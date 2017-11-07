Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Storming the Barracades - Successfully

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carol R Campbell     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 11/7/17

Author 78779
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

From flickr.com: Kshama Sawant 2 | March for $15 on March 15 - Seattle. Socia | Flickr1024 Ã-- 690 - 234k -
Kshama Sawant 2 | March for $15 on March 15 - Seattle. Socia. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 690 - 234k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

As a 20-Year Precinct Committee-person on Vashon, along with being the editor of the District Newsletter, chair of the Vashon Democrats, and member of both the County and State Democratic Committees, I am here to tell you that the DNC and the State Democratic Committee has little or no control over the precinct caucuses.

Unlike an election, where the entire process is controlled by the state parties, a caucus is controlled by the local PC. An activist can gain the support and votes of his/her neighbors by door-belling, having the caucus at their home rather than a group of precincts meeting at the local school - and proselytizing the entire community.

I was first elected in '72 - My precinct was the only one of 16 on the island to support McGovern. That gave us 2 delegates at both the State and County conventions. By 1980, with a lot of work and writing, Vashon was solidly Democratic [14 of 16 precincts] and left of the County and State party-line.

PCs control the caucuses - which is why the State Party prefers the big group method of caucusing. That allows the 'important people' to control the discussion. Individual PCs can manipulate [influence] the vote by being effective speakers and explaining things to their neighbors based on their own views.

- Advertisement -
The only control the State Party has kicks in when the the locally elected delegates from the precinct caucuses attend the County and State conventions. Vague or missing reminders of the date and little emphasis on the importance of attending affect attendance, and often change the winner of the state vote. This was illustrated graphically in Nevada both in 2008 and 2016. The NV State Chair is an ardent supporter of Hillary, BTW...

Those of you who are truly interested in forming a new party, or subverting one of the existing ones, need to take some basic lessons in community organizing. If you are fortunate enough to live live in a caucus state, it can be accomplished by attending the caucus in 2018. The off-year is a bonus, as few people show up. Then start running for PC in the next election. This usually only requires door-belling your precinct for a good candidate already on the ballot, and explaining that you, personally, need a vote also. If you have a sample ballot, show them your name way down in the fine print where it is easily missed.

Once you are elected, the hard part starts. Attend the district monthly meetings. Volunteer for any thing you have the time and skill to do well. Newsletters are usually poorly written, so that is a good place to start - and it gives you control of the district voice. Run for a district party office, as there are usually more districts than counties. Try to get elected as the district rep to the party's county council. They might have an opening on the county newsletter too:)

- Advertisement -
Run for platform committee - or volunteer - the means depends on how tightly the chair runs things. Platform, like the newsletter, is a thankless job! Never let yourself appear to be a single-issue advocate! They are the bane of any platform committee. Most committee chairs would gleefully strangle them, and I've never seen one advance...

This is where personal talents and abilities come in. A leader has to learn how to work a room, avoid drinking too much, agree to disagree if you are talking to a big-wig, and keep volunteering! I still introduce myself to strangers by sticking out my hand and saying "I'm Carol Campbell - I didn't catch your name..." Always with a big smile. That way they know who you are, and if you forget their name, just blame your lousy memory.

I was Chair of the County Platform Committee by 1984, and Co-Chair of the State Platform Committee in 1994. I also was one of the few national delegates for Dukakis in 1988 who was elected without the support of either the Dukakis campaign people or the state chair.

National delegates are elected at the district caucuses in Washington. I did bumper-stickers; they are perfect on a Corgi, and I always had a Corgi at a meeting of any kind. I still have a few buttons hanging around. and I made posters. The other elected delegates were nominated, and campaigned for, by whatever very important person was backing them. I got elected by running an effective campaign for the job.

Obviously, it is possible to do a good job of re-orienting a state Democratic party. For the most part, they are run by jaded pros who are wined and dined by the national party functionaries and can become vulnerable to being replaced.

But then the whole job starts over on the national level. If it took me 20 years to acquire some power in the biggest, wealthiest, county in Washington, I cannot imagine what it must take in states like California or New York. That is why I think the same effort poured into a 3rd party, like the Socialist Alternative, which is making big gains around the country,
would be more effective.

- Advertisement -
Kashama Sawant is becoming more important on the City Council in Seattle, not less. Her outspoken language and public persona attract a lot of people. Like Tulsi, she is a natural for the job. Tulsi would do well to consider the socialist alternative to both the Greens and the Dems. It looks like the SA may elect a City Council member in Minneapolis this week too. Ginger Jensen is running against the establishment and has garnered the support of the big Unions and the indy press...

This is my take on How to Win Friends and Influence People on the local level. Perhaps women have a knack for this type of organizing because we've been delegated to the kitchens and typing pools of the powerful. We know how they manage it, but lack the money and finishing-school touch of so many national politicians.

Shame they don't teach this stuff in school - but they no longer teach history, civics, or ethical behavior either. The last thing the puppeteers want are the "inmates running the prisons"...

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Political Activist, writer and commentator. I have eclectic interests, and am a retired Mechanical Designer. I live in Hawaii, and am far to the left of current the political mainstream.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Interesting News from Tulsi Gabbard

A Critique of the Left and Latin America

We/re ALL Responsible for Ukraine

Tulsi Gabbard - A Real Progressive!

Storming the Barracades - Successfully

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Carol R Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012), 12 fans, 5 articles, 40 quicklinks, 595 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Rob's article about the Donna Brazile debacle has generated a multitude of replies. It also created a side-bar discussion of 3rd Party potential versus rebuilding the moribund Democratic Party.

After reading those comments and replying to some, it is obvious that most of Op-Ed's dedicated Readers have not done much Political Organizing. There is also a lack of info about the State Party Structure.

Given the lack of political structure, except for thee Three Branches of the Federal Government in the Constitution, Politics has become the responsibility of the State Governments - That means we have 50 different kinds of Politicking to consider: Everything from the Unicameral Legislature in Nebraska, to the French Structures and Laws, of Louisiana.

My experience is based on one of the newer West Coast States which tend to have more liberal systems than the older States with their histories of Party Bosses running the entire State and some of the double dealing that still goes in in New York and Massachusetts.

That makes this article strictly a Primer to get the ball rolling. It is up to the Reader to figure out what applies where they live and whether they have the time and energy to make a difference.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 1:47:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 139 articles, 3171 quicklinks, 13135 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Carol R Campbell:   New Content
Well written and rooted soundly in long--and I can only imagine gruelling--experience. Thank you, Carol. (The ratings buttons don't work from my phone, but I say "Must Read.")

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 4:46:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Carol R Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012), 12 fans, 5 articles, 40 quicklinks, 595 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks for the compliments Daniel. As an 'old-timey' politician, they keep me going:)

Speaking of 'politickin', Ginger Jensen got the highest number of votes at 34%. But the kicker is that Minny-no-place uses ranked voting and it looks like the 2nd place Dem may have enough 1 + 2nd Choices to displace her - No run-off needed. But even so, she ran a great race and must have hit the panic button on the MDSCC.

The Green Party Candidate came in dead last, for those of you who still harbor hopes for that Party.

The other good news is that Lee Carter won his statehouse race in Virginia. He ran as a 'Democratic Socialist', and beat the odds. He's only the 3rd Socialist to win on the State level in years - Not only in VA, but Nationally.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 7:06:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 