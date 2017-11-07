

As a 20-Year Precinct Committee-person on Vashon, along with being the editor of the District Newsletter, chair of the Vashon Democrats, and member of both the County and State Democratic Committees, I am here to tell you that the DNC and the State Democratic Committee has little or no control over the precinct caucuses.



Unlike an election, where the entire process is controlled by the state parties, a caucus is controlled by the local PC. An activist can gain the support and votes of his/her neighbors by door-belling, having the caucus at their home rather than a group of precincts meeting at the local school - and proselytizing the entire community.

I was first elected in '72 - My precinct was the only one of 16 on the island to support McGovern. That gave us 2 delegates at both the State and County conventions. By 1980, with a lot of work and writing, Vashon was solidly Democratic [14 of 16 precincts] and left of the County and State party-line.



PCs control the caucuses - which is why the State Party prefers the big group method of caucusing. That allows the 'important people' to control the discussion. Individual PCs can manipulate [influence] the vote by being effective speakers and explaining things to their neighbors based on their own views.





Once you are elected, the hard part starts. Attend the district monthly meetings. Volunteer for any thing you have the time and skill to do well. Newsletters are usually poorly written, so that is a good place to start - and it gives you control of the district voice. Run for a district party office, as there are usually more districts than counties. Try to get elected as the district rep to the party's county council. They might have an opening on the county newsletter too:)





This is my take on How to Win Friends and Influence People on the local level. Perhaps women have a knack for this type of organizing because we've been delegated to the kitchens and typing pools of the powerful. We know how they manage it, but lack the money and finishing-school touch of so many national politicians.

Shame they don't teach this stuff in school - but they no longer teach history, civics, or ethical behavior either. The last thing the puppeteers want are the "inmates running the prisons"...