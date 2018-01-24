Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Governor Renews Net Neutrality Protections With the Stroke of a Pen

By       Message John Nichols       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/24/18

Author 29155
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

From The Nation

- Advertisement -

Montana's Steve Bullock comes up with simple step states can take to preserve Internet freedoms.

From youtube.com: Montana Governor Steve Bullock {MID-235698}
Montana Governor Steve Bullock
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Threshold Podcast)   Permission   Details   DMCA

When President Trump's Federal Communications Commission eliminated net-neutrality protections in December, members of Congress took up the arduous task of building bipartisan coalitions to support restoration of what is understood as "The First Amendment of the Internet." Legal teams scrambled to file challenges in the courts. Activists began organizing nationwide to insure that the struggle for a free and open Internet would be a 2018 election issue.

- Advertisement -

And, in Montana, Governor Steve Bullock picked up a pen. On January 22, the Democratic governor signed an executive order requiring Internet service providers that operate in the state to embrace net neutrality principles in order to obtain lucrative state government contracts. "This is a simple step states can take to preserve and protect net neutrality," says the Montanan, who is the first governor to employ an executive order as a tool to renew net neutrality standards."We can't wait for folks in Washington, DC, to come to their senses and reinstate these rules."

Bullock, a former state attorney general who knows the law and who well understands the threat that scrapping net neutrality poses for rural regions, small towns and small cities across America, borrowed language from the FCC commissioners to make a case for his action. "When the FCC repealed its net neutrality rules, it said consumers should choose," he explained. "The state of Montana is one of the biggest consumers of internet services in our state. Today we're making our choice clear: we want net neutrality. It's good government, and our citizens who use online services rely on it."

Bullock's move represents a tech-savvy response to the challenge that was created when the FCC rejected appeals from consumer groups, civil rights organizations and democracy advocates who campaigned to "Save the Internet" by preserving net neutrality. As the governor's office explains: "The order directs that to receive a contract from the State of Montana for providing telecommunications services, the service provider must not block lawful content, throttle, impair or degrade lawful internet traffic on the basis of internet content, engage in paid prioritization, or unreasonably interfere or disadvantage the users' ability to select, access, and use broadband internet access service."

- Advertisement -

Bullock, whose order goes into effect July 1, is urging other governors to join him in pushing back against the FCC. "To every governor and every legislator in every statehouse across the country, and to every small business and every Fortune 500 company that wants a free and open internet when they buy services," he announced after signing the Montana order. "I will personally email this to you."

That's a serious offer. Bullock even tweeted a link to a model order, announcing that...

Any city or state can do this. We made you a template: https://t.co/yYgQTWdat1#NetNeutrality https://t.co/dz3BFiN0uN

--Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) January 22, 2018

The governor will find plenty of takers. Since the FCC's 3-2 vote in December, legislators across the country have proposed bills, state attorneys general have stepped up and governors (and gubernatorial candidates) have been discussing interventions at the state level to restore net neutrality. Local officials have also expressed an interest in using their own tools, including municipal broadband systems, to maintain a free and open Internet.

That's got the telecommunications giants and their lobbyists grumbling about the challenge of dealing with different rules in different states. But they already have to navigate national, state and local rules and regulations regarding cable and phone service, so the argument is a weak one. Besides, if a lack of uniformity is such a problem, the telecoms could do what the people want: guarantee net neutrality nationwide. That popular move might even prove to be good for business.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, the telecoms are notoriously shortsighted -- and litigious. As such, it's likely that there will be legal wrangling over the Montana order. Bullock and his team think they have gotten around FCC attempts to prevent state action by creating a requirement for companies that seek to contract with the state -- rather than simply ordering restoration of net neutrality.

Montana's governor thinks he is on the right side of the law, and on the right side of the future. He signed his order surrounded by computer-science students at his old high school in Helena. "The loss of internet neutrality principles threatens the future of the students standing in this very room," Bullock told the students.

The governor's right about that, just as he is right to act boldly on behalf of the free and open Internet that Montanans and people across the country are demanding.

Copyright - 2018 thenation.com -- distributed by Agence Global

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

How Socialists Built America

Bernie Sanders: "I Am Prepared to Run for President of the United States"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 