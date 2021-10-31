 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 10/31/21

A Feast o' Southern Fried Shakespeare

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments, In Series: Art & Creativity
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Robert James, Southern Fried Shakespeare
Robert James, Southern Fried Shakespeare
(Image by Robert James, Southern Fried Shakespeare)   Details   DMCA

Today OpEdNews is visiting with Robert James, an Atlanta-based actor, singer/songwriter, and playwright who trained in Los Angeles. Recently he was awarded Best Actor at an Industry showcase, and he is known for his compelling portrayals of highly varied characters. His one-man dramatic musical comedy experience, "Southern Fried Shakespeare" premiered in November 2018 to rave reviews. The show has been on hiatus during the pandemic but is returning on Saturday, November 13, in Atlanta, GA.

Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with us at OpEdNews, Robert! I met you at positive music icon, Faith Rivera's, online workshop, and you have a remarkable story! First let's start with your inspiration for "Southern Fried Shakespeare".

Robert James: Thank you so much for inviting me. I'm excited to share my story and my show with your readers.

At some point most every actor in training will be exposed to the classics including the works of William Shakespeare. Like many, I not only struggled with the subtle nuances of his scripts but just trying to make sense of the old fashioned language.

Actors use many tricks to memorize lines such as singing them, repeating very fast or slow, etc. I often try out different accents to see what fits. I stumbled upon a genteel old southern accent for Richard III's opening monologue which just seemed to work for some reason. I shared it with my instructor and after some initial eye rolls he had to admit it was easier to understand. I filed it away until years later I met with a producer who was looking for fresh ideas and I remembered I had coined the piece Southern Fried Shakespeare. He loved the name and wanted to know the show concept and details of which I had none!

Over the next 2 weeks of frantic creative necessity I wrote the first show with 4 Shakespeare characters Romeo, Richard III, Mark Anthony, and Hamlet. Introducing a sarcastic but lovable hostess, Auntie Bella and you have Southern Fried Shakespeare, A Dramatic Musical Comedy Experience.

The new incarnation of the show contains three more characters and all new original songs.

Robert James, Southern Fried Shakespeare
Robert James, Southern Fried Shakespeare
(Image by Robert James, Southern Fried Shakespeare)   Details   DMCA

MAB: It sounds great! Who is your favorite Billy-Boy Shakespeare character to portray?

RJ: Who is my favorite child, eh? I can tell you the two most impactful.

Richard III being the first will always be special to me and it's always challenging to find the perspective of the classic villain and dig into why they do what they do.

However, the biggest breakthrough character for me is Hamlet. Instead of a young boy, my Hamlet is a middle-aged alcoholic woman. Originally, I thought it would be funny to have a drunk drag queen at a bar drowning her sorrows (to be or not to be...) but discovering her became a long journey for me to explore my own prejudices regarding substance abuse and mental health. She truly is a tragic figure struggling to assert her existence amidst an unaccepting and at times cruel world. Her experiences mirror some of my own journey as a gay man growing up in a small rural midwestern town.

MAB: I heard your backstory at Faith's workshop - you weren't always a singer and actor, in fact, you were stage-shy. Can you share how that changed?

RJ: Yes, as I mentioned I grew up in small town in Michigan - always wanting to perform but very conscious of outward appearances. At the time, to me, Theatre equaled gay which was something I tried very hard to conceal.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Art & Creativity"

Awesome Art from Ocean Trash: An Ecological Adventure (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/29/2021
"Sedition" - the Brilliance of Randy Rainbow (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/08/2021
50 Ways To Leave The White House - video (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/02/2020
View All 115 Articles in "Art & Creativity"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 