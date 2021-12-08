A Gathering of the Tribe - video

Still from video: A Gathering of the Tribe
From Charles Eisenstein:
I want to share with you a gorgeous rendering of my allegory A Gathering of the Tribe in the form of a 9-minute film conceived by Aubrey Marcus, with animation by Aldous Massie and original score by Jon Hopkins. I narrated the piece, though not quite on purposeit was part of the podcast last spring with Aubrey. Since it was done in a single take, the imperfections are obvious, and I kind of like it that way.
I said "my allegory," but I really cannot lay claim to it. The story is in some sense obviously true, and how can one make up a true story? I'm just the one whom the story employed as its teller. It is the finale of my 2013 book, The More Beautiful World our Hearts Know is Possible.
Still from video: A Gathering of the Tribe
