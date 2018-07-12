 
 
10 Actions We Must All Take to Stop Trump's Detestable Move

By Michael Moore

From Smirking Chimp

From cbsnews.com: SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh {MID-303062}
SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh
(Image by cbsnews.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Here are 10 ACTIONS we must all immediately take to stop this detestable move by a president who may be weeks away from being indicted. Do not despair -- ACT! We are the majority and we must never give up. No matter what the odds, basic morality demands our engagement NOW! You DON'T have to take this. Please participate in the following:

1. Beginning immediately, we all participate in non-stop aggressive action everywhere against this heinous decision.

2. Call both of your US Senators (202-225-3121) immediately (you can leave a message if they're not there) and demand that no one who is nominated for Supreme Court by a President under investigation and possible indictment for treason or other crimes can be considered for the Supreme Court. This process to fill the vacancy must wait until Trump is either cleared or removed.

Regardless of Trump's legal problems, we must demand that only the new Senate can decide the next Justice.

3. To those in the media who take their responsibility seriously, we expect intense investigative journalism into Trump's nominee. There are skeletons in every closet.

4. Please, John McCain, if you're able, please speak out. Ask your fellow Republicans in the Senate to take a stand against Trump. One last favor to you who gave so much to his country.

5. We resolve to electorally remove any Senator who puts a nominee on the court by a President under investigation and whose campaign manager has been indicted and his National Security Adviser convicted.

6. We vow to punish all Democratic collaborators and centrist pundits/media who praise Trump's choice in order to pacify and halt any opposition.

7. There must be an aggressive get out the vote drive for every Democrat running for Senate.

Nevada, Arizona, Tennessee! These Senate seats can be won by the strong Democrats who are running in each of these states.

8. If you're one of the people who has sunk into an understandable despair and you're saying "we simply have no chance to stop this appointment!" -- when the Senate is 50-49?! -- Are u f**king kidding me?! C'mon! We're just one vote away from a tie! 2 to win!! This isn't Mt. Everest! It's like stepping into your shower. You haven't fallen and you CAN get up!

9. There must be nonviolent civil disobedience in the local offices and the Capitol Hill offices of all US Senators intending to vote for this appointment.

10. Let's form a human ring around the Supreme Court Building -- and don't break it until this nominee is withdrawn.

 

Michael Francis Moore (born April 23, 1954) is an American film director, author, and social commentator. He is widely known for his outspoken, critical views on globalization, large corporations, gun violence, the Iraq War, and the George W. Bush administration. (more...)
 

Thomas Knapp

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


"demand that no one who is nominated for Supreme Court by a President under investigation and possible indictment for treason or other crimes can be considered for the Supreme Court. This process to fill the vacancy must wait until Trump is either cleared or removed"


Well, that would winnow the Court down to zero members as time went on, since it's unlikely that any future president will ever enter office WITHOUT being under investigation. That tactic has now been weaponized and will be in continual use.


As a side note, prosecution for "treason" has never been a possibility. The US Constitution defines treason. It is a crime specific to wartime, and Congress hasn't declared war since the early 1940s. Every US prosecution for treason SINCE World War 2 has been for actions taken DURING World War 2.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:26:12 PM

June Genis

Author 52919

(Member since Aug 31, 2010)


Neal Dikeman, Libertarian Candidate for US Senate in Texas, just posted a list of10 steps that should be taken by Senators in reviewing a nominee for the Supreme court. I hope he is sending it to every current Senator. It can be found at: click here

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 at 4:29:49 PM

Bill Johnson

Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011)


We need a new petition... MM move to another country and harass them daily!

I'm first signer of the new petition!

Hey MM, we love Trump! You, not so much. Well ok... not at all.

Poor MM. He is never happy! Makes a career off being miserable! Not buying it MM. Bernie voters are another story.

***I would love to click the little funny icon but apparently I am not allowed to do so because it offends some who claim I am being passively aggressive when in reality I am actually falling out of my chair laughing at some of this stuff and not allowed to click funny any more. So I can't click funny icon any more because of what others say it means to them. Never mind why I do it. Typical liberals...

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 at 5:47:44 PM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


I think we're well aware you're not a fan of MM. Neither am I. ;)

But seriously, where is this "funny" icon you speak of? Is it on OEN, or somewhere else? I've seen it mentioned a few times, and I've looked everywhere for it, but never to see it.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 at 6:44:31 PM

