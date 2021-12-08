 
 
Life Arts

A Gathering of the Tribe - video

Still from video: A Gathering of the Tribe
Still from video: A Gathering of the Tribe
(Image by Charles Eisenstein, Aldous Massie, Aubrey Marcus)   Details   DMCA

From Charles Eisenstein:

I want to share with you a gorgeous rendering of my allegory A Gathering of the Tribe in the form of a 9-minute film conceived by Aubrey Marcus, with animation by Aldous Massie and original score by Jon Hopkins. I narrated the piece, though not quite on purposeit was part of the podcast last spring with Aubrey. Since it was done in a single take, the imperfections are obvious, and I kind of like it that way.

I said "my allegory," but I really cannot lay claim to it. The story is in some sense obviously true, and how can one make up a true story? I'm just the one whom the story employed as its teller. It is the finale of my 2013 book, The More Beautiful World our Hearts Know is Possible.

