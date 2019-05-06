 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

5 Reasons 'The Green New Deal' Is Misleading, Dangerous and Part of the Problem

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 509710
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Revolution Newspaper
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
- Advertisement -
Delusion and Deception in Service of American Empire

In early February, U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a congressional resolution titled "Recognizing the duty of the Federal government to create a Green New Deal." The stated goal of the Green New Deal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (it also contains calls for curbing economic inequality and racial injustice). This resolution is non-binding, which means that even if Congress passes it, nothing in the proposal would become law. But it has become a rallying cry for sections of the environmental movement and for many progressive-minded people. The following analysis demonstrates that the Green New Deal is not a solution to the problem of climate change but is part of the problem.

* * * *

The planet is warming at an alarming rate, with horrific consequences for humanity and while putting ecosystems and species in peril. International summits, agreements, and commitments from Kyoto to Paris have done little to nothing.

The most important fact is this : The problem of global warming cannot be resolved within the confines of this global capitalist-imperialist system. 1

- Advertisement -

There are only two choices: let the planet hurtle uncontrollably towards environmental disaster, and let other horrors continue and intensify such as wars of aggression and the oppression of black and brown people, of women, and of immigrants; OR we make a revolution, an actual revolution to overthrow this system of capitalism-imperialism.

Along comes the Green New Deal. Does it offer a more practical and immediate way to solve this crisis? No! It leaves in place the system of capitalism-imperialism, the very cause of global warming, with its production for profit, its oil/energy corporations, and the U.S. military machine. It operates on the basis of a fundamental and dangerous fallacy that the current U.S. economy and standard of living simply needs to be weaned on to sustainable energy when in fact a radical rupture is required in how what is today the United States interacts with the rest of the world and with the natural world.

This is not possible without an ACTUAL revolution, without dismantling and defeating the oppressive forces of the old order, and replacing it with a radically different system and society that are in line with the interests of humanity. But before we get to that, let's actually examine the Green New Deal itself.

- Advertisement -

THE GREEN NEW DEAL: PART OF THE PROBLEM, HARMFUL AND MISLEADING


1. The Green New Deal Takes as a Given and Reinforces Imperialist Privilege

The Green New Deal sets out to "meet 100% of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources... building or upgrading to energy-efficient, distributed, and 'smart' power grids and working to ensure affordable access to electricity."2

Read those words again: "meet 100% of the power demand in the United States...." In other words, the Green New Deal takes America's current level of production and consumption as a given. It takes the enormous disparities in energy consumption between the U.S. and most of the world as a given. It takes as a given (without admitting) that the standard of living of the richest economy in the world rests on the exploitation of hundreds of millions across the planet... and the plunder of the resources of the planet.

Walmart and most other major U.S. corporations outsource production (and pollution!) to China, Bangladesh, countries in Central America, and elsewhere. America's total carbon pollution worldwide is actually 14 percent higher than the domestic numbers reveal... when you factor in the greenhouse gases emitted in the manufacture of cars, clothing, and other products overseas but consumed in the U.S. 3

- Advertisement -

Can you solve the problem of global warming while keeping all these supply chains, with their sweatshops, pollution-intensive industrial agriculture, and shipping, intact? No you cannot.

Climate change is causing more frequent and severe monsoons, floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events around the world. Shown here: a tropical cyclone. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Climate change is causing more frequent and severe monsoons, floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events around the world. Shown here: a tropical cyclone. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
(Image by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel)   Details   DMCA

Can you avert the collapse of ecosystems and get to zero-carbon emissions without making profound and, yes, wrenching changes in how we live, in what is produced and how, in what and how much we consume, in transport, in our values? You cannot.

But the Green New Deal spins the toxic fable that in the imperialist enclaves we can have it all: high growth, imperialist prosperity, and sustainability based on government-supported green-technology fixes. This is not a solution but a reinforcement of the system that causes global warming.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Revolution Newspaper Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page


Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution. Through publishing works of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Under the Radar: Constructing the Gallows of All-Out Fascist Repression in the U.S.

New Nightmare Looming for the Middle East: U.S. and Israel Escalate Threats of War on Iran

An Empire of Exploitation, a World of Misery, and the Revolution Humanity Cries Out For

How Hurricane Florence Hit the Poor, the Oppressed, and Immigrants Hardest

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #3: The 1917 October Revolution in Russia was a "coup" staged by Lenin...

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 