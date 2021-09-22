 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

9/11: The Learning Curve

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment, In Series: Democracy in America
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 75660
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan

September 17 2001.
September 17 2001.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: U.S. Navy photo by Chief Photographer's Mate Eric J. Tilford.)   Details   Source   DMCA

It has been a long and difficult learning curve for this nation. (A learning curve is used to describe the time and effort required when learning something challenging.) We have had 20 years to learn something from the challenging events of 9/11. Let's take stock of what lessons we seem to have learned from those events and the ramifications of the directions those lessons have taken us. Let's also look at a set of alternate lessons we could have learned but chose to ignore. Perhaps we are finally ready to learn those lessons now.

The events of that fateful day have echoed through twenty years and have led this nation in a direction that has been anything but healing.

As those events were unfolding, the overwhelming response of the world was to open their hearts to all Americans and especially to those who suffered and died. There was also an almost universal condemnation of the perpetrators of those events. The response of the world was a humanitarian response.

One context to help understand those events is the story of the Phoenix, which rises in light and glory from the ashes of destruction. It is an image of redemption, not of vengeance. It is the recognition that after destruction it is possible to accept a new reality and rise above those ashes to find renewal and healing.

However, our leadership chose to focus on other lessons, those of violence and vengeance, calling up the old dark gods of war, of blood and destruction, to focus not on the possibilities of redemptive learning but to focus on the ashes and the smoke, the threats to "our way of life" and the fear of evil forces. And where has that gotten us?

The events of 9/11 were used as a pretext to support an agenda of those in control of our governance. "Our way of life" was the agenda of neo-liberal capitalism, passed off to the world as some holy version of "democracy" which was, in reality, simply the philosophy that producing and protecting wealth was the solution to all problems. That agenda was about the dominance of wealth and power and the projection of American power globally. The byword quickly became revenge; punishing those who dared to threaten our dominance and power in the world. The response was retribution, payback and putting them in their place. This meant all the macho responses, war, torture, repression, and oppression. It meant expanding the "Security State". It meant even more surveillance, including domestic surveillance, and included increased spending on the military, CIA, NSA, FBI, and the police. Spending over a trillion dollars on secrecy and information gathering. It meant draconian measures for anyone suspected of "un-American activities". It meant detentions and questionable legal practices in the name of security.

Only after the clarifying information provided by Snowden and WikiLeaks did the extent of such intrusions become evident.

There was the extension of the War on Terror from Afghanistan to Iraq and then, globally.

Following the neoliberal economic model, every problem represents an economic opportunity for profit and power. As a result, the money flowed freely, much of it unaccounted for, and a lot of it into corporate pockets with no-bid contracts.

On the domestic front there was the revival of "super-patriotism", the kind that makes anyone suspect who does not follow the party line and/or does not have the right skin color and ethnic background. It was blind support of the military action and the administration's policies. Any perspective on events that did not conform to the national narrative was treated like heresy and could even lose you your job.

Politics became even more of a money game, with corruption and manipulation becoming increasingly rampant. The tax system was inverted with those on the bottom paying the highest percentage of their incomes in taxes, while corporations and those on the top paid less and less and even no taxes at times.

Regulation became even more of a dirty word, and the free-for-all that became the "American way of life" took a greater and greater toll on the environment. The infrastructure was left to deteriorate. The social safety net was sold off to fund the war machine and the security state. Workers, without the protection of unions, became economic pawns, watching their salaries and wages stagnate as they lost ground to the increasing cost of living. The minimum wage became a travesty forcing workers to live below the poverty level, even while working full-time.

Finally, the social fabric of the nation began to unravel as it wore thin enough to expose the illusions of the great scam perpetrated on the American citizens.

Meanwhile, any attempt to give the people a reasonable voice was thwarted again and again by the Democratic Party, as they chose to become just another party paying homage to the power of an economic elite. The final result for a segment of the citizenry was a frustrated turn to the dark side including the possibility of destruction of the entire system, the acceptance of racism, bigotry, radical partisanship and an us-or-them philosophy that could spell an end to democracy and an acceptance of an aristocracy of a rich and powerful elite.

And then, the pandemic. With a do-nothing approach by our national leadership, this pandemic became an us-or-them event, some choosing to welcome the virus into their lives without regard to others and others choosing to do those things that had worked to stop earlier pandemics. The dominant choice became economics over health. Even with a kind of "magic bullet" of a vaccine, there was strong resistance dooming the pandemic to an increasingly long run. Over 600,000 deaths (some would put that number at a million) seemed to make no difference. If this were a conventional war with those kind of death figures, we would have mobilized the nation to face the threat together. But the number of collaborators continues to provide significant resistance to any resolution.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Climate Reality Project Advocate, author, writer, video blogger and retired educator and empowerment consultant. I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future..

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Democracy in America"

The Soul of America on Trial (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/10/2021
American Economics 101 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/12/2021
The JFK Assassination: In Context (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/01/2020
View All 34 Articles in "Democracy in America"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Hostile Takeover of America

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Working America

Self-Determination and Democracy

Political Choices-Election 2020

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Author 75660
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 38 articles, 43 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

9/11. Will we finally learn after all these year? We have always had options.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021 at 10:17:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 