OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/15/19

"911!" and 9/11: A Different Connection

(Image by DoD image)

"911!" is the title of my new book.1 You immediately recognize the title as the nationwide telephone number to call for help or rescue. My choice of this title was deliberate. America and the world need to be rescued from the wrongdoing and evildoing by the power elite of America's corpocracy, or the Devil's marriage between Corporate America and Government America, with the latter the lackey of the former.2

Background

My new book rose from the ashes of a failed attempt to get an earlier manuscript published. I never heard from some publishers and the rest liked the manuscript bur rejected it as being unrelated to their catalogues' themes. The manuscript did receive 10 glowing endorsements, but those did not impress the traditional publishers. Nevertheless, it was a fortunate outcome because I must admit the book had no newsstand appeal and worse, failed to explain adequately my rescue plan and how it might be funded. My new, self-published book, if I do say so myself, is far superior. It has newsstand appeal due to its title, which is printed in red, my name in blue and the background white for patriotic appeal, is written in a very conversational style, and gives a thorough description and explanation about the very expensive rescue plan and its proposed funding.

Highlights of "911!"

1. The power elite are put under my "psychoscope" to examine their abnormal characteristics such as their human disconnectedness and their psychopathology.

2. The power elite's wrongdoing and evil doing are catalogued at length for industry in general, for several very consequential industries, and for government in general.

3. The power elite's trail of harm done at home and away, much of it destructive and deadly, is thoroughly catalogued.

4. The power elite's "props" are thoroughly catalogued. Lack of accountability is but one of many examples of a prop. Corporate America and Government America feed each other the props. Without their props the power elite would lose their iron grip on America's domestic and foreign affairs.

5. What I think are some creative and useful concepts are presented in the book. Two of them are the power tower and the power rectangle,

The power tower illustrates five levels differentiating the amount of power one has, that is, the capacity to control one's life and that of others. The power elite occupy the top two levels. The U.S. President, by the way, occupies the fourth level. JFK found that out the hard and final way. At one time I was at the third level, which includes "functionaries." I was a functionary, or water carrier, for political appointees and other top dogs. Most of the corpocracy's evil doing is ordered or expected of functionaries to implement. I can vouchsafe that I committed no wrongdoing or evil doing as a functionary.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

 

Retired organizational psychologist.

Author of The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lurch; America's Oldest Professions: Warring and Spying; and Corporate Reckoning Ahead.

Blog spot:
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Doomsday lurks if America and the world are not rescued from the wrongdoers and evildoers of the power elite of America's corpocracy.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 at 8:43:36 AM

