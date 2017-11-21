Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

70 Years of Broken Promises, The Untold Story of Israel's Partition Plan

By       Message Ramzy Baroud       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1973
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

From Telesur

- Advertisement -

Thousands of Palestinians were killed in the rebellion as they continued to reject the prejudicial partition.

From youtube.com: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Speech at the United Nations General Assembly {MID-197080}
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Speech
(Image by YouTube, Channel: IsraeliPM)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In a recent talk before Chatham House think-tank in London, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, approached the issue of a Palestinian state from an intellectual perspective.

- Advertisement -

It is not the first time that Netanyahu discredits the idea of a Palestinian state. Despite clear Israeli intentions of jeopardizing any chances for the creation of such a state, the US Administration of Donald Trump is, reportedly, finalizing plans for an "ultimate peace deal." The New York Times suggests that "the anticipated plan will have to be built around the so-called two-state solution." Before we think of establishing a Palestinian state, he mused, "it is time we reassessed whether the modern model we have of sovereignty and unfettered sovereignty, is applicable everywhere in the world."

But why the wasted effort, while all parties, People in the United States included, know that Israel has no intention of allowing a Palestinian state and the U.S. has no political capital, or desire, to enforce one?

The answer may not lie in the present, but in the past.

- Advertisement -

A Palestinian Arab state had initially been proposed as a political tactic by the British, to provide a legal cover for the establishment of a Jewish state. It continues to be used as a political tactic, though never with the aim of finding a "just solution" to the conflict, as is often propagated.

When British Foreign Secretary, Arthur James Balfour, made his promise, in November 1917, to the Zionist movement to grant them a Jewish state in Palestine, the once distant and implausible idea began taking shape. It would have been effortlessly achievable, had the Palestinians not rebelled.

The 1936-1939 Palestinian rebellion revealed an impressive degree of collective political awareness and ability to mobilize, despite British violence.

The British government then dispatched the Peel Commission to Palestine to examine the roots of the violence, hoping to quell the Palestinian revolt.

In July 1937, the commission published its report, which immediately ignited the fury of the native population, who were already aware of the British-Zionist collusion.

The Peel Commission concluded that "underlying causes of the disturbances" were the desire of the Palestinians for independence and their "hatred and fear of the establishment of the Jewish national home." Based on that view, it recommended the partition of Palestine into a Jewish state and a Palestinian state, the latter to be incorporated into Transjordan, which was itself under the control of the British.

- Advertisement -

Palestine, like other Arab countries, was supposedly being primed for independence, under the terms of the British Mandate, as granted by the League of Nations in 1922. Moreover, the Peel Commission was recommending partial independence for Palestine, unlike the full sovereignty granted to the Jewish state.

More alarming was the arbitrary nature of that division. The total Jewish land ownership then did not exceed 5.6 percent of the total size of the country. The Jewish state was to include the most strategic and fertile regions of Palestine, including the Fertile Galilee and much of the water access to the Mediterranean.

Thousands of Palestinians were killed in the rebellion as they continued to reject the prejudicial partition and the British ploy aimed at honoring the Balfour Declaration and rendering Palestinians stateless.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ramzy Baroud is the Managing Editor of Middle East Eye. He is an internationally-syndicated columnist, a media consultant, an author and the founder of PalestineChronicle.com. His latest book is My Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza's Untold (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Peace Antics in Israel -- Four More Years of This?

The Collapse of the Obama Doctrine: Yemen War as an Opportunity?

The Native American, the Palestinian: A Spirited Fight for Justice

Stuck in Area A: How We Were Duped into Disowning the Palestinians

Netanyahu the mythbuster: "Special relationship" no more

Eight urgent "musts" needed for Palestinians to defeat Apartheid

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 