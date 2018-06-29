 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Charter School Cheats, LAUSD Sleeps

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

"Existing law prohibits a pupil enrolled in school from being required to pay a fee, deposit, or other charge not specifically authorized by law."

- California AB 1575


(Image by LAUSD)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The North Valley Military Institute (NVMI) is no stranger to the Los Angeles Unified School District's (LAUSD) Charter School Division (CSD). Just last November, the CSD recommended to the district's board that they should not renew the school's charter. During the spring oversight visit, they failed the school in each of the four categories that they inspect, including an "unsatisfactory" rating for fiscal operations. Despite all of these red flags, the district still overlooked the fact that the school was "charging illegal summer school fees and unfairly compensating some students who have been working at the school because they could not afford them".

- Advertisement -

According to NVMI's website, 236 of its 670 students (35%) were notified that they "must attend summer school." If they chose to fulfill this requirement at NVMI, then the cost was listed as "$50 per middle school class and $100 per high school class. The Robotics class costs $150." Students or their parents could "work for the cost of summer school instead of paying cash. Students earn $5 per hour and parent earn $10 per hour for their service."

As a spokesman from the California Department of Education told the Los Angeles Daily News, "a charter school cannot charge students for summer school programs due to a section of the state's Education Code that prohibits a charter school from charging tuition." Paying a wage below the minimum set by law also presents a problem. "The school also must adhere to the state's child labor laws, which govern issues such as age restrictions and the need for work permits in many cases."

While the CSD's Director has stated in the past that they provide oversight that is "proactive", it appears that they did not act on this violation until after the information had been made available to the press. A Notice to Cure was not issued until June 26, 2018. Since the summer program was already under way, 125 students in the program already paid the illegal fees. The delay also means that 111 students were possibly dissuaded from attending a public-school program because they could not afford the cost. This is a lost opportunity that can never be reclaimed by these children. Once again, the LAUSD has failed to protect the students that it is supposed to serve.

- Advertisement -


(Image by North Valley Military Institute)   Permission   Details   DMCA

____________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate, elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 