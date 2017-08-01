

Simon Bolivar

The Left and Venezuela was written by Caudio Katz, and appears on ICH. I didn't post it as a Quick-Link, because it is not easy reading at all, and is very long. In fact, after reading it, I cut and pasted it - including all the notes, and e-mailed it to myself. That way I cculd take the time to understand the many inferences and nuances the Author makes about the "Left" in South America and elsewhere.



After I sliced and diced this, I marked up the copy I printed. It doesn't actually discuss 'what' the Left consists of today, but the Author is very clear on one point, it does not include the Social Democrats. He says Social Democrats [My definition: Sweden, Norway, The 'Sandernistas'], are neither Socialists nor Leftists. In his opinion they are Capitalists with a veneer - mostly of linguistics, not firm principles or economic philosophy... I do agree with that, altho many people think they are much better than nothing.



That said, the article makes a clear distinction between the supporters of The Bolivarian Revolution, and the Opposition. It is a distinction I also agree with wholeheartedly.

Maduro is far from perfect. He has made far too many concessions to the Oligarchy. Yet, Maduro refuses to give up or quit. I'd imagine that after being chosen by Hugo Chavez as his Heir, Maduro cannot quit, or surrender, and continue to live with himself. Chavez may have seen more in this man than is apparent to many of us, but in one important thing he was 100% right: Maduro is NOT a Quitter!



Given the result of the Election for the Constituent Assembly, there is no question that the Bolivarian Revolution has the support of the People of Venezuela, if not the Oligarchy.



A couple of other points the Article makes: If the Opposition 'wins' in Venezuela it will end the Bolivarian Revolution, at least for now. Simon Bolivar died some 200 years ago and still his Revolution continues today. I doubt if it ends as a result of yet another loss, at least not while the Ideal remains in the hearts and minds of the people. But with the multitude of disasters on the horizon, that may be a 'distinction without a difference'.



According to Claudio Katz, if the masses turn out for this effort and make it their own, it may ignite the fires of Radical Socialism and Nationalism, an irrepressible opponent to the forces of Fascism!

When I watched some of the Videos of the turnout it truly was heartening. One of the earliest Voters got there around 4:00 a.m. to cast her Ballot. After waiting patiently for hours to do so, she was interviewed by TeleSur. Turns out this Chavista is 101 Years Old!



That kind of dedication and support may make the difference in the very unequal fight between the Empire of Greed, and the Believers in Chavez and the Bolivarian Revolution. Let's hope and pray that it does!