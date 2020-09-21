91 Things Joe Biden Might Do To Earn Your Vote

My problem with Joe Biden is that as much as I don't want to see Trump win, I find that I want Biden to lose. I know I am going to catch hell from my Democrat friends for saying this, but that's how I feel. To win my vote, Biden needs to earn my vote-to prove that his presidency would make a difference.

I made a list of ways he could win my vote, and I am willing to compromise: I will vote for Biden if he supported only 10 of the items on my list.

PS: A friend asked me if I would vote for Trump if he supported 10 of the issues listed. "Certainly," I said.

If you need more information about any of the issues I list, please refer to the footnotes, that will help you investigate for yourself. I would hope you go through my list (or make a list of your own), and vote for Biden or Trump only if one of them meets your expectations.

HEALTH CARE

1. Support Medicare for All

2. Allow the federal government to purchase medicines from foreign countries. Allow individuals to do the same

3. Make it illegal for Big Pharma to advertise

4. Prosecute scientists who work in Biological Weapons labs. [1] Prosecute scientists and entrepreneurs who outsource bioweapons to foreign countries to sidestep the law

5. Investigate whether Corona 19 is a weaponized virus. [2] Investigate Anthony Fauci's possible complicity in weaponizing viruses not only COVID 19 but SARS and others

6. Empower physicians to prescribe any medicine (such as homeopathic ones or hydroxychloroquine) that in their professional opinion are warranted

7. Demand that Bill Gates test any new vaccine he is selling on himself, his wife, and his children before offering to sell it to the public . (Which was what Jonas Salk did.) Suggest that he not patent the vaccine (As Jonas Salk refused to do[3])

8. Prosecute Bill Gates for forcibly vaccinating children of color with virtually untested vaccines resulting in (among other things) the paralysis of 496,000 children between the years 2000 and 2017. [4] Force him to pay reparations.

9. Prosecute Bill Gates for secretly vaccinating Kenyan girls with a sterility vaccine disguised as a tetanus vaccine. [5] Force him to pay reparations.

10. Guarantee that when Big Pharma receives subsidies to develop safe vaccines, the vaccines would have been thoroughly tested for safety, and if declared safe would be made available at very low cost to the public that invested in them

11. Outlaw mandating vaccines of people who don't want them as a crime against humanity

12. Stop indemnifying vaccine makers; hold them responsible for any faulty vaccines they sell

13. Make the placing of secret Biometric IDs in vaccines a capital offence [6] [7]

14. Commit to extending the life expectancy of Americans (by endorsing universal health care). The US life expectancy now is 76.3: Hong Kong's life expectancy is 81.8; Italy's life expectancy is 81.7; in Spain life expectancy is 80.7[8].

15. Propose Dental care for All

16. Propose Long Term care for All

RESIST TOTALITARIANISM

1. End universal surveillance

2. Denounce digital currency, 5G, and Biometric IDs because their only purpose is a new virtual form of totalitarianism - digital totalitarianism [9]

3. Eliminate the Fed (a privately held cartel of banks). Its sole purpose is to control the money supply of the US and to enrich billionaires. Endorse the gold standard

4. Pardon ALL convicts who are serving time for victimless crimes like possession or sales of marijuana, prostitution, and gambling

5. Have presidential or governor pardons be subject to some sort of Judicial Process - we are not a monarchy

6. Demilitarize the police

7. Pledge to restore police to their original roles as peace officers, and public servants

8. End the private prison system

9. Disband Homeland Security

10. Disband the CIA

11. Restrict the activities of the FBI to controlling interstate crime

12. Oppose censorship. Declare that it is the responsibility of the individual (not Google, not Facebook, not Twitter) to judge and investigate what is misinformation and what is not

13. Legalize drug use. Declare: "my body/my choice/my responsibility"

14. Legalize euthanasia and suicide. Declare that Dr. Kevorkian was a hero. Build a monument to him

15. End Capital Punishment

16. Place term limits on all Federal Judges including Federal Supreme Court justices

17. Make private armies illegal both here and abroad [10]

18. Honor ALL treaties with Native Americans

19. Reaffirm the American commitment to the separation of church and state

WHISTLEBLOWERS

1. Encourage whistleblowers. Erect a national monument in their honor

2. Pardon Julian Assange" Build a monument to him

3. Pardon Edward Snowdon" Build a monument to him

4. Investigate the murder of Jeffrey Epstein

5. Reopen the investigation into the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and MLK

6. Reopen the investigation into 911

ENDLESS WAR

1. Take our troops out of the Middle East, Africa, and South America

2. Take our troops out of Europe, Japan, and South Korea

3. Close ALL 80 American bases (or ALL 1000 bases, depending on how you count)[11]

4. Withdraw from NATO

5. Prosecute anyone who participates in torture

6. End the boycotts of Venezuela, Iran, and Cuba

7. Condemn Israeli apartheid

8. Pick your country! End dual citizenships for all

9. End foreign aid to Israel (Approximately a third of the entire US foreign aid budget goes to Israel)[12]

10. Support the Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement

11. Demand that Israel stop bombing Gaza [13]

12. Stop selling weapons of mass destruction to Saudi Arabia and Israel

13. Cut off all funds to the Pentagon's UFO unit. [14]

14. Free all immigrant children who are presently imprisoned or detained

15. Pursue detente with Russia

EDUCATIION

1. Offer free college for all

2. Declare that Art and Music should be a part of every student's curriculum

3. Subsidize libraries, museums, and local theaters

4. Acknowledge that virtual learning is inferior to face-to-face learning; that virtual. labs are inferior to hands-on experiences. Encourage parents to limit screen time

5. Deemphasize sports-they are big business for many universities

CLIMATE CHANGE

1. Stop geo-engineering

2. Stop fracking

3. Stop drilling off-shore for gas or oil

4. Plant a million trees

5. Remove the pipeline across North Dakota and elsewhere

6. Denounce clear cutting

7. Clean up the oceans, lakes and streams, and the air

8. Improve public transportation

9. Protect our national parks as sacred monuments - eschew privatization

10. Eschew drilling for oil or gas or mining or harvesting anything in our national forests

POLITICS

1. Submit to a cognitive test and pass it

2. Apologize for supporting wars whenever and wherever they are including but not limited to Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Iran

3. Recognize that identity politics is a ruse

4. End the two-party duopoly-make it easier to create new political parties

5. Demand that any political candidate be forced to list the corporations that have made major donations to him/her

6. Demand that any promise made by politicians during a political campaign be binding; that a failure to do so would be an impeachable offense.

7. Make it illegal for any politician to accept money for a "speech" for 10 years after they leave office.

8. Make it a felony for any retired military leader to accept a job with (or lobby for) any sector of the military-industrial-corporate complex

RESTORE FREE-MARKET CAPITALISM

1. Subsidize and encourage very small businesses by giving them tax breaks and/or subsidies.

2. Place an extra Tax on behemoths like McDonalds, Wendy's, Wall Mart, Home Depot, CVS

3. Declare that no bank no industry no business is too big to fail

4. Guarantee a free press" Break up the biggest major media companies such as MSNBC, CBS, FOX NEWS, NPR, PBS

5. Demand that phony nonprofits such as NPR and PBS loose their not-for-profit status

6. Demand that churches pay taxes like everyone else

7. End the Foundation System which was developed not to help Americans but to shield vast private fortunes from being taxed

8. Declare that Social Security is an entitlement, and pledge to increase benefits

9. Declare that it is immoral, illegal, and dangerous to possess more than 50 million dollars. That assets in excess of 50 million dollars will be seized by the Federal Government and would be used to support universal healthcare, free education, and the environment

10. Return to the Eisenhower era of graduated income tax [15]

11. Eschew privatization- especially or schools and prisons

12. Commit to making America the place with the smallest percentage of people incarcerated instead of the largest [16]





[1] click here

[2] Prof. Francis Boyle Exposes Bioweapons Origins of the CoVid-19 coronavirus click here

[3] click here

[4] Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exposes Bill Gates' Vaccine Dictatorship Plan.

click here

[5] click here

[6] click here

[7] click here

[8] wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy

[9] click here

[10] 10 Frightening Facts About Private Military Companies

click here

[11] click here

[12] US Financial Aid to Israel: Figures, Facts, and Impact

click here

[13] Israel Bombs Gaza for 11 days. US media show little interest;

click here

[14] Is official talk of UFOS a ruse for massive military spending?

click here

[15] click here

[16] click here