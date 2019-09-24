A Basic Understanding of the Universe You Live In



National Geographic Exploring the Universe Documentary 2019 HD 1080p

I both wince and wonder at the guy putting up most of the $$$ for this. But I certainly laud the end product and give what thanks may be due to David Koch. This video from NOVA is about a year old, but is a "stellar summary" of the history of our ever-enlarging understanding of the universe. That science and technology have bought us so much, whilst at the same time the misuse or ignoring of it have brought us to the brink of extinction, is an irony that is difficult to get my head around.

BUT I most strongly recommend finding the time to watch and absorb this, for one of clearest and convincing views of our time and place in space. Ever think you are like a grain of sand, compared to all the sand on the earth, in oceans, desert, and everywhere else? After watching this incredibly well-done video, I think you may find that idea, as I did, to be a totally hubristic outlook.

Ever feel like the idea of living to be 90 or 100 years is a pretty big deal? Get a grip on "deep time," and that idea will be blown out the door in short order.