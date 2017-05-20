Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Interesting News from Tulsi Gabbard

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carol R Campbell     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 78779
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard speaking at the People's Rally | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 271k -
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard speaking at the People's Rally. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 271k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Talk about easily confused: I have to choose between claiming sole authorship, or saying someone else wrote the article. I decided to claim it. While Tulsi wrote the important part, I had/have every intention of adding to it.

I have not donated to a Democratic Party candidate for many years. Mainly because I do not care to benefit the Party if I can avoid it. And, let's face it, most of the candidates get money from every plutocrat who assumes they will vote the way the big donors want - or, the money is intended to influence - consciously or not, how the politician will view certain issues.

After receiving this letter, I shall probably add Tulsi to the list of independent politicians who can use my help. I already know the official party is organizing a purge of Tulsi, if possible, so I doubt the Democratic Congressional Election Committee will place her name high on the list of needy candidates. If she refuses PAC donations entirely, she really will need the help of her constituents, and other admirers.

I know many OpEdNews readers like what Tulsi stands for. So, just consider this another random pitch for contributions from some crazy old commie:) The letter from Tulsi follows; I did not write it:

- Advertisement -

Carol,

From the day I was elected to Congress, I promised myself I'd never allow money to influence the decisions I make on behalf of the people who elected me to serve them. Furthermore, I've refused to accept contributions from industries like Wall Street banks, Big Pharma, Tobacco, Liquor, and, more recently, Defense.

However, from here on out, I've made the decision not to accept money from any political-action committees.

Here's the bottom line: we cannot allow the future of our nation and our politics to be driven and shaped by special interests. Citizens United has exposed a major problem for the future of our country--there is far too much dark money influencing our politics. Our policies and our future must be driven by you... and your interests.

I believe in the power of the people and our ability to take action toward a brighter future. When we are informed, involved, and working together toward a common goal, we are more powerful than any special-interest group. This is why we need to get corporate money and lobbyists out of politics and elevate the voices of the people of our country.

Obviously, not all PACs or lobbyists have nefarious purposes. I've appreciated the support I've received from organizations and PACs doing important work on behalf of women, our environment, labor, veterans, civil rights, and many more. My decision is not a reflection on those who are doing important work. It's simply a positive action that I can take to highlight and empower what's most important: YOU.

As always, mahalo for your support and allowing me the privilege of serving you.

- Advertisement -

Tulsi

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Political Activist, writer and commentator. I have eclectic interests, and am a retired Mechanical Designer. I live in Hawaii, and am far to the left of current the political mainstream.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We/re ALL Responsible for Ukraine

Tulsi Gabbard - A Real Progressive!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carol R Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012), 7 fans, 2 articles, 14 quicklinks, 403 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Tulsi continues to be popular in her District, altho I recently was included in a HI Political Survey about Local Issues and Politicians. It asked quite a few questions about what I think of Tulsi and her recent trip to Syria and other well-known Progressive stances she has taken lately.

Except for Gov Iga's proposed Tax Increases, and the Mayor of Honolulu, who's stuck with the Light Rail Project as if it were a weird Tar Baby, the other Pols just got 'How would you rate...' questions. It didn't even have the typical scale of 1-5, the only choices were "Like; Don't Like; No Opinion?"

IMO, The Mayor is considering running for Governor. He may be trying to decide whether to run to the Left, or Right of Iga. IMO, Iga should run as a Republican if we would elect one. That is unlikely, so the HI Democratic Party has many cliques, and differences of opinion. It is very important to go by actions rather than words when voting over here!

Submitted on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 12:34:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 