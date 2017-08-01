Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Critiqe of the Left and Latin America

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carol R Campbell     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/1/17

Author 78779
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

From flickr.com: Simon Bolivar {MID-147596}
Simon Bolivar
(Image by laloking97)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The Left and Venezuela was written by Caudio Katz, and appears on ICH. I didn't post it as a Quick-Link, because it is not easy reading at all, and is very long. In fact, after reading it, I cut and pasted it - including all the notes, and e-mailed it to myself. That way I cculd take the time to understand the many inferences and nuances the Author makes about the "Left" in South America and elsewhere.

After I sliced and diced this, I marked up the copy I printed. It doesn't actually discuss 'what' the Left consists of today, but the Author is very clear on one point, it does not include the Social Democrats. He says Social Democrats [My definition: Sweden, Norway, The 'Sandernistas'], are neither Socialists nor Leftists. In his opinion they are Capitalists with a veneer - mostly of linguistics, not firm principles or economic philosophy... I do agree with that, altho many people think they are much better than nothing.

That said, the article makes a clear distinction between the supporters of The Bolivarian Revolution, and the Opposition. It is a distinction I also agree with wholeheartedly.

Maduro is far from perfect. He has made far too many concessions to the Oligarchy. Yet, Maduro refuses to give up or quit. I'd imagine that after being chosen by Hugo Chavez as his Heir, Maduro cannot quit, or surrender, and continue to live with himself. Chavez may have seen more in this man than is apparent to many of us, but in one important thing he was 100% right: Maduro is NOT a Quitter!

Given the result of the Election for the Constituent Assembly, there is no question that the Bolivarian Revolution has the support of the People of Venezuela, if not the Oligarchy.

A couple of other points the Article makes: If the Opposition 'wins' in Venezuela it will end the Bolivarian Revolution, at least for now. Simon Bolivar died some 200 years ago and still his Revolution continues today. I doubt if it ends as a result of yet another loss, at least not while the Ideal remains in the hearts and minds of the people. But with the multitude of disasters on the horizon, that may be a 'distinction without a difference'.

According to Claudio Katz, if the masses turn out for this effort and make it their own, it may ignite the fires of Radical Socialism and Nationalism, an irrepressible opponent to the forces of Fascism!

When I watched some of the Videos of the turnout it truly was heartening. One of the earliest Voters got there around 4:00 a.m. to cast her Ballot. After waiting patiently for hours to do so, she was interviewed by TeleSur. Turns out this Chavista is 101 Years Old!

That kind of dedication and support may make the difference in the very unequal fight between the Empire of Greed, and the Believers in Chavez and the Bolivarian Revolution. Let's hope and pray that it does!

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Political Activist, writer and commentator. I have eclectic interests, and am a retired Mechanical Designer. I live in Hawaii, and am far to the left of current the political mainstream.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Interesting News from Tulsi Gabbard

We/re ALL Responsible for Ukraine

Tulsi Gabbard - A Real Progressive!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carol R Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012), 9 fans, 3 articles, 23 quicklinks, 458 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I have been spending so much time with this, I am not sure what I can add. OTOH, I've spent most of my life fighting for these Ideals, who knows if a few more words might make a difference?

"Not I!" she cried. And continued nagging and harassing Friends, Family, and total Strangers.

Even my dogs are named for Eco-Terrorists and Radical Feminists, or Union Organizers and Commies. This is not a passing fancy or casual interest. My ex-Husband who voted for Goldwater, threw a jar of Caviar at me for not Voting as he wanted. I had to pack up the kids and escape to family who agreed with me.

Yet another reason that marriage didn't last...

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2017 at 4:01:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 