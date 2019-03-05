A Depressed Collapsitarian Returns to the Doomosphere

- Advertisement -

Sam Miller never quits. One amazing character, he is what I'd call "The Ultimate Non-Alarmist." And also the ultimate truth teller. He gets around the planet, to say the least. His attitude is about the best one I think I could have these days.

I recall thinking when I first came across him, "Well, here's a Texas redneck, if ever I saw one." Well, kick me in the ass for that. I've watched more of his videos than I can count.

If you want the truth in regular, well-explained or examined bites, subscribe to his channel. I'm clicking "Must Watch" to bring a little more attention to him. He is at the forefront of what is happening to our planet, with a boots on the ground perspective, while never leaving his beloved dog, Sancho Panzo, behind, and not going too far from his chair himself (though he does his share of travelling in his "gas-sucking" truck). I hope to personally meet him some day.