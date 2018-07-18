 
 
Sci Tech

A Farewell to Ice, and very likely us. A video by Dr. Peter Wadhams

By Daniel Geery

July 18, 2018

Farewell to Ice is a video by the distinguished climatologist, Dr. Peter Wadhams, regarding how disappearing Arctic ice effects our entire planet. Which of course means all of us.

I've posted many videos by other climatologists on OEN, particularly Dr. Guy McPherson. Guy claims to think most highly of Dr. Wadhams, but can't see how he reaches some of his conclusions--which themselves scare the hell out of me.

No matter. Dr. Wadhams speaks more than well enough for himself, and clearly explains some of the most cogent facts we should all be learning about. I say this in hopes that if we can somehow quickly spread the word and actually motivate all governments and adults worldwide to become acutely aware of the danger that living organisms, including ourselves, are in. Planet Earth will of course go on spinning and revolving around the sun, but hopefully not looking like Mars or Venus, sans even bacteria, which is a clear and remarkably present danger.

I would personally like nothing more than to prove that Dr. McPherson is wrong, in the sense that we convert the world militaries to be fighting climate change, along with folks from professions across the board, rather than aiming and waving nukes at each other and treating fellow humans like enemies, rather that members of our own species.

The video is about an hour, and to anyone who claims not to have time to watch it, I recommend just jumping through, which can be done in ten minutes or so (though I honestly don't know what else is more important, unless it's the deep state pushing us into WW4--WW3 is well under way, against the earth, and we're clearly winning, as things stand).

(Article changed on July 18, 2018 at 21:32)

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

I wonder how many people are reading the truth about Climate change.

I wonder how many are reading the truth about the war on public schools.

I wonder how many people are reading anything beyond their, texts, instagrams or facebook.

Just just when I was at my most cynical, this child passed me in Shoprite.

Her names Tanji, and she is in the 4th grade in Rockland County.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 at 10:56:09 PM

Hosea McAdoo

As usual, astute presentation. This is absolutely true but ignored or denied by lawmakers and 40s% ofbthe population. This reflects the tragic limitation of science understanding that dooms us all. We worry about the small chance of an asteroid strike in the next thousand years and fail to act on the thing that will exterminate all higher life in the next two hundred years and the quality of human life in the next one hundred years. All life may be gone in three hundred years. Thank you for, once again, doing your part. Don't stop trying, please.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 at 11:02:50 PM

