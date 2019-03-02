A Cosmic Journey with the help of Hubble telescope

- Advertisement -



Cosmic Journeys - Hubble: Universe in Motion Since its launch 25 Years ago, the Hubble Telescope has returned images of unprecedented beauty of a dynamic and changing universe. In this episode of ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: SpaceRip) Details DMCA



I've been meaning to post this amazing video for many months but never seem to get to it. I put the Hubble telescope near or maybe at the top of the list of amazing inventions by humans. I trust this journey through the universe we live in will amaze you as much as it did me.

I tend to watch many science videos or listen to science podcasts. Learning about our earth, solar system, galaxy, and other galaxies fascinates me, and I think is particularly apropos at this juncture in the human experiment, which looks about to end. I am grateful to be here, and like to see where my molecules will likely be going.