Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

A Heartfelt Interspecies Reunion: Chimps and Researcher

opednews.com Headlined to H4 8/4/17

Animal behavior researcher Linda Koebner was a grad student when she spent four years with chimpanzees Doll and Swing, helping them to transition from a life behind bars as research subjects to freedom in a natural setting. Eighteen years later she returns for a magical reunion.

It's a story of rescue, rehabilitation, and resilience. The famous animal behavior researcher Linda Koebner helped two laboratory chimpanzees transition to a life outside of bars, then left them to live their lives in a sanctuary where the chimps could live a more normal life. But in the video... Koebner returns to check on her old friends, unsure if they'd welcome her home after all these years.

Koebner calls their names from the boat and her two old friends are there eagerly waiting for her on shore. Their first touches and embraces show the magnitude of good Koebner's work did in rehabilitating the chimps and showcases their human-like memory and compassion for a dear friend.


Emotional Reunion with Chimpanzees After 18 years, chimpanzees Doll and Swing still recognize their old friend, Linda Koebner. From the award-winning film WISDOM OF THE WILD, this excerpt ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: argofilms)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

