Talk about easily confused: I have to choose between claiming sole authorship, or saying someone else wrote the article. I decided to claim it. While Tulsi wrote the important part, I had/have every intention of adding to it.



I have not donated to a Democratic Party candidate for many years. Mainly because I do not care to benefit the Party if I can avoid it. And, let's face it, most of the candidates get money from every plutocrat who assumes they will vote the way the big donors want - or, the money is intended to influence - consciously or not, how the politician will view certain issues.

After receiving this letter, I shall probably add Tulsi to the list of independent politicians who can use my help. I already know the official party is organizing a purge of Tulsi, if possible, so I doubt the Democratic Congressional Election Committee will place her name high on the list of needy candidates. If she refuses PAC donations entirely, she really will need the help of her constituents, and other admirers.



I know many OpEdNews readers like what Tulsi stands for. So, just consider this another random pitch for contributions from some crazy old commie:) The letter from Tulsi follows; I did not write it:

Carol,

From the day I was elected to Congress, I promised myself I'd never allow money to influence the decisions I make on behalf of the people who elected me to serve them. Furthermore, I've refused to accept contributions from industries like Wall Street banks, Big Pharma, Tobacco, Liquor, and, more recently, Defense.

However, from here on out, I've made the decision not to accept money from any political-action committees.

Here's the bottom line: we cannot allow the future of our nation and our politics to be driven and shaped by special interests. Citizens United has exposed a major problem for the future of our country--there is far too much dark money influencing our politics. Our policies and our future must be driven by you... and your interests.

I believe in the power of the people and our ability to take action toward a brighter future. When we are informed, involved, and working together toward a common goal, we are more powerful than any special-interest group. This is why we need to get corporate money and lobbyists out of politics and elevate the voices of the people of our country.

Obviously, not all PACs or lobbyists have nefarious purposes. I've appreciated the support I've received from organizations and PACs doing important work on behalf of women, our environment, labor, veterans, civil rights, and many more. My decision is not a reflection on those who are doing important work. It's simply a positive action that I can take to highlight and empower what's most important: YOU.

As always, mahalo for your support and allowing me the privilege of serving you.

Tulsi