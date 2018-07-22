 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

15 Months Ago, I Asked if the President Was a Russian Puppet

By Marc Ash

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/22/18

From Reader Supported News

From youtube.com: Trump, Putin Morph Into Same Person On Time Magazine Cover For the second month in a row. {MID-304910}
Trump, Putin Morph Into Same Person On Time Magazine Cover For the second month in a row.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS Miami)   Permission   Details   DMCA
At the beginning of April in 2017, barely two months after Trump was sworn in as president, I asked the question, "Is the President of the United States a Russian Puppet?" That story is republished below.

A few days later, Salon published a piece lampooning the notion that Donald Trump was "Totally Not Vladimir Putin's Puppet." Turns out he totally is. The question is, Why? It is an important question, because it speaks to what Putin will require of Trump next, and what must be done to stop it.

A salacious video in Putin's possession would not be likely to make Trump risk the perception of Treason to serve the will of Putin unless it were "extreme" in nature. While that is possible, there is a far more plausible and better-documented rationale. Donald Trump has an advanced-stage wealth addiction. But oddly he isn't very good at earning money. His business models tend to be pretty scammy, often not producing tangible earnings. Enter Russian financing.

Money seems to have been flowing for years from Russian sources into Trump enterprises. Press reports have documented a number of interactions the Special Counsel investigation might be looking into.

Examples include the 40-million-dollar mansion in Florida that Trump sold to a Russian fertilizer magnate for 100 million and the Trump International Hotel and Tower project in Baku, Azerbaijan, for which no one seems to be able to trace the cash flow. In addition, questions swirl, like "Where Did Donald Trump Get Two Hundred Million Dollars to Buy His Money-Losing Scottish Golf Club?"

These are of course things journalists have reported. Mueller's team surely knows more, potentially much more. One thing Mueller's team is very good at is following the money. Smart money says it leads to a place of Putin's control.

Looks like the emoluments thing actually mattered after all. Who knew?

_____________

Is the President of the United States a Russian Puppet?

By Marc Ash, Reader Supported News

03 April 17

Testifying before Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, former FBI counter-terrorism expert Clinton Watts described how he and his colleagues battled Russian cyber-attackers during the months prior to the November 8th election.

Republican senator James Lankford, questioning Watts, wanted to know why the Russian cyberattacks, which had existed for some time, had increased so dramatically during this election cycle. Why now?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 14 fans, 6 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1603 comments


  New Content

This Russia bashing crap stinks. I was around during the 2016 election. I saw Netanyaho address congress right before the election and heard about enormous sums of election money funneled through AIPAC. I saw an article from Canada like this and a video here. I saw the DNC cheat Bernie out of the nomination by flipping votes and other shenanigans, exit polls be damned. I saw the Republicans gerrymandering and purging qualified voters from the rolls.

I saw nothing from the Russians!

The Russia bashing crap is straight from the deep state, mainstream media, propaganda, psyops campaigns. It is like the .01%, the neocons/neoliberals of the deep state continued with the insane goal of subjugating Russia even if it means WWIII, and even though their puppet Hillary did not win.

Can you find financial, sexual, racist dirt around Trump? Of course, he is a wannabe mobster. Can you find meaningful Russian interference in the 2016 election? No! Can you find lying propaganda around here? As Joseph Goebbels said: "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, People will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State."

"Russia interfered" is just such a lie and military consequences could be unsurvivable.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 8:05:23 PM

pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 10 fans, 6 articles, 1288 comments


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:

The Bush-Clinton-Obama CIA cabal.

Tyrannical lawlessness.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 10:14:43 PM

shad williams

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 23 fans, 41 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1776 comments


  New Content

As Reagan used to say..."well...

Who let the dogs out? The dogs of the ruling elites who accuse the Russians of nerve gas attacks but can't produce the evidence, those who tamper with investigative bodies yet cannot fully coerce the OPCW to declare that the Russians did it.

The problem the globalist are having is as follows:

The Russians are helping the Syrians hand the ass of the Syrian rebels and terrorist groups back to Israel and the US protected Idlib. I wonder when the Saudis and Ukrainians will get theirs? I wonder when the Israeli incursions in Syrian airspace will stop for fear of their planes being shot down? I suppose they will switch to drones...insider trading. I wonder when with the Syrians, Russians, Iranians, and the sneaky snakey Turks they will combine eject the US forces. I wonder when the Syrians will get control of the Golan Heights, their water and oil and kick the Turks out of Syria? There is a lot to wonder about that may meander to some conclusion, hopefully a good one for people who want to be free.

The globablist's move to control oil with a new pipeline, force expensive LNG oil onto the German economy is going no where. Now the Ukranians want back in on the flow of oil through the Ukraine after they reneged and cost the Russians $1.5 billion. Putin has indicated that they can come back in...once they pay up. I imagine it is going to be a hefty price in addition to making the pipeline numbers whole again;

The globalists move to secure central asia from the Chinese and Russians have been twarted for the moment. In the meanwhile, the Chinese have offered a restart to the Venezuelan government for oil production. Does anyone believe that the Chinese will allow their assets to go unprotected in South American? I hear ratcheting.

Then there is the Chinese Renminbi on the way to supplanting the petrodollar, a watered down piece of sh*t that makes all except the ruling elites slaves to soon to be useless paper.

Now the ruling elites are remorseful that they have been so greedy as to allow the Russians to get ahead in the arms race when they could have been investing in advanced weaponry, but instead were partying and having a good time. Now the bastards cannot catch up but are going to try to continue to steal as much as they can while pretending that they can catch before sending us all down the toilet.

So WTF are we going to do in this country we live in?

This won't be our country and government until we take it back from the sleaze bags that run it now.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 8:56:39 PM

Art Costa

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 267 comments


Reply to shad williams:

The contradiction of advanced capitalism. Once there was plenty, but the globalists have pretty much plundered the entire planet, leaving nothing but to stay in endless war.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 11:10:12 PM

Art Costa

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 267 comments


Reply to shad williams:

