regardless of any facts pertaining to the report. The Saudis and Gulf states are allied with Israel in their war against the Shia so they have no real problem to have the Trump people bash the report.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:01:19 PM

Kali Ma

I said Ward instead of Falk, I guess I was thinking of David Ward and inadvertently wrote his name. David Ward is a British politician who also is famous for saying Israel practices apartheid and has been a vociferous critic of Israeli treatment of the Palestinians. Maybe that has to do with his district which has a majority Muslim population with the largest South Asian Muslim (Pakistan and India) concentration in England. Haley needs to be careful if she wants to retain her popularity with the South Asian diaspora, right now she is popular with them simply because she is Indian, but she is not a Hindu and of course not a Muslim, the two main religions of the South Asian diaspora. If she gets too supportive of Trump and critical of Muslim sentiments that may end up causing her problems with the diaspora support.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:02:51 PM

