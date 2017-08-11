Power of Story
27 Million Died in Russia Because Wall Street Built Up Hitler's Wehrmacht to Knock Out Soviet Union

      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/11/17

From flickr.com: Skull DonkeyHotey at flickr.com/people/47422005@N04/
Skull DonkeyHotey at flickr.com/people/47422005@N04/
(Image by DonkeyHotey)

With criminal corporate monopoly media masking the US created prosecutable genocide ongoing in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan by focusing attention on Russia, fantasized as a dangerous enemy needing military confrontation, it might be a good time to review past US planned, facilitated and at times perpetrated genocidal crimes in Russia. History in context kind of puts to rest all the hype about evil Russia seeking to expand when it already is the largest country in the world spanning nine time zones with only half the population of the US to fill it.

In 1900, Russia and America were allies invading China along with the rest of the capitalist empires, but from September 1918 through to July 1919 the US had two armies in Russia shooting Russians, one in Archangel, the other in Vladivostok, The aim wasn't called 'regime change' back then, but it was.

After suffering more dead that the other empires in colonial powered Europe's First World War, Russians had overthrown their Tsar and their capitalists, and had declared a socialist government. Immediately, fourteen armies from twelve capitalist countries had invaded Russia in order to overthrow the new Russian socialist government with a civil war that would cause millions of deaths, three million from Typhus alone. The US, as well as the other nations invading, had been Russia's WW I allies only a few months before. There are official US Army photos of Americans standing over dead Bolsheviks* posted in the margins of Wikipedia's articles, Polar Bear Expedition and the American Expeditionary Force Siberia(*'bolshevik' in Russian means 'majority' referring to past voting results).

The capitalist nations backed civil war carnage failed to overthrow the socialist government in Russia, but the most monstrous plan ever conceived was to follow and is succinctly reviewed in the few quoted paragraphs below by Irish journalist Finian Cunningham.

"The Western public, inculcated with decades of brainwashing versions of history, have a particular disadvantage in coming to a proper understanding of the world wars...

A very different 'version' of history has been concealed, a 'version' that puts the Western rulers in an altogether more pernicious category from their ordinary citizens.

European fascism headed up by Nazi Germany, along with Mussolini in Italy, Franco in Spain and Salazar in Portugal, was not some aberrant force that sprang from nowhere during the 1920s-1930s. The movement was a deliberate cultivation by the rulers of Anglo-American capitalism. European fascism may have been labeled "national socialism" but its root ideology was very much one opposed to overturning the fundamental capitalist order. It was an authoritarian drive to safeguard the capitalist order, which viewed genuine worker-based socialism as an enemy to be ruthlessly crushed.

This is what made European fascism so appealing to the Western capitalist ruling class in those times. In particular, Nazi Germany was viewed by the Western elite as a bulwark against possible socialist revolution inspired by the Russian revolution of 1917.

It is no coincidence that American capital investment in Nazi Germany between 1929-1940 far outpaced that in any other European country, ... The industrial rearmament of Germany (despite the strictures of the Versailles Treaty signed at the end of World War One, which were ignored) was indeed facilitated by the American and British capitalist ruling classes. When Hitler annexed Austria and the Czech Sudetenland in 1938, it was ignored. This was not out of complacent appeasement, as widely believed, but rather out of a far more active, albeit secretive, policy of collusion.

According to Alvin Finkel and Clement Leibovitz in their book, The Chamberlain-Hitler Collusion, British Conservative leader Neville Chamberlain and his ruling cohort were intent on giving Nazi Germany a "free hand" for eastward expansionism. The real target for the Western sponsors of the Nazi war machine was an attack on the Soviet Union in order to destroy, in their view, the source of international revolutionary socialism. In the 1930s, the very existence of capitalism was teetering on the edge amid the Great Depression, massive poverty and seething popular discontent in the US, Britain and other Western countries. The entire Western capitalist order was under imminent threat from its own masses.

This is the historical context for the Western-backed rise of European fascism. Look at some of the undisputed figures from the Second World War... Some 14 million Red Army soldiers died in the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany, compared with less than 400,000 military each from the US and Britain. These Western armies lost less than 4 per cent of personnel of the Red Army's casualties.

These figures tell us where the Nazi German war effort was primarily directed towards - the Soviet Union, as the Western imperialist rulers had hoped in their initial sponsoring of Nazi and other European fascist regimes during the 1930s. [Quoted from Finian Cunningham's article World War II Continues... Against Russia, PressTV, 5/10/2014 (underlining added)]


There is simply no way impoverished Nazi Germany could have on its own built its Armed Forces up to number one military in the world during the first seven years of Hitler's rule without the colossal and crucial investments in, and joint venturing by, top US corporations in low wage Nazi Germany- in outright evasion of the Versailles Treaty prohibition of German rearmament. There is no way Hitler could have begun a world war and multi-nation Holocaust when he did without the mega enormous financial help he received from the USA.

In a world deep in the chaos of the Great Depression, a dismal failure of rule by the banks of the capitalist colonial powers, Nazi Germany was to be a loaded gun pointed, and eventually fired, at the intolerably successful socialist Soviet Union. Good to remember that all this investment and joint venturing took place while Hitler ranted publicly about his intentions regarding communists, socialists and Jews. If no investing in Hitler's Nazi Germany, there would have been no World War Two, no multi-nation Holocaust and no million plus Holocaust survivors mercilessly refused refuge and used to produce a Western enclave in the midst of the oil rich Muslim Middle East.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC;
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jay Janson

Wall Street conquered US public mind a hundred years ago.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 4:37:58 PM

