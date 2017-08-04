Animal behavior researcher Linda Koebner was a grad student when she spent four years with chimpanzees Doll and Swing, helping them to transition from a life behind bars as research subjects to freedom in a natural setting. Eighteen years later she returns for a magical reunion.

It's a story of rescue, rehabilitation, and resilience. The famous animal behavior researcher Linda Koebner helped two laboratory chimpanzees transition to a life outside of bars, then left them to live their lives in a sanctuary where the chimps could live a more normal life. But in the video... Koebner returns to check on her old friends, unsure if they'd welcome her home after all these years.

Koebner calls their names from the boat and her two old friends are there eagerly waiting for her on shore. Their first touches and embraces show the magnitude of good Koebner's work did in rehabilitating the chimps and showcases their human-like memory and compassion for a dear friend.