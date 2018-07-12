10 Actions We Must All Take to Stop Trump's Detestable Move

From Smirking Chimp



SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh

(Image by cbsnews.com) Permission Details DMCA



Here are 10 ACTIONS we must all immediately take to stop this detestable move by a president who may be weeks away from being indicted. Do not despair -- ACT! We are the majority and we must never give up. No matter what the odds, basic morality demands our engagement NOW! You DON'T have to take this. Please participate in the following:

1. Beginning immediately, we all participate in non-stop aggressive action everywhere against this heinous decision.

2. Call both of your US Senators (202-225-3121) immediately (you can leave a message if they're not there) and demand that no one who is nominated for Supreme Court by a President under investigation and possible indictment for treason or other crimes can be considered for the Supreme Court. This process to fill the vacancy must wait until Trump is either cleared or removed.

Regardless of Trump's legal problems, we must demand that only the new Senate can decide the next Justice.

3. To those in the media who take their responsibility seriously, we expect intense investigative journalism into Trump's nominee. There are skeletons in every closet.

4. Please, John McCain, if you're able, please speak out. Ask your fellow Republicans in the Senate to take a stand against Trump. One last favor to you who gave so much to his country.

5. We resolve to electorally remove any Senator who puts a nominee on the court by a President under investigation and whose campaign manager has been indicted and his National Security Adviser convicted.

6. We vow to punish all Democratic collaborators and centrist pundits/media who praise Trump's choice in order to pacify and halt any opposition.

7. There must be an aggressive get out the vote drive for every Democrat running for Senate.

Nevada, Arizona, Tennessee! These Senate seats can be won by the strong Democrats who are running in each of these states.

8. If you're one of the people who has sunk into an understandable despair and you're saying "we simply have no chance to stop this appointment!" -- when the Senate is 50-49?! -- Are u f**king kidding me?! C'mon! We're just one vote away from a tie! 2 to win!! This isn't Mt. Everest! It's like stepping into your shower. You haven't fallen and you CAN get up!

9. There must be nonviolent civil disobedience in the local offices and the Capitol Hill offices of all US Senators intending to vote for this appointment.

10. Let's form a human ring around the Supreme Court Building -- and don't break it until this nominee is withdrawn.